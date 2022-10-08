...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT
Kokomo running back Keegan Name battles for yards on the Kats’ opening drive against Richmond on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Walter Cross Field. Name ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, to help the undefeated Kats roll to a 48-6 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo safety Reis Beard intercepts a pass in the closing minute of the first half against Richmond on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
SETTING THE STAGE
FOOTBALL: Kats rip Red Devils, can take a share of NCC title next week
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
As expected, Kokomo’s football team had its way against winless Richmond on Friday night at Walter Cross Field. The Class 4A co-No. 5-ranked Kats whipped the Red Devils 48-6 to improve to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the North Central Conference.
That sets the stage for a high-stakes game to close the regular season.
Kokomo visits Lafayette Jeff (5-1 NCC) next Friday and the Kats can take at least a share of the NCC title with a win. Kokomo and Harrison share the league lead with 6-0 records. Harrison is a heavy favorite to beat Richmond in its finale while Kokomo has to go against always-tough Jeff.
Kokomo coach Austin Colby is fired up for the opportunity.
“Jeff is going to be a really good [opponent],” Colby said. “They obviously are a good program, have had it going on for awhile now. We haven’t beat them for awhile so it’s at the top of our guys’ bucket list, to beat Jeff in the regular season. Obviously it comes with a little bit more this year so hopefully we can get it done.”
The Kats have largely been untested since a 14-0 victory over Logansport in Week 3. Their five opponents since then all have losing records.
Colby is confident the Kats will be ready for the Bronchos’ level of play.
“I think we have been dialed in,” he said. “Our focus in practice, when it lacks, we pick up the intensity. The coaching staff has done a good job of really staying on our guys in terms of focus and discipline when it comes to practice. That will carry over, for sure, [next] week. We’ll go pretty hard Monday.
“This is everything we’ve prepared for. You give your chance to go 9-0, win a conference championship. It hasn’t been done very often at Kokomo High School. Hopefully we can get it done.”
In Friday’s game, which was Kokomo’s senior night, the Kats overpowered the Red Devils (0-8, 0-6) from the start.
In the first half, Kokomo scored on six of its seven possessions in building a 42-0 lead. The Kats outgained the Red Devils 332-53 in total yards and held a 17-2 edge in first downs.
Junior Story and Keegan Name had two TD runs apiece in the half and QB Evan Barker and Jackson Siefert-Barnes had one each. Story gained 138 yards on 10 carries and Name had 90 yards on seven carries. Barker completed 4 of 6 passes for 57 yards.
The Kats’ special teams and defense also shined in the half. Brandon Bennett blocked a Red Devil punt. Defensively, Ralph Mitchell recovered a Richmond fumble, Shayne Spear had four tackles and two tackles for loss and Reis Beard had an interception.
“We played really well,” Colby said of the first half. “I thought our offense and defense came out and just did what we’re supposed to do. Sometimes in high school football, you play down to an opponent’s level. I don’t think we did that at all. We came out and executed what we needed to do.
“We played a great game — solid all-around.”
With Kokomo’s halftime lead, the second half had a running clock under the IHSAA’s mercy rule. The Kats have had running clocks five straight weeks and six times overall.
Colby played his backups throughout the second half. On Richmond’s drive to open the half, the Kats’ Carlos Madrid sacked Richmond QB Javon Vecera and forced a fumble and Daveon Pepper recovered. Five plays later, Naaman Cooper scored on a 1-yard TD plunge.
Two minutes later, Richmond’s Vecera capped the scoring when he broke loose for a 73-yard TD sprint.
Kokomo finished with 407 yards of total offense. The Kats had 350 rushing yards on an average of 6.1 yards per carry.
