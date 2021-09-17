Heading into the fifth week of the high school football season, only two teams in the North Central Conference are still unbeaten overall. Just two teams in the Hoosier Conference are perfect at this point. And the Hoosier Heartland has just one unbeaten squad.
Class 5A No. 8 Kokomo, Class 2A No. 4 Tipton and Carroll put their perfect marks on the line tonight, each in critical matchups.
Of the three, the Wildkats’ progress can be measured most directly. Kokomo has faced the same four opponents, in the same order, as it did in 2020. This season Kokomo owns wins over Western, Plymouth, Marion and McCutcheon. Last season the Kats were 2-2 at this point, having dropped home games to the Panthers and Giants. Second-year Kokomo coach Austin Colby said the progress came down to a combination of a couple elements.
“Having this summer as normal as we could have it with all the COVID protocols and being able to have a summer with football-related activities has helped more than anything,” Colby said. “And it being the second year, our guys are more comfortable than they were last year, being a new system. I’ve harped on the preparation key to our game and I think that’s been the No. 1 reason why we’re playing better football.
“I also think our special teams are playing well at this point and we’ve had good field position, and taken advantage of good field position on Friday nights.”
Tipton owns wins over Frankton, Elwood, Twin Lakes and Cass. Last season’s team was 3-1 at this point with wins over Elwood, Cass and Lafayette Central Catholic, and a loss to Heritage Christian.
Asked what Tipton is doing right to be unbeaten at this point, coach Aaron Tolle pointed at the team’s defense first. Tipton shut out three opponents. Twin Lakes is the only team to score on Tipton, and that wasn’t against the defensive unit.
“I think first thing we can say is our defense has played, up to this point, at an elite level,” Tolle said. “Not giving up a defensive point in four games, that’s a heck of an accomplishment.
“I think [running back] Eli Carter on the offensive side of the ball has played at an extremely high level, an elite level. And our new quarterback Vince Hoover has not made mistakes, has not turned the ball over. Those would probably be the three things that jump off the page to me.”
With new coach Blake Betzner at the helm, Carroll is just outside the rankings in Class A, as the top vote getter not ranked.
The Cougars have beaten Tri-County, Delphi, Madison-Grant and Southern Wells. They shut out Delphi, limited Tri-County and Southern Wells to six points each, and M-G to eight. Carroll was 2-2 at this point last season, with wins over Tri-County and Taylor, and losses to Delphi and Parke Heritage.
Below are previews of this week’s games.
LAF. JEFF (1-3, 1-1) AT KOKOMO (4-0, 2-0)
Lafayette Jeff visits Walter Cross Field for a North Central Conference game.
The Wildkats face a Jeff squad which was unbeaten in the regular season last year but this year has losses to Class 3A No. 2 West Lafayette, Class 6A squad Lawrence Central and Class 5A No. 10 Harrison, and a win over McCutcheon.
“Lafayette Jeff’s a great football team,” Colby said of coach Pat Shanley’s team. “Their record is very deceiving, they’ve played some great competition. They’re a very good offensive football team and defensively they play hard and fast and they’ve got some guys who can run around and make plays. They’re not going to beat themselves by any means. His guys are going to come out hungry. He has a great culture over there and culture wins at every single level.”
Offensively, Kokomo’s bread and butter is a running game which has churned for 909 yards and 6.8 yards per carry. But Kokomo’s depth will be tested without leading rusher Plez Lawrence and fullback Trey Marciniak, both suspended this week due to ejections against McCutcheon.
The second-leading rusher is Ta’Shy Stewart, with 92 yards on 10 totes. Quarterback Evan Barker has completed 15 of 32 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Jeff quarterback Brady Preston is a dual threat. He’s completed 56 of 94 passes for 613 yards with three TDs and three interceptions. And he’s the team’s leading rusher with 417 yards. Glenn Patterson has rushed for 228 yards in just two games. As a team, Jeff has run for 951 yards.
“They run the ball really well,” Colby said. “Offensively, they have a great spread power game which puts you in a bind because they get you to empty the box and the offensive line does a great job of getting a hat on a hate in the box and make you pay for missed tackles.”
Jeff beat Kokomo 50-13 last season.
TIPTON (4-0) AT LAFAYETTE CC (2-2)
In a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams, the Blue Devils face a traditionally strong Lafayette Central Catholic squad which owns wins over Guerin Catholic and Northwestern, and which fell to Class 3A No. 3 Tri-West and Class 3A No. 2 West Lafayette.
“They’re your typical private school football team,” Tolle said. “They’re very, very sound, they’re very well coached. The kids that are on their roster are there for a reason. They’re there to get a good education, but they’re also there to play football.
“They’re very disciplined. They understand the game, they don’t make mistakes, they don’t beat themselves. You take those things and add them together and add some talent too — very difficult to beat. We’ll have to bring our A game in order to get out of there with a win.”
Tipton’s Carter has run for 579 yards on 44 carries for a whopping 13.2 yards per carry this season. Sutter Griffin and Hoover have combined to rush for 301 yards. Hoover has connected on 29 of 39 passes for 386 yards with six TDs and no interceptions.
LCC quarterback Clark Barrett has hit on 69 of 111 passes for 1,080 yards with eight TDs and two picks. Baylor Smith has rushed for 357 yards. Tolle talked about the problems LCC causes opponents.
“They’ve got a four-year starting quarterback, which is very problematic,” Tolle said. “He’s obviously seen it all. He’s got very good receivers around him with experience and that’s probably the one thing that ‘s not happened yet this year is our secondary has not been challenged down the field in the passing game. They’re going to have to play at a very high level because LCC has 10 of 11 starters back from last year.”
LCC was a semistate squad last year and fell to Tipton 41-21 in Week 3.
“I’m sure they’re looking forward to us coming to their place,” Tolle said.
CARROLL (4-0, 1-0) AT EASTERN (3-1, 2-0)
In a key Hoosier Heartland Conference game, Carroll visits two-time defending champion Eastern. They have a common opponent in league rival Delphi. Carroll topped Delphi 9-0 in Week 2 and Eastern beat the Oracles 28-14 the following week.
The Comets won last year’s meeting 52-0 at Carroll.
AROUND THE AREA
In Hoosier Conference East Division games, Hamilton Heights (3-1, 1-0) visits Western (2-2, 0-0), and Lewis Cass (1-2, 0-1) visits Northwestern (0-3, 0-1).
In a Three Rivers Conference rivalry game, Peru (2-2, 2-1) visits Maconaquah (1-1, 1-1). Last year, Peru beat Mac 14-7.
In an HHC game, Tri-Central (2-2, 0-2) visits Delphi (2-2, 1-2). The Trojans are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.
