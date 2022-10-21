As original members of the North Central Conference, Kokomo and Frankfort once clashed regularly in football.
The schools first met in 1931, one year before the NCC officially added the sport. The Hot Dogs exited the conference after the 1965-66 school year and the schools’ football series went dormant after the 1966 season.
That changes tonight as the No. 7-ranked Wildkats (8-1) visit the Hot Dogs (1-8) in a Class 4A Sectional 20 opening-round game.
Quite simply, Kokomo is a heavy favorite tonight as it makes its Class 4A debut. The Kats average 41.2 points per game and hold opponents to 10.8. The Hot Dogs, on the other hand, score 14.0 and surrender 48.4. Frankfort’s lone win came against Clinton Central — a winless Class A team.
Kokomo averages 386.9 yards of offense per game, including a robust 336.8 rushing yards. Junior Story leads the ground game with 90.8 yards per game, QB Evan Barker follows with 86.8 and Keegan Name offers 73.8.
Frankfort is a pass-first team. QB Doug Wood has completed 132 of 275 attempts for 1,357 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Kokomo’s defense has held opponents to six passing touchdowns — and the Kats have intercepted 14 passes. Dre Kirby has five picks and Name, Rondell Greene and Devon Thomas have two apiece.
For Kokomo assistant coach Brett Colby, tonight’s game marks a return to his former school. He coached the Hot Dogs for 11 seasons (1996-2006) before coaching the Kats for 11 seasons (2007-2017). He now assists his son Austin, who is 20-8 in three seasons as the Kats’ coach.
As for the Kokomo-Frankfort series, the Kats hold a 23-4 advantage. Former Kokomo sports information director Terry Downham’s research shows Kokomo has won the last eight meetings by a combined score of 326-27. That includes a 60-0 victory in 1963, which stands as the Kats’ biggest margin of victory in the series.
In the 27 all-time meetings, Kokomo owns 10 shutout victories, and Frankfort has never scored more than 14 points.
WESTERN (5-4) AT JAY County (2-7)
Also in Sectional 20, Western makes the trek to Jay County for the first meeting between the schools.
Western saw a five-game winning streak come to an end last week as Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette beat the Panthers 43-6 in the Hoosier Conference title game.
Run-heavy Western scores 31.1 points per game. Quarterback Mitchell Knepley averages 142.6 rushing yards per game and he is backed by Deaglan Pleak (85.1) and Kyler Norman (77.0). Knepley has rushed for 21 touchdowns.
Jay County has a balanced offense. QB Sean Bailey passes for 127.8 yards per game and running back Kadin Ridenour contributes 116.1 rushing yards per game.
The Patriots’ two wins came against Class 2A Blackford and Class A Southern Wells. Those teams are a combined 1-17.
Grant Zgunda is Jay County’s coach. He previously coached at Madison-Grant and Delta. At M-G, he coached against Western in 1993-96. The Panthers beat the Argylls in all five matchups. At Delta, Zgunda led the Eagles to a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 2001.
The Western-JC winner advances to face the Kokomo-Frankfort winner in the second round.
CHATARD (5-4) AT nw (2-7)
Northwestern hosts No. 6-ranked Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in the opening round of Class 3A Sectional 28.
Chatard is a 15-time state champion. The Trojans look like a contender again this year. Their only losses came to Class 6A No. 2 Cathedral, Class 4A No. 2 Roncalli and two out-of-state teams.
Northwestern beat Twin Lakes to open the season and again to close the season. The Tigers beat the Indians 42-7 in the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game last week.
H. HEIGHTS (7-2) AT Maconaquah (6-3)
Also in Sectional 28, Maconaquah hosts Hamilton Heights in a matchup of former Mid-Indiana Conference schools. Heights won all 15 MIC matchups between the teams.
Mac features one of the state’s best passing games. Quarterback Braxton Birner ranks No. 2 in the state with 273.4 yards per game. Receivers Fuddy Kile (118.1 yards per game) and A.J. Kelly (94.0) rank fourth and 13th, respectively.
Heights counters with balance. QB Bodie Derrer passes for 169.7 yards and running back Trey Ehman rushes for 128.0.
The Heights-Mac winner advances to face the Chatard-NW winner.
TIPP. VALLEY (8-1) AT PERU (3-6)
Also in Sectional 28, Peru takes on Tippecanoe Valley in an all-Three Rivers Conference clash.
Valley finished in a three-way tie with Rochester and Southwood for the TRC title. Valley beat Peru 41-22 in Week 3.
Peru beat Manchester 19-18 last week to snap a four-game losing streak.
In the second round, the Valley-Peru winner will face either No. 3 Oak Hill (9-0) or No. 12 Guerin Catholic (5-4).
TIPTON (4-5) AT EASTERN (6-3)
In perhaps the best matchup in the area tonight, the Blue Devils visit the Comets in Class 2A Sectional 36.
Tipton’s offense seems to have found something. The Devils scored 33 points in a loss to Class 4A Western in Week 8. They followed with a 40-0 victory over Benton Central in the Hoosier Conference’s seventh-place game last week.
Eli Carter fuels Tipton’s attack. He rushes for 129.6 yards per game. With 3,800 career yards, he is Tipton’s all-time leading rusher.
The Comets (37.4 points per game) counter with a balanced attack. QB Eli Edwards passes for 205 yards per game and has tied the Comets’ single-season record with 24 TD passes. Jayden Eagle provides 152.5 rushing yards per game.
The teams have met only once before, in a 2011 sectional opener. Tipton edged Eastern 28-27 in a game went down to the closing seconds. The Comets drove to Tipton’s 10-yard line, but a fumble ended the game. The Blue Devils went on to win the sectional that year, the second of four in a row in 2010-13.
The Tipton-Eastern winner will face either Bluffton (5-4) or Blackford (1-8) in the second round.
FRONTIER (4-5) AT TAYLOR (1-8)
In Class A Sectional 43, Taylor will take on Frontier.
While Frontier has the better record, two of the Falcons’ wins came against winless teams (Clinton Central and North Newton).
Taylor’s lone win came against Clinton Central.
Taylor and Frontier met three times over the 2015 and ‘16 seasons. The Titans took a 27-8 win in the 2015 game to snap a 38-game losing streak. The following year, the Falcons won a pair of matchups by a combined margin of five points.
The Taylor-Frontier winner will face either West Central (8-1) or Caston (0-9) in the second round.
TRI-COUNTY (2-7) AT TRI-CENTRAL (3-6)
Also in Sectional 43, Tri-Central hosts Tri-County in an all-TC matchup.
Tri-Central enters the sectional with a little momentum after beating Taylor and Clinton Central by a combined score of 76-0 to close the regular season.
Tri-County closed with a 30-24 victory over North Newton.
The teams last met in 2016. Tri-County won that game, 34-6.
CARROLL (8-1) AT NORTH WHITE (5-3)
Also in Sectional 43, No. 8-ranked Carroll heads to North White.
Carroll is coming off a 19-18 loss to Sheridan in a battle for the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
Carroll and North White have played 34 times over the last 35 years. The teams evenly split those games, 17-17. They last met in 2019 when North White beat Carroll 29-14 in a sectional opener.
The Carroll-NW winner advances to face the TC-TC winner in the second round.
