Kokomo defender Tracy Dowling, on the ground, pulls a ball loose from Logansport’s Gavin Barron during the fourth quarter of the teams’ game at Kokomo Friday night. The Wildkats recovered the ball to help seal a 28-14 Kokomo victory.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL: Kats stifle Berries in key NCC game
Kokomo’s defense has answers
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
Just like the Rolling Stones song, time was on the Kokomo football team’s side at Walter Cross Field Friday night.
The Kats made a 21-0 halftime lead over visiting Logansport stick, coming up with big plays to stall out two long second half drives for the Berries. From there, the clock did the rest as Kokomo handed Logan its first loss of the season, 28-14.
10-1-21 - Quarterback Evan Barker scores the first touchdown on a keeper as Kokomo HS beats Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defender Tracy Dowling, on the ground, pulls a ball loose from Logansport's Gavin Barron during the fourth quarter of the teams' game at Kokomo Friday night. The Wildkats recovered the ball to help seal a 28-14 Kokomo victory.
10-1-21 - Plez Lawrence running for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter as Kokomo HS beats Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence hauls in a 39-yard TD pass from Evan Barker in the second quarter.
10-1-21 - Ta'Shy Stewart taking in up the middle in the 3rd quarter as Kokomo HS beats Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-21 - Quarterback Evan Barker scores the first touchdown on a keeper as Kokomo HS beats Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defender Tracy Dowling, on the ground, pulls a ball loose from Logansport’s Gavin Barron during the fourth quarter of the teams’ game at Kokomo Friday night. The Wildkats recovered the ball to help seal a 28-14 Kokomo victory.
10-1-21 - Plez Lawrence running for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter as Kokomo HS beats Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence hauls in a 39-yard TD pass from Evan Barker in the second quarter.
10-1-21 - Ta'Shy Stewart taking in up the middle in the 3rd quarter as Kokomo HS beats Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Kat win also shook up the North Central Conference as Kokomo made its case for a piece of the chase. Kokomo (6-1 overall) improved to 3-1 in the conference, dropping the Berries (5-1 overall) to 3-1 in the NCC. Lafayette Jeff is 4-1 after beating Richmond and Indianapolis Tech sits at 3-1. Harrison (3-0 NCC) is the only remaining unbeaten team in conference play. The Kats travel there for a showdown next Friday and close the season hosting Tech the following week.
“Going to be a huge week for us,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said of next Friday’s game with the Raiders. “Hopefully we show up and have a good week at practice and prepare for a great game next Friday.”
Kokomo got big plays on offense Friday with Plez Lawrence scoring three times and finishing with 236 total yards (187 rushing).
“We’ve got to be able to tackle [Lawrence] in open space,” Logan coach Mike Johnson said. “We’ve seen it on film against everybody else too so we don’t feel bad about it but we didn’t really do a very good job of getting him contained. What a great offense.”
The Kats’ defense was also on point, making big plays that kept the Berries at bay throughout the game with Shayne Spear leading the way, tying a school-record with 19 total tackles (eight solos). Jack Perkins (2015) and Blair Patchett (1998) are the other Kats tied who share the record with 19 stops.
“He does a great job,” Colby said of Spear, a junior linebacker. “Our defensive game plan was set up so both of our linebackers could make all the tackles and both of them did a great job, 19 and 11, that’s 30 tackles. So proud of Shayne and all the work he’s put in and Jaquan East, same thing. They both get the credit. They both made the plays when they had to.”
East had 11 tackles (six solo) with his biggest one coming in the second half when he sacked Logan quarterback Izak Mock on 4th-and-6 at the Kat 11. That play squashed a 69-yard, 16-play Berry drive to open the second half, one that chewed nearly half of the third quarter off the clock and could have led to a 21-7 game.
Logan would score on its next possession when Jeremiah Miller capped a 51-yard, 11-play drive with a four-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but at that point just 10:37 of game clock remained.
Logan had a chance to make it a one-score game on its next possession, another long drive, but fumbled on the Kokomo 7 and the Kats recovered.
Two plays later, Lawrence broke off a 72-yard TD run to ice the win as the Kats went up 28-7 with just 4:02 to play.
Kat quarterback Evan Barker punched in a 5-yard score to cap the Kats opening drive, giving Kokomo a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. From there, the Kats needed just a few plays to extend the lead as Lawrence broke free for a 51-yard score on the second play of Kokomo’s third drive to make it 14-0 with 9:23 to play in the half and then hauled in a 39-yard pass from Barker to cap a short six-play drive with 2:58 to play in the half.
Both of Lawrence’s first half scores came after Logan had turned the ball over on downs.
“We were driving and we turned it over,” Johnson said. “In our type of offense you don’t want to get down 21-0 so that’s the worst case scenario for us. But we knew we wanted to come out and at least try to establish and get back to our offense in the second half. We did for the most part. We had two long drives that didn’t result in touchdowns. We made some mistakes, had a penalty in our first possession, and then turned it over inside the 10 on the next drive.
“We saw some good things in the second half offensively but the first half, you always know the Colbys are going to come up with something,” Johnson added. “They’re defensive-minded and it took us a while to make adjustments. Hats off to them. They had their guys prepared and kind of stymied our offense there in the first half.”
Logan turned a fake punt on 4th-and-2 into a first down with an 18 yard pass from Mock to Tate Strong late in the first half but was later forced into a punt and the Kats kneeled down to run out the first half.
“Right before halftime they faked that punt when we were planning on scoring again right before halftime,” Colby said. “And, you know, 28-0 is a little better than 21-0 but kudos to them for keeping the ball out of our hands and then they come out in the second half and do what they do. It’s tough to defend and that’s why they do it. Their best defense was keeping the ball out of our hands.”
