MUNCIE — Kokomo’s football team didn’t necessarily look dominant out of the gate against Muncie Central on Friday night, but the Wildkats still managed to put together one fantastic first half.
Class 4A No. 6-ranked Kokomo strung together six impressive scoring plays over the first 24 minutes for a 41-7 halftime lead in its North Central Conference battle with the Bearcats.
When Dre Kirby snagged a Muncie pass just :56 into the second half and took it 18 yards to paydirt on a pick-six, the running clock was on and the Kats cruised the rest of the way to a 54-27 win.
Despite improving to 4-0 overall in the lopsided win and 2-0 in the NCC, Kat coach Austin Colby saw plenty of room for improvement from his squad.
“I thought we came out and played at the beginning of the game how we practiced all week,” Colby said. “We just were soft, passive catching guys, not being the hammer but being the nail. That’s not what we’re about. We’ve gotta get back to square one when it comes to that. If we get to the tournament and this team gets better and we start out like that it could be a different game.
“We’ve just gotta come out and be the bully. We’ve got a bunch of seniors on both sides of the ball. I think our defense played well, but our offense, we’ve got to come out and start faster because it was a slow start.”
Kokomo opened its first drive in prime field position at the 50, picking up small chunks of yardage before Keegan Name broke off a 10-yard gain and Evan Barker followed that with a 20-yard touchdown pass to John Curl.
After a quick Muncie Central three-and-out, the Kats again opened in prime field position at the Bearcat 43 but gained just two yards and were forced to punt on 4th-and-21.
From there, the Kats started coming to life, pouncing on a Muncie Central fumble on the two and Junior Story turning that into a score two plays later.
Name broke off a 42-yard on the Kats next drive to open a 20-0 lead.
Muncie Central (0-4 overall, 0-2 NCC) then struck for its most impressive drive of the night with quarterback Trenton French hitting DaeJeon Golston with a 67-yard pass to the Kokomo three to set up French’s TD run on the following play.
Just :24 later, Evan Barker found brother Andrew Barker open on the Kats’ second play of the ensuing drive. After the catch, Andrew Barker shook off two defenders trying to take him down to finish off the 46-yard touchdown.
Rondell Greene snagged an interception on Muncie Central’s next drive. Evan Barker again found Andrew Barker for a 19-yard passing gain and Story capped the lightning-quick drive two plays later with his second score of the night.
The Kats added a final score win the half with :15 showing when Shayne Spear rushed from two yards out to score.
Evan Barker was an efficient 5 of 8 with no interceptions for 110 yards.
“We wanted to throw the ball a little bit this week and work on our passing game,” Colby said. “It was great that we had some stats because up to this point we were 4 of 10 with three interceptions. That’s one bright spot, is being balanced.”
Kokomo finished with 300 yards on the ground. Name rushed 11 times for 137 yards and Story rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries.
Buddy Love added a late score for the Kats from 17 yards out.
Reis Beard led Kokomo’s D with five solo tackles. The Kats entered the game having posted shutouts in the past two contests. That wasn’t the case Friday as Kokomo allowed a season-high 27 points, though three of those scores came late with the game already decided and the starters resting.
“I thought we played really well [defensively] in the first half,” Colby said. “All our guys have heard all year is how good our defense is so it’s good that a team came out and kind of scored some points on us. We were the No. 1 scoring defense in 4A and No. 6 in the state. That’s no longer the case so we’ve got to get back to the drawing board and work on. Some of those scores were late but it doesn’t matter, we’ve gotta get better.”
Kokomo has won seven straight in its series with Muncie Central and 13 of the last 14. All-time, Kokomo leads the series 46-30-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.