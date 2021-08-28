DENVER — A youthful Lewis Cass football team finished well behind sophomore quarterback LJ. Hillis in the squad’s 20-7 win at North Miami on Friday night. Hillis and junior fullback Haden McClain combined for 149 rushing yards for the Kings.
Cass was making its season debut after having to sit out last week for COVID reasons.
“A lot of people heading into this season said, ‘[Hillis] will be a good quarterback over the next couple years,’” Cass coach Clay Mannering said. “I think Hillis heard them, and wanted to show that he’s a good player now.”
Hillis finished the night 9-of-14 passing for 95 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 50 yards on eight carries, including a crucial fourth-down option keep for six yard and a first down late in the fourth quarter.
“Man, it’s just been a goofy start to the season,” Mannering said. “Between all the COVID and the heat, we were looking for someone to step up as a leader. [Hillis] has done that for us. He’s a smart kid and makes good decisions with the football.”
North Miami drew first blood as Landen Hunt connected with Austin Smith on a bubble route. Smith scampered 57 yards to the end zone, putting North Miami up 7-0 after the Parker Mallow kick with 7:40 left in the first half.
What followed next was a turning point in Friday’s event. Cass put together a nice drive with McClain gaining a handful of yards and Hillis adding another scamper of eight yards. Hills connected with Keaton Lewellen for a tip-toe sideline grab, giving the Kings a first down and threatening at the 43. Cayde Ingram netted 16 yards on a jet sweep, setting the ball up at the 12.
With 3:34 left in the half, Hillis lofted an errant pass that was intercepted by Hunt two yards deep in the end zone. Hunt returned the pick out to the 10, but a big stick forced a fumble, recovered and returned back to the 4-yard line by Cooper Frey.
From there, Hillis gained a couple and a North Miami encroachment set the stage for McClain’s first touchdown plunge, this one from two yards out. The point-after failed, finding Cass down 7-6 late in the second quarter.
“That was a weird sequence, but it gave our kids a lift heading into the half,” Mannering said. “These guys don’t have a lot of field time, so we go into the locker room and they’re just looking at each other and they realize they’re in this game.”
Both teams punted on their opening possessions of the second half. On the Kings’ second drive, a 15-yard run by Frey, as well as two Frey receptions for 21 yards set the Kings up deep in North Miami territory. This time, Hillis did it himself, scoring on a 9-yard quarterback draw.
Ingram added the point-after run, giving the Kings a 14-7 lead with 2:56 left in the third.
Following a Warrior three-and-out, Cass put together another nice drive, with Hillis connecting with Luke Davis for a 15-yard gain, and McClain adding an 18-yard run. The Warrior defense stiffened though, as Cass couldn’t come up with the red-zone score.
After North Miami had a drive stall, Cass put together a 13-play, 52-yard drive that chewed up just over six minutes of clock. After a holding penalty set up a first-and-goal from the 20, a short run found Hillis using his athleticism again, this time keeping the option around the end for an 18-yard run. McClain punched it in from the one. The pass failed, giving Cass a 20-7 lead with :43.1 left, where it remained until the end.
“We’re excited for this win,” Mannering said. “Any time you can be undefeated, you’ve accomplished something important. Our kids are getting better and learning the speed of varsity level football. From Day One, we knew McClain would get some carries. Hollis is maturing and progressing. We’re excited about where we’re at as a team.”
