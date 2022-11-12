...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Morning...
A quick moving system will track through the Ohio Valley early
Saturday spreading light precipitation across Central Indiana.
With colder air expanding into the region, most if not all of the
precipitation will fall as snow.
Snow accumulations will be light, ranging from a dusting to up to
an inch... with the highest amounts expected across South Central
and Southern Indiana. Most snow accumulation will be on elevated
surfaces and grassy areas, but some slick spots are likely to
develop on bridges and overpasses Saturday morning.
1 of 2
Kokomo defensive end Brandon Bennett picks up a fumble on Columbia City’s first play from scrimmage and returns it to the Eagle 5-yard line in a Class 4A regional game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Columbia City. The Kats scored on the next play to ignite a 42-13 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Junior Story battles through Columbia City’s defense for a nice gain in a Class 4A regional game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Columbia City.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
KATS TAKE OVER
FOOTBALL: Kats crush Columbia City to win regional
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Kokomo defensive end Brandon Bennett picks up a fumble on Columbia City’s first play from scrimmage and returns it to the Eagle 5-yard line in a Class 4A regional game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Columbia City. The Kats scored on the next play to ignite a 42-13 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Junior Story battles through Columbia City’s defense for a nice gain in a Class 4A regional game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Columbia City.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
COLUMBIA CITY — Kokomo’s football team needed just two plays to set the tone against Columbia City in a Class 4A regional game Friday night.
After winning the toss, Kokomo deferred to the second half. The No. 7-ranked Kats kicked off — and on the No. 9 Eagles’ first play from scrimmage, the Kats caused a fumble. Defensive end Brandon Bennett recovered it and returned it 15 yards to the 5-yard line.
On the very next play, the Kats’ Dre Kirby raced into the end zone for a score. Jackson Siefert-Barnes kicked the PAT and the Kats had a 7-0 lead just 27 seconds into the game.
1 of 52
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defensive end Brandon Bennett picks up a fumble on Columbia City’s first play from scrimmage and returns it to the Eagle 5-yard line in a Class 4A regional game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Columbia City. The Kats scored on the next play to ignite a 42-13 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Deundre Kirby scoring the first touchdown for Kokomo who defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Shayne Spear plows through as Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Quarterback Evan Barker runs around the defence as Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo’s Junior Story battles through Columbia City’s defense for a nice gain in a Class 4A regional game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Columbia City.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Devon Thomas running as Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
John Curl yelling after scoring as Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Football: KHS makes the Final 4
1 of 52
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defensive end Brandon Bennett picks up a fumble on Columbia City’s first play from scrimmage and returns it to the Eagle 5-yard line in a Class 4A regional game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Columbia City. The Kats scored on the next play to ignite a 42-13 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Deundre Kirby scoring the first touchdown for Kokomo who defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Shayne Spear plows through as Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Quarterback Evan Barker runs around the defence as Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo’s Junior Story battles through Columbia City’s defense for a nice gain in a Class 4A regional game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Columbia City.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Devon Thomas running as Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
John Curl yelling after scoring as Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo defeats Columbia City in the 4A Regional on Friday Nov. 11, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“You can’t ask for a better start than that right there,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “Going up 7-0 after you kickoff, that’s awesome.”
That start ignited a first half that saw the Kats’ defense record a shocking five takeaways. Kokomo built a 28-7 halftime lead and cruised from there to a 42-13 win that silenced an overflow home crowd.
Kokomo (12-1) advances to play No. 6 New Prairie (12-1) in the Class 4A North Semistate next Friday at Walter Cross Field. The winner will advance to the State Finals.
“It should be a lot fun,” Colby said. “It’s going to be a rocking crowd. I’m super excited for our guys to get to experience that. I can't wait — 48 minutes stand between us and the pinnacle of the sport."
Bennett was happy to make a big play to start the regional game. He just wished he finished the play with a score.
“I picked the ball up, couldn’t find my balance, was going for the tud, fell short. It happens,” he said.
Bennett’s opening play was the start of a big game. He also forced a fumble and recorded six tackles and a sack. Also for the Kats, Shayne Spear had an interception and a fumble recovery, Reis Beard had an interception and a fumble recovery.
“We just came out ready to play,” Bennett said. “We didn’t let down and did our best the whole game.”
After Kokomo jumped to the 7-0 lead, Columbia City (11-2) went three-and-out on its second possession. Jaquan East had a tackle for loss on third down.
Kokomo followed with an 11-play, 43-yard scoring drive. QB Evan Barker scored on a two-yard plunge for a 13-0 lead at 4:22 of the first quarter.
Columbia City’s next three possessions ended in turnovers. First, Beard picked off a pass at 3:07 of the third quarter. Next, Bennett forced a fumble on the first play of the Eagles’ possession and Beard recovered. Columbia City’s defense held strong after both of those turnovers.
The Kats cashed in after the Eagles’ next turnover. Spear recovered a fumble at 5:15 of the second quarter. Three plays later, Junior Story broke loose for a 32-yard TD run. Evan Barker converted the two-point possession for a 21-0 lead.
Columbia City answered with a 10-play scoring drive. The Eagles scored with 2:06 left in the half — and after the Eagles forced the Kats to punt at :47, they looked to attack for a possible another score. Instead, Spear picked off a pass at the Kokomo 43-yard line and returned it to the CC 36 with :26 remaining. Barker completed an 11-yard pass to Jackson Siefert-Barnes on first down and fired a 25-yard TD pass to John Curl on second down at :08.
Just like that, Kokomo took a 28-7 lead into halftime.
“I don’t think any anybody anticipates a half to be that way,” Columbia City coach Brett Fox said. “It set us off on the wrong foot.”
The Kats quickly put the game away in the second half. They needed just five plays to score on the opening possession of the half. Barker’s 4-yard TD run and Siefert-Barnes’ PAT made it 35-7 just 2:00 into the half.
Barker ended the Eagles’ subsequent possession with a tackle for loss on fourth down. Four plays later, Barker broke free from a scrum and raced 37 yards for a touchdown that made it 42-7 and forced a running clock the rest of the way.
Barker finished with 118 yards on 20 carries. Keegan Name had 95 yards on 16 carries and Story had 87 yards on 12 carries.
Kokomo’s defense held Columbia City to 23 rushing yards on 25 attempts. QB Colten Pieper had some success, completing 10 of 21 passes for 183 yards. Sophomore receiver Stratton Fuller was impressive with eight catches for 169 yards.
Name finished with a Kat-high nine tackles and Beard had seven tackles with a team-high six solos.
“Our defense has played well all year,” Colby said. “[The Eagles] want to spread the field out and hit the edge on us and we played the jet well. We also played well up in tight. I was just super proud of our plan. We came out and executed it well.”
Kokomo’s November to remember continues with a spot in the Class 4A Final Four.
“Amazing,” Bennett said. “Every season in high school, this is what you want. You want to make it to state every season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.