MARION — Kokomo’s football team got off to a shaky start against longtime North Central Conference foe Marion on Friday night at Dick Lootens Stadium.
Luckily for the Class 4A No. 2 (IFCA)/ No. 3 Kats, it only took a minute — literally — to get all the momentum they needed.
Kokomo turned a 7-6 deficit around in a hurry late in the first half, using a pair of scores in a :52 span over the final two minutes to take a 21-7 lead into the half. From there, the Kats never let the lead go below 14 points the rest of the way, outlasting the host Giants 35-20.
“Those 14 quick points were big for us and able to get us into halftime with the lead,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “Reis Beard was a part of both plays. Andrew Barker caught a nice touchdown pass and then we had a big turnover that helped.”
Kokomo (5-0 overall) remained perfect at 3-0 in the NCC, while Marion (2-3 overall) dropped to 1-2.
Beard finished with 100 yards rushing and three scores on 13 carries while connecting on 5 of 8 pass attempts with a pick for 89 yards and another touchdown. He connected with Andrew Barker on a short pass that Barker raced 41 yards for a score with 1:53 to play in the half that put Kokomo up 14-7.
On the Giants’ second play of their next drive, Lukas Degraffenreid picked off Marion QB Tim Jones’ pass attempt and returned it to the Giant 15. Two plays later, Beard trotted in for a seven-yard scored and 21-7 lead with 1:01 showing on the clock.
Degraffenreid’s pick was one of three for the Kats. After Kokomo went three-and-out on its opening drive of the second half, Rondell Greene picked off Jones and returned it to the Giant 14. Beard ran in for a score on the next play for a 28-7 Kat lead with 8:50 showing.
Eric Thomas added a first-quarter interception for the Kats.
“I thought we defended the pass really well,” Colby said. “They were 5 for 20 with three interceptions. Anytime you can limit a spread team that wants to get the ball to their athletes, it’s going to be a good night for you. We kind of kept shooting ourselves in the foot and they scored 20 points. But super proud of the guys defending the pass and how they are seeing the routes.”
Beard added his third rushing TD early in the fourth, scoring from four yards out for a 35-14 Kat lead.
Despite early mistakes in the form of a fumbled punt return and three penalties for 30 yards in the opening quarter, Kokomo had still managed a 6-0 lead 12 minutes in.
Forced into a quick three-and-out on its opening drive, Marion turned its first punt into a first down when Kokomo dropped the punt return and the Giants recovered at the Kat 39.
Thomas’ interception stalled that drive at the Giants 13. The Kats couldn’t get going on their first drive, gaining just 23 yards in 10 plays and punting back to the Giants.
Following a Giants three-and-out, the Kats finally struck for paydirt when Greene rushed from five yards out with :46 to play in the opening quarter. Beard broke off a 41-yard run on the drive and Greene had a 16-yard run to set up the score.
Marion took the lead on a strong drive that ended the first quarter and started the second. Jones hit Lautusi Jackson with a 13 yard pass to cap a 13-play, 84-yard drive.
From there, the Kats found their footing and began to take control.
“We had some injuries on the offensive side of the ball, had two new running backs in there most of the night,” Colby said. “That makes a difference. We just had to overcome a slow start. When you’re starting new guys in new positions, it’s going to be a slow start. Had a little adversity there, but proud of how the guys overcame the slow start and then I thought we finished well.”
Kokomo finished with 297 total yards compared to 152 for Marion. Greene had 57 yards on 14 carries and Laquan Gray ran 14 times for 48 yards. Barker had three receptions for 58 yards.
Defensively, Khairi Floyd finished with a team high 10 tackles (five solos) and Brixton Morris and Logan Harris had seven apiece. Tracy Dowling came up with big back-to-back third-quarter sacks and Harris recorded a sack.
Kokomo was whistled for 100 yards of penalties, something Colby wants to clean up.
“We had like four or five facemask penalties, those are 40, 50, 60 yards of facemasks,” Colby said. “We’ve just got to clean that up with tackling. You’re going to have nights like that, but luckily our offense doesn’t commit a whole lot of penalties and we don’t put our guys behind the chains.”
