Lafayette Jeff running back Thomas Hogan turned heads around the state last week when he galloped for 474 yards and nine touchdowns — yes, nine touchdowns — in the Bronchos’ 76-55 victory over Harrison. Hogan averaged 14.8 yards per carry.
Kokomo faces the daunting challenge of trying to contain Hogan tonight as the Wildkats visit the Class 6A No. 5-ranked Bronchos for a North Central Conference game.
Hogan’s season total of 1,051 yards ranks No. 1 in the nation, per MaxPreps. His total of 17 rushing touchdowns is tied for No. 1.
“The offensive line they have in front of him does a great job. It’s one of the best offensive lines in the state,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “[Hogan] runs hard and he keeps moving after contact. He doesn’t let one guy bring him down.”
The Bronchos (4-0, 2-0 NCC) score 48.8 points per game. That ranks No. 10 in the state.
“Coach Pat Shanley does a great job. He is an offensive minded guy. ... They don’t do a whole lot, but what they do, they do well,” Colby said.
Colby pointed to controlling time of possession as a key.
“Our goal is to score four times every game. If we can score four times, hopefully we can keep it close, play some good defense and hopefully come out on top,” he said.
The Bronchos have won 27 straight NCC games. Their last league loss was to Kokomo in 2016.
The Kats (2-2, 1-1 NCC) are looking to put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
“There’s three steps to becoming a championship football team,” Colby said. “The first one is to learn how to win. We’ve done that. Now, we have to learn how to win after a win.”
WESTERN AT HEIGHTS
Undefeated Western hits the road to begin Hoosier Conference East Division play against Hamilton Heights.
The Huskies (1-3 overall) beat Northwestern 41-7 last week for a 1-0 division start.
“I think their record is a little bit deceiving,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “They’ve lost to 4-0 North Mont, 4-0 Lapel and 3-1 West Lafayette. They seemed to have all their guys back last week and they looked good against Northwestern from what we saw on film. They have some nice athletes who can make some plays. It’s a quality football team.”
Western is 4-0 for the first time since 2013. The Panthers are looking to break through in the division after finishing runner-up in 2017, ‘18 and ‘19.
EASTERN AT CARROLL
Undefeated Eastern visits Carroll for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Eastern (4-0, 2-0 HHC) has won 14 straight regular-season games and 10 straight HHC games.
The Cougars (2-2, 1-1) have been up and down. They outscored Tri-County and Taylor by a combined score of 104-34. Delphi and Parke Heritage handed Carroll losses by a combined score of 76-12.
“They have some nice sized linemen who should give us resistance in our running game, and they have some nice skilled kids,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We’ll need to come in and [start strong] and not let them hang with us.”
DELPHI AT TC
Undefeated Tri-Central entertains Delphi in an HHC game.
The Trojans (4-0, 2-0 HHC) moved into the Class A Top 10 this week at No. 10.
“We have to stay focused and not read the press clippings about how good we’re supposed to be and just stay humble and hungry like we haven’t won a game,” coach Shane Arnold said.
Delphi (2-2, 1-1) opened 2-0 before losing back-to-back games to undefeated teams Eastern and North Montgomery by a combined nine points.
“Delphi is really good,” Arnold said. “They have an incredible group and they’re well coached. They’re physical — their entire defensive and offensive lines are back this year.”
Arnold noted the Oracles also have a nice mix of skill players.
“It’s a tall task but I think we’re up for the challenge,” Arnold said. “We’ll have to play a complete game. If we’re as physical as we’ve been and we put a complete game together, we’ll put ourselves in a position to win the game. If we don’t, they’re good enough to come in and slap us.”
AROUND THE AREA
In a Hoosier Conference East Division game, Northwestern (0-4, 0-1) visits Cass (1-3, 0-1). Cass has won the last three meetings in the series.
In an HHC game, Taylor (1-3, 0-2) visits Clinton Central (2-0, 0-0). The Bulldogs are coached once again by George Gilbert, who was Taylor’s coach last season. He went 1-9 with the Titans.
In a Three Rivers Conference rivalry game, Maconaquah (1-1, 1-1) visits Peru (3-1, 2-1).
In a non-division game between Hoosier Conference teams, Class 2A No. 10 Tipton (2-1) hosts Class A No. 6 Lafayette Central Catholic (1-1).
