FB KHS vs Richmond 05.jpg

Kokomo running back Junior Story carries the ball on the opening drive of the Kats' 48-6 victory over Richmond on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Walter Cross Field.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, Western and Carroll will play for conference football titles Friday night as the regular season comes to a close.

In the North Central Conference, Class 4A No. 5-ranked Kokomo and Class 5A No. 6 Harrison share the league lead with 6-0 records. Kokomo closes against Class 6A No. 12 Lafayette Jeff (5-1 NCC) while Harrison closes against Richmond (0-6).

The Hoosier Conference has crossover games Friday. Western (5-3) hosts Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette (8-0) in the championship game. The teams have already met once this season, back in Week 3. The Red Devils beat the Panthers 47-18.

Also in the HC, Hamilton Heights (6-2) hosts Class 2A No. 7 Lafayette Catholic (6-2) in the third-place game, Lewis Cass (5-3) hosts Rensselaer (5-3) in the fifth-place game, Tipton (3-5) entertains Benton Central (3-5) in the seventh-place game and Northwestern (1-7) hosts Twin Lakes (1-7) in the ninth-place game.

In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, it's a winner-takes-all game when Class A No. 4 Carroll hosts Class A No. 9 Sheridan. The teams are tied atop the standings with 6-0 records.

The following is Friday's area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

• Kokomo at Lafayette Jeff

• West Lafayette at Western

• Twin Lakes at Northwestern

• Benton Central at Tipton

• Sheridan at Carroll

• Cl. Prairie at Eastern

• Delphi at Taylor

• Cl. Central at Tri-Central

• Rochester at Maconaquah

• Manchester at Peru

• 7:30 — Rensselaer at Cass

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video