Kokomo, Western and Carroll will play for conference football titles Friday night as the regular season comes to a close.
In the North Central Conference, Class 4A No. 5-ranked Kokomo and Class 5A No. 6 Harrison share the league lead with 6-0 records. Kokomo closes against Class 6A No. 12 Lafayette Jeff (5-1 NCC) while Harrison closes against Richmond (0-6).
The Hoosier Conference has crossover games Friday. Western (5-3) hosts Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette (8-0) in the championship game. The teams have already met once this season, back in Week 3. The Red Devils beat the Panthers 47-18.
Also in the HC, Hamilton Heights (6-2) hosts Class 2A No. 7 Lafayette Catholic (6-2) in the third-place game, Lewis Cass (5-3) hosts Rensselaer (5-3) in the fifth-place game, Tipton (3-5) entertains Benton Central (3-5) in the seventh-place game and Northwestern (1-7) hosts Twin Lakes (1-7) in the ninth-place game.
In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, it's a winner-takes-all game when Class A No. 4 Carroll hosts Class A No. 9 Sheridan. The teams are tied atop the standings with 6-0 records.
The following is Friday's area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Kokomo at Lafayette Jeff
• West Lafayette at Western
• Twin Lakes at Northwestern
• Benton Central at Tipton
• Sheridan at Carroll
• Cl. Prairie at Eastern
• Delphi at Taylor
• Cl. Central at Tri-Central
• Rochester at Maconaquah
• Manchester at Peru
• 7:30 — Rensselaer at Cass
