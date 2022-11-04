Kokomo’s football team began work in June with crisp November nights like tonight in mind.
No. 7-ranked Kokomo (10-1) hosts Mississinewa (8-3) tonight in the Class 4A Sectional 20 championship. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Wildkats are shooting for their first sectional title since winning the last of three straight Class 5A sectional titles in 2017. They capped that run with a state runner-up finish.
The Kats are hungry to end their sectional drought.
“It’s been a focal point for our team in every offseason workout and every practice that we’ve had. You never want to look too far ahead, but it’s always in the back of your mind,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said, noting the change to Class 4A this year heightened expectations.
“We’re super excited. The guys have heard the saying that, ‘The teams to remember win in November,’ and we get the chance to do that [tonight]. I’m looking forward to it. It’s an exciting time of the year, it’s my favorite time of the year. You really get to see what you’re made of.”
Kokomo and Mississinewa are first-time opponents.
The Indians are the defending sectional champions. They are looking for their fourth sectional title in six years.
“Their kids are scrappy kids, they play hard,” Colby said. “They’ve had some success in the tournament in the past few years so they know what it takes to win this time of the year. They’ve obviously gotten to this point again after a sectional championship last year.”
Mississinewa scores 32.8 points per game and holds opponents to 14.8. The Indians beat North Central Conference school Marion 41-17 in the sectional’s opening round and then beat Huntington North in a 62-35 shootout in the semifinal round.
Kokomo scores 42.6 points and holds opponents to 10.1. The Kats drilled Frankfort 70-6 in the opening round and beat Western 28-8 in an intense semifinal game.
Colby said the Kats quickly put the semifinal win in the rearview mirror.
“We’ve had a great week of practice,” he said. “We kind of gave them the weekend off to recover, went really light on Monday, then Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we were efficient as we’ve been all year in terms of practice. Everybody knows there’s a trophy on the line this week. I know our guys are excited. It definitely has shown this week in practice.”
Kokomo’s defense suffocated Western’s ground-heavy offense last week. Mississinewa presents a much different challenge. Colby said the Indians use multiple formations and personnel groups.
Running back Hayden Nelson has rushed for 1,431 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Indians and quarterback Nolan Quaderer has passed for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns. Deakon Dilts, Trevon Hess and Logan Barnes have three TD receptions apiece.
“You have to be able to keep them from getting over the top on your defense,” Colby said. “They have some dynamic guys who can spread you out and play well in space. If we don’t play well in space, they’ll make us look foolish. I think they want to run the ball first, but they’ll let you know they can throw it. Their quarterback throws a really good ball.
“They’ll present some different challenges that we have not seen for awhile.”
Kokomo’s pass defense has been solid all season. Kokomo has limited opponents to six TD passes and the Kats have taken 15 interceptions. Dre Kirby has five picks, Rondell Greene, Shayne Spear, Devon Thomas and Keegan Name have two apiece and Reis Beard and Keemarion Pollard have one each.
Offensively, Kokomo’s ground attack has been relentless all season, and last week was no exception as as the Kats overpowered Western in the semifinal battle. QB Evan Barker ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns, Junior Story had 75 yards and one TD and Name had 59 yards. All told, the Kats rushed for 282 yards on a healthy average of 6.1 yards per game.
“We were very efficient,” Colby said. “Our goal every week is to score four touchdowns and we scored four touchdowns. We actually scored five times when you include [Jackson Siefert-Barnes’ 25-yard] field goal. It was a good week offensively. We were right around 300 yards rushing with a balanced attack.
“We didn’t have to throw the ball a lot, but when we did, we completed a big pass on fourth-and-16. We spread them out and showed we could do that.”
For the season, Story has rushed for 958 yards and 15 touchdowns and Barker has gained 938 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.
