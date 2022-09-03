LOGANSPORT — Kokomo’s wing-T in a phone booth was better than Logansport’s traditional wing-T offense Friday night.
The Wildkats used their size and their might up front to push past the Berries 14-0 in a key early North Central Conference tilt at Logansport Memorial Hospital Stadium.
The Berries (2-1, 0-1 NCC) have a lot of weapons offensively but they couldn’t get any of them on track, as the Wildkats (3-0, 1-0) shut them down and made them one-dimensional.
“They shut down the run, just stopped us,” Logansport coach Mike Johnson said. “It makes it real difficult for us if we can’t run the ball. The second half we didn’t have it very much. We only got it a couple times, you better do something with it.
“We knew defensively we were always going to get a good look from them, maybe something different, something we hadn’t seen or a little variation. And they’re good at it. They’re good defensively, we knew it was going to be tough. It’s tough to prepare for them defensively.”
Luis Ortiz was the Berries’ leading rusher with 19 yards on eight carries. Shamari Gittings had 10 yards on three attempts. Chris Rene had eight yards on three tries.
The Berries attempted just three runs in the second half and six passes. Izak Mock was 3 of 8 passing for 61 yards for the game.
The first half was a defensive slugfest. The Berries kept the Wildkats out of the end zone on an Aaron Bau interception late in the first half as the score remained 0-0 at halftime.
But the Kats took control in the second half, opening the third quarter with a 16-play, 88-yard drive that took 8:29 off the clock. Senior quarterback Evan Barker scored from 1 yard out. The Kats took a 6-0 lead as the snap on the PAT was bad.
The Berries answered with a long drive of their own, which included a 33-pass from Mock to Isaac Russell on the first play. On fourth-and-5 from the Kats’ 25, Russell broke wide open in the end zone but Mock’s pass was just overthrown and fell incomplete on a play that could have tied or given the Berries the lead with 16.2 seconds left in the third.
The Kats again embarked on a long drive. Barker got a break as he fumbled at the Logan four-yard line but was able to quickly recover. On the next play Junior Story scored from four yards out and Keegan Name’s 2-point run made it 14-0 with 7:35 to go.
Dre Kirby came up with an interception on a screen pass to end Logan’s final possession, as the Wildkats were able to run out the final 6:31 of the clock.
Story led the Kats’ rushing attack with 85 yards on 14 carries. Name had 66 yards on 13 attempts. Barker had 62 yards on 19 attempts. He was 2 of 3 passing for 11 yards. Kirby added 29 yards on six carries.
After the Wildkats struggled to get any offense going for most of the first half, they finished with 18 first downs for the game, 13 in the second half. The Berries had just five first downs for the game.
“We just had to make a few adjustments there at halftime,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “We got short on time in the first half and took a shot down the field and threw an interception which was unfortunate. Defense played really good all night. That’s the side of the ball we’ve got to lean on to win big games. They came through for us. We had a great game plan and executed it perfectly.
“Our offensive line is good. They’re going to create plays. We just had to make a few quick little adjustments at halftime. We got them on film, see where they’re lining up, see what adjustments we needed to make, how can we get No. 35 blocked. 35, Grayson Long, is a great player. He was hurting us in the first half. We finally got him blocked in the second half a little bit. Hopefully we can continue the success and keep moving.”
The quarterback sneak play with the strong, hard running Barker was a big play for the Kats.
“Evan Barker is a great runner,” Colby said. “We’re going to try to get him the ball as many times as we can. Just with how big our offensive line is and how well we get out of our stance, it’s a play that you see it on film and you’re like, ‘gosh dang it, how are we going to stop that because they do it at any time.’ And it just drives you nuts. Hopefully it’s one of those things we can continue to build on and continue to have success with because it’s a nightmare to defend.”
The Wildkats won their 15th straight meeting in the series. The teams could meet again in the semistate round.
The Berries have 18 seniors and think they can have a special team this year. They have an all-state fullback/safety, Jeremiah Miller, who is out at least two more weeks with a foot injury.
Two of the Kokomo seniors, Shayne Spear and John Curl, have fathers who were star athletes at Logansport. Jason Spear is one of the greatest football players and John Curl Sr. is one of the greatest baseball players to come from Logansport.
“Jason obviously we all joke that coach Spear has a statue up here in the middle of town,” Colby said. “He’s for sure a legend and obviously the Curl name is a legend and Bruno’s Pizza here in town. They’re a great family and they’re two great kids that help us tremendously on our part, our team, I’m glad we’ve got them obviously because they’re a huge help and huge weapons. You’ve got to respect it and they respect it. It was exciting to come up here and play for sure.”
