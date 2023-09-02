Kokomo’s starters cheer from the sideline as backup Malachi Harper scores on a 48-yard run in the fourth quarter of the Kats’ 49-8 victory over Logansport on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Walter Cross Field.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TOTAL DOMINANCE
FOOTBALL: Kats crush Berries in final NCC meeting between teams
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Offense, defense and special teams — Kokomo’s football team was firing on all cylinders in a 49-8 rout of Logansport in the final North Central Conference meeting between the teams Friday night at Walter Cross Field.
“We dominated from the start,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said.
Indeed, Kokomo buried Logansport 41-0 in the first half during which time the Kats had advantages of 244-2 in yards of total offense and 13-0 in first downs. Kokomo showed great balance in the half as five different players scored touchdowns.
The second half featured a running clock. Kokomo’s backups scored midway through the fourth quarter for a 49-0 lead and Logan returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to avoid the shutout.
The Kats, who are ranked No. 2 (IFCA) and No. 3 (AP) in the Class 4A state polls, improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the NCC. The Berries dropped to 0-3 and 0-1.
“I told Coach Colby before the game, I thought they were a better team than they were last year when they were a point away, a play away from going to the state championship,” Logan coach Mike Johnson said. “We were very impressed with what we saw on film against Leo and of course Whiteland last week.”
Kokomo beat Class 5A power Whiteland 27-13 last week. Colby liked how the Kats handled the win as they returned to practice this week ready to work.
“There’s no letdown with this team. These guys are hungry,” he said, noting the Kats have a lot of first-time starters.
Special teams set up Kokomo’s first two scores. After Logan’s opening drive went three-and-out, Rondell Greene had a 33-yard punt return to the Logansport 17-yard line. Five plays later, Tracy Dowling scored on a 3-yard run. And after Logan’s next drive also went three-and-out, Dowling blocked the Berries’ punt and Logan Harris recovered at the 13-yard line. Two plays later, end J.J. Gillespie caught a 6-yard TD pass from QB Reis Beard.
Kokomo added two more scores in the first quarter. Darrian Story Jr. had a 29-yard TD run at 2:43 and Eric Thomas had a 41-yard interception return for a TD at :59. Thomas’ pick was set up by a big hit on Logan QB Bryson Herr.
Kokomo had two sustained drives for scores in the second quarter. The Kats had an 11-play, 80-yard drive that Greene capped with a 2-yard TD run at 5:19. After Logan’s sixth straight three-and-out, the Kats put together a nine-play, 64-yard scoring drive. Story scored on a 2-yard run at :26 and the Kats had a 41-0 lead.
The Kats maintained complete control in the second half.
“It was a physical mismatch on our part. We couldn’t match up with them,” Johnson said. “You could tell by the fact that offensively we had 30 yards total offense and one first down, and that came in the second half on a pass play so we were lucky and fortunate enough to get that. Pretty dominating performance by them.”
Story led the Kats with 18 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns — 16 for 125 and both scores in the first half. Malachi Harper replaced Story in the second half and had seven carries for 83 yards. Harper broke loose for a 48-yard TD for the Kats’ final score. Brandon Humphries added the two-point conversion.
Beard completed 4 of 6 passes for 45 yards and the TD to Gillespie.
Defensively, Dowling had five tackles (three solos) and 1.5 tackles for loss. Terrion Wilson had five tackles and Elijah Moore and Keemarion Pollard had four tackles apiece. Wilson, Moore and Pollard had one TFL apiece.
Kicker Adrian Reyes added to the Kats’ strong special teams by making 5 of 6 PAT kicks.
Kokomo beat Logan for the 16th straight time and improved to 72-23-3 in the all-time series. With Logan leaving the NCC for the Hoosier Conference next year, the teams aren’t scheduled to meet again in the near future.
