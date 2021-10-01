Kokomo’s football team has beaten Logansport 13 straight times. Indiana Hall of Fame coach Brett Colby accounted for the bulk of those wins by going 11-0 against the Berries in 2007-17.
Now, second-year coach Austin Colby has his first chance to add to the streak as the Wildkats host the Class 4A No. 8-ranked Berries tonight at Walter Cross Field. The opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The teams are meeting for the first time since 2019. Last year’s game was a COVID casualty.
On top of the 13-game series winning streak, Kokomo holds a decisive 69-23-3 advantage in the all-time series.
All that said, the Berries have one of their better teams in recent memory. They turned a corner last season when they won a Class 4A sectional title and finished 6-7.
The Berries have stormed out of the gates this year with a 5-0 start. They are 3-0 in the North Central Conference, good for a share of the lead with Class 5A No. 5 Harrison. Kokomo (5-1, 2-1 NCC) is one of three teams with one loss.
Logansport averages 32 points per game and holds opponents to 13.4. Kokomo has similar averages — 36.2 offensively and 13.5 defensively.
The teams have faced just one common opponent, McCutcheon. The Kats beat the Mavericks 36-7 on Sept. 10. The Berries beat the Mavs 21-6 the following week.
Kokomo running back Plez Lawrence is coming off a big game in the Kats’ 56-6 victory over South Bend Washington. Lawrence scored five touchdowns and totaled 32 points. The latter figure ranks No. 3 in school history behind 36-point games by Braxton Shelton (2009) and Jeron Gray (2015).
WESTERN AT NW
In the Hoosier Conference East Division, Western visits Northwestern for the “Battle for the Bell.” The Panthers come in as heavy favorites. Winners of three straight, they are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the division. The Tigers are 0-5 and 0-3.
Western and Tipton are tied for the division lead. They meet next week. The division winner advances to play the West Division winner in the HC championship.
Western is 4-1 against Northwestern since the introduction of the Bell, having won four in a row since coach Alex Stewart switched sides in the rivalry. The last three meetings have been all Panthers — 62-0 in 2018, 64-0 in 2019 and 56-6 last year.
The Panthers own a 50-17-1 advantage in the all-time series.
H. HEIGHTS AT TIPTON
Also in the HC East Division, the Class 2A No. 4 Blue Devils (6-0, 2-0) and the Huskies (4-2, 1-1) will battle for “the Hammer” traveling trophy. Tipton beat Heights 24-21 last year for its fourth straight win in the rivalry series.
Tipton is holding opponents to 7 points per game, which is tied for the sixth best defensive average in the state regardless of class. The Blue Devils’ average margin of 33.5 points ranks No. 8.
EASTERN AT TC
Eastern will look to maintain its spot atop the Hoosier Heartland Conference standings when it visits Tri-Central.
The Comets (5-1 overall) are 4-0 in the HHC. Sheridan is second at 4-1 and Carroll is third at 2-1. Tri-Central (2-4, 0-4) is at the other end of the standings. The Trojans opened the season with a pair of non-conference wins, but have struggled in conference play. They’re 0-4 in the HHC and they’ve been outscored 140-20.
The Comets have won 19 straight HHC games.
AROUND THE AREA
Also in the HHC, Taylor (0-2, 0-2) hosts Clinton Prairie (2-3, 2-2), and Carroll (5-1, 2-1) hosts Clinton Central (2-4, 0-3).
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (2-2, 2-2) faces a tough test as Class 3A No. 8 Tippecanoe Valley (6-0, 4-0) pays a visit. The Vikings sit alone atop the league standings.
Also in the TRC, Peru (3-2, 2-1) hosts Southwood (3-3, 3-2). The Bengal Tigers are looking to end a four-game losing streak to the Knights.
In the lone non-conference game of the night, Cass (2-3) hosts Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette (6-0) in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. The Red Devils beat the Kings 51-20 last year. Prior to that, the teams split a pair of games in 2019, with the Kings upsetting the Red Devils 49-42 in the HC title game.
