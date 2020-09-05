Marion and Kokomo traded big blows in the opening 82 seconds of their North Central Conference football game Friday night at Walter Cross Field.
They traded mistakes the rest of the way.
The result: Marion beat Kokomo 7-6 on the strength of speedster Zaimar Burnett returning the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Kyle Coryea kicking the extra point.
Kokomo had an immediate answer in the form of a three-play scoring drive. Torian Smith ignited it with a 48-yard run and Plez Lawrence capped it with a 17-yard TD run — but the Wildkats came away empty on the extra point after an errant snap.
For the Kats, it was the first of a rash of mistakes that sealed their fate. Quarterback Evan Barker threw three interceptions, Lawrence lost two fumbles and the Kats finished 2 of 11 on third-down conversions and 0 of 3 on fourth-down conversions.
Kokomo out-gained Marion 268-183 in offensive yards and the Kats had a 12-7 edge in first downs, but Burnett’s electrifying return and the Kats’ mistakes negated the advantage.
Kokomo dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the NCC.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said, “and I told [the team], ‘Medicine like that is hard to swallow, but it will make you better at the end of the day. There’s a lot of mistakes we made that we can learn from. We made strides from Week 1 to Week 2, didn’t make too many this week. ... Lots of work to do, but we’ll get back at it.”
Kokomo’s turnovers started in the second quarter when it had an interception and back-to-back fumbles. The Kats opened the third quarter with another interception. The final pick came deep in the fourth quarter.
The Giants (1-2, 1-0 NCC) had their share of mistakes too. They had three turnovers and eight penalties for 83 yards. In addition, they missed a field goal and finished 0 of 3 on red-zone chances, 3 of 13 on third-down conversions and 0 of 2 on fourth-down conversions.
Thus, it was a one-point game for the final 46-plus minutes with the win there for the taking by either team.
“It was a weird game,” Colby said. “I don’t know really what to say and I can’t explain how disheartened I am that we didn’t come out on top.”
Kokomo’s defense provided a bright spot by holding Marion to 94 rushing yards on 44 carries. The speedy Burnett managed just 16 yards on 17 carries.
The Kats’ defense was at its best in the first half when the Giants’ average field position was the Kokomo 44-yard line and the Giants had possession for 14:00 of the 24:00 — but the Kats repeatedly held strong.
“Our defense played unbelievable,” Colby said. “If we play defense like that, we’re going to win football games, we’re going to keep ourselves in games.”
Myles Lenoir led the defense. The inside linebacker had 10 tackles (seven unassisted), one tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries.
“He was on fire, he played well,” Colby said. “He said he finally broke the 160-pound mark — he is 160.1 pounds fully clothed. That is just a kid with a lot of heart. He played both ways. He played guard [on the o-line], had a kid that was probably 260, 270 [pounds] over the top of him, and he was cutting him all night. He is just a tough kid.”
Also for the Kats, Tyreese Tucker had eight tackles, three TFL and a half sack; John Curl had seven tackles and 3 1/2 TFL; Keegan Name had seven tackles and 2 1/2 TFL; Deshaun Coleman had seven tackles and an interception; and Shayne Spear had six tackles, two TFL and a sack.
Lawrence led the offense with 132 yards on 18 carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.