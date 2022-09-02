The North Central Conference football race begins tonight as all 10 teams open their league slate.
Kokomo and Logansport clash at 7 p.m. at Logan’s Berry Stadium. The Class 4A No. 6-ranked Wildkats and the Berries are both 2-0 and coming off lopsided wins.
“You always want to put yourself in a chance to have Week 8 and Week 9 be meaningful games for you,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “If you don’t win that first one, you’re always fighting an uphill battle. They’re in the same boat — they want to compete for a conference championship as well. They have a team they can do that with.”
Kokomo thrashed Plymouth 49-0 last week after topping Leo 33-13 in Week 1. Logan blanked Washington 54-0 last week and opened with a 44-0 win over Peru.
“Just going out and knowing you’re going to have to play a full 48 minutes,” Colby said of the difficulty of facing Logan. “We had to do that in Week 1 with Leo. It’s tournament-style football early in the year; limiting mistakes and not beating yourselves.”
The Wildkats have won the last 14 games against the Berries including last year’s contest 28-14, but Colby isn’t taking a win for granted. The Berries haven’t given up any points so far this season and Mike Johnson’s squad is receiving votes in the Class 4A poll.
“They’re a good football team, they’re well-coached,” Colby said. “What they do offensively gives teams trouble. It’s hard to simulate all week. Coach Johnson’s done a good job getting that team turned around.”
The Berries run a wing-T offense. Running back Shamari Gettings ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns last week against Washington, and also had an 80-yard kickoff return to set up one of his rushing TDs. Quarterback Izak Mock was 4 of 8 for 79 yards and two TDs. Luis Ortiz had one of those TD receptions, a 10-yarder, as part of a game where he had 80 yards of total offense on eight touches.
Logansport amassed 201 yards rushing against Peru in Week 1. The Berries give themselves a lot of options on who can gain ground.
“They run an offense similar two ours, and it’s not the same. It’s tough to get a good look,” Colby said.
“They have three running backs. The quarterback carries the ball and throws a little too. It’s an easy way to get multiple guys multiple carries.”
Kokomo rolled to 427 rushing yards against Plymouth last week. QB Evan Barker had 159 yards on the ground. Darrian Story Jr. and Dre Kirby combined for another 150. Kokomo ran for 289 yards against Leo.
“I really like how were practicing,” Colby said. “I think we practice with good intensity and energy. It’s helped us the first couple weeks. We’ve definitely seen growth in the things we do. The attention to detail is what it’s all about right now. We’ve got a lot of returning starters. It’s just perfecting the craft. Hopefully we can continue to do that and see results [tonight].”
DELPHI AT EASTERN
Eastern (1-1) begins Hoosier Heartland Conference play against Delphi (0-2, 0-1 HHC). Eastern won the HHC outright in 2019 and ‘20 and shared the title last year.
The Comets split their two non-conference games to start the season. Oak Hill beat Eastern 41-3 in Week 1, but the Comets bounced back for a 53-30 victory over Northwestern last week.
Delphi opened with a 20-14 loss to Benton Central and then dropped a 39-6 decision to rival Carroll in an HHC opener last week.
The Comets beat the Oracles 28-14 last year to improve to 3-0 against the Oracles as HHC rivals.
CARROLL AT TAYLOR
Class A co-No. 9-ranked Carroll (2-0, 1-0 HHC) visits Taylor (0-2, 0-0) tonight for an HHC game.
Carroll is off to an impressive start, having beaten Tri-County and Delphi by a combined score of 90-6.
Taylor has dropped games to North White and North Miami.
Carroll is 5-0 against Taylor since the teams began play in 2015. The teams did not meet last year.
WESTERN AT West LAFAYETTE
Western (0-2) visits Class 3A No. 2-ranked West Lafayette (2-0) for a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. It’s Western’s third straight game against a Class 3A top-10 team.
The Class 4A Panthers dropped games to Tri-West (20-14) and Western Boone (44-22) to open the season. West Lafayette, meanwhile, beat Class 5A schools Harrison (27-14) and McCutcheon (41-15).
The Red Devils beat the Panthers twice last season, 69-19 in Week 3 and 44-0 in the Hoosier Conference title game. Overall, the Red Devils are 8-0 against the Panthers since 2010.
NW AT LAFAYETTE CC
Northwestern (1-1) travels to Lafayette Central Catholic (1-1) for a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
The Tigers opened the season with a 33-7 victory over Twin Lakes, but dropped a 53-30 decision to Eastern last week. Likewise, Central Catholic beat Seeger 45-21 in Week 1, but fell 47-10 to Guerin Catholic last week.
The Knights beat the Tigers 42-0 last season for their fifth straight win in the series.
AROUND THE AREA
In other non-division matchups of Hoosier Conference teams, Tipton (1-1) travels to Twin Lakes (1-1), and Cass (2-0) visits Benton Central (2-0). Cass is 2-0 for the first time since 2019 while BC is 2-0 for the first time since 2011.
In Hoosier Heartland Conference play, Tri-Central (1-1, 0-0 HHC) visits Sheridan (1-1, 1-0).
And in Three Rivers Conference action, Maconaquah (1-1, 1-0 TRC) hosts Northfield (1-1, 0-1), while Peru (1-1, 1-0) visits defending league champ Tippecanoe Valley (2-0, 1-0). Peru was runner-up to Valley last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.