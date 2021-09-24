Kokomo's football team will play this week after all.
Kokomo (4-1) will travel to South Bend Washington (2-1) on Saturday for a noon kickoff. The Panthers are a Class 3A program.
The game is set for TCU School Field, 528 S. Eddy St., South Bend.
Kokomo originally was scheduled to play Anderson on Friday at home, but the Indians had to cancel because of COVID issues. Kokomo picked up South Bend Washington on Friday. The game will be broadcast on broadcastsport.net.
Kokomo canceled its JV game Saturday at Warsaw.
