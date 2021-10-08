Kokomo’s football team finds itself in a spotlight game tonight as the Wildkats visit Harrison for a North Central Conference power clash between Class 5A Top 10 teams.
No. 3-ranked Harrison is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the NCC and No. 8 Kokomo is 6-1 and 3-1. The Raiders are the league’s lone unbeaten and the Kats are one of four teams with one league loss.
“You lift all offseason and you prepare all summer and all preseason to get yourself an opportunity to play in a big game like this,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said, “and then when the opportunity comes, you hope to obviously shine and make the most of it.”
It’s a classic matchup of strength vs. strength. The Raiders’ offensive average of 40.86 points per game ranks No. 1 in Class 5A while the Kats’ defensive average of 13.57 is third best in the class.
The Raiders’ ground-heavy attack features running backs Hunter Newman (634 yards, 12 touchdowns) and Kenneth Sims (551 yards, nine scores). Quarterback Tyler Knoy is efficient — he has completed 30 of 39 attempts for 552 yards with seven touchdowns and only one interception.
“They run the ball really well on offense,” Colby said. “They have a huge offensive line. I was talking to my uncle [Winamac coach John Hendryx] a little bit and he said, ‘It looks like their offensive line could start for the Bears. They’re huge.’ He’s not kidding. It’s one of those things you don’t see very often.
“We’re going to have to [attack] in some different ways because if we try to line up and play them one on one, we’ll get killed. Hopefully we can exploit them a little bit in some different ways that they haven’t seen yet.”
Kokomo’s offense vs. Harrison’s defense is a good matchup as well. The Kats score 35 points per game and the Raiders hold opponents to 18.57. Kokomo running back Plez Lawrence has rushed for 842 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for another 211 yards and four scores.
Colby likes how his squad is playing.
“We kind of had a sloppy second half against Logansport last week, but I think other than those last 24 minutes of football, we’ve played really well to this point,” he said. “It goes to show that when our gun is fully loaded, we have a good chance of competing with anybody that we’re going to line up against. Fortunately this week, everyone is healthy and ready to go.”
The teams did not meet last season. All-time, the Raiders hold a 9-4 edge in the series.
Harrison coach Terry Peebles is 50-32 in eight seasons at the school. The Raiders had lost 36 straight games before he arrived in 2014 and he immediately made the program competitive. Harrison, Kokomo and McCutcheon shared the NCC title in 2016. Harrison and Kokomo now are chasing their first title since that season.
TIPTON AT WESTERN
The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (7-0 overall) visit the Panthers (5-2) for a matchup to decide the Hoosier Conference’s East Division winner. Both teams are 3-0 in the division. The winner will advance to play in the conference championship next week.
The conference went to divisions in 2015 after expanding to 10 teams. That is when Western joined. Since then, the Blue Devils have represented the East Division in the HC title game three times. The Panthers have not played in a title game despite consistently being in the hunt. They went 3-1 in division each year from 2017-20.
“Last year, it was a three-way tie for first place [in the division with Hamilton Heights and Tipton] and the tiebreaker didn’t go our way so we didn’t get the opportunity to play for the conference championship,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “That’s something we’ve talked a lot about with our kids this week. Obviously, we know we have a really good Tipton team coming in, but it’s something we’ve worked toward and it’s been a goal of ours all season.”
The matchup pits Tipton’s dominant defense vs. Western’s relentless ground game.
The Blue Devils are holding opponents to 6 points per game, which ranks No. 5 in the state regardless of class. They have pitched four shutouts.
“Defensively, they fly to the football,” Stewart said. “All of their defensive players run to the football very well and they’re very physical, they like to hit people. With us being a running team, we’re going to have to establish the line of scrimmage and match their physicality up front.”
Western gouges opponents for 316 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Dylan Bryant is averaging an area-best 185.3 yards per game.
“It seems like our defensive front seven has gotten better and better as they’ve gained more experience,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said, “but I don’t think there’s any doubt as far as the run game is concerned, [Western] will be the biggest challenge by far that they’ve faced.”
Tipton’s offense has been nearly as impressive as its defense. Running back Eli Carter averages 152.9 rushing yards per game, second in the area to Bryant, and quarterback Vince Hoover passes for 109.6 yards per game. Hoover has 12 TD passes to just one interception. Receiver Nate Powell is a big-play threat.
“They’re extremely efficient in their passing game,” Stewart said. “They don’t throw it as much as they typically do, but they’re very accurate and they can really hurt you in that aspect of the game.”
Tipton beat Western four straight times after the Panthers joined the conference, but the Panthers have won the last two meetings. It was 42-28 last year.
“It’s always a good, hard-hitting, physical battle,” Tolle said.
Tolle hopes this is the first of a string of big games for his team as possibly the conference championship looms next week, and the state tournament starts in two weeks. He told his players after practice Thursday to soak it all in.
“Coaches ask a lot of their athletes in today’s society. We’re always doing something whether it’s lifting, training or whatever, whether it’s before school, after school, in the summer. There’s a lot of kids that do all those things and don’t get to play in games such as [tonight],” he said. “I want our kids to know it’s important, but I want them to have fun with it too and understand that they’ve earned the right to be here just like Western has.”
SHERIDAN AT EASTERN
Eastern will look to continue its dominance of the Hoosier Heartland Conference when it hosts Sheridan. The Comets lead the league at 5-0 and the Blackhawks are a step back at 4-1. The Comets can clinch at least a share of their third straight title with a win.
Eastern has won 20 straight HHC games. The Comets had to overtake the Blackhawks in their rise to the top of the league.
“It’s going to be a physical game, I can tell you that right now just from watching film [of the Blackhawks] and kind of the way we’ve been playing the past few weeks,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “I think it’s going to be key for us to get them off the field as quickly as possible because I think it’s going to be one of their strategies to [dominate time of possession]. We have to get some defensive stops, keep them behind the chains, and hopefully get the ball in our offense’s hands as much as possible.”
The Comets (6-1 overall) are showing good offensive balance with 2,005 rushing yards and 1,167 passing yards. Running backs Jayden Eagle and Josh Fike form a solid 1-2 tandem and QB Eli Edwards has 16 TD passes to just four interceptions.
“I like the balance that we have,” Josh Edwards said. “I think it makes us somewhat difficult to prepare for because we’ve been very effective in the passing game, completing over 70% of our passes, and then we’re averaging well over 5 yards a carry.”
AROUND THE AREA
Also in the HHC, Taylor (0-3, 0-3) visits Tri-Central (2-5, 0-5), and Carroll (6-1, 3-1) visits Clinton Prairie (3-3, 3-2).
In the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, Cass (2-4, 1-2) visits Hamilton Heights (4-3, 1-2).
In a non-division game between Hoosier Conference teams, Northwestern (0-6) hosts Rensselaer (4-3).
In the Three Rivers Conference, Peru (4-2, 4-1) visits Northfield (5-2, 5-1) for a matchup in the league’s upper division, and Maconaquah (2-3, 2-3) visits Manchester (3-3, 3-2).
