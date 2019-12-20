They plant the football seeds early at Lewis Cass. Young players in the system start attending games in grade school, watching, studying, dreaming.
That’s predictable. Parents take kids to games and nurture their interest. What you can’t plot out in advance is what moment, or what experience is going to spark that seed to life.
As a senior in 2012, Sheldon Slusser was behind center, wearing the No. 10 jersey while quarterbacking the Kings to an 11-2 season that ended with a memorable, five-overtime, 67-66 loss to Andrean in the regional.
Gabe Eurit was in fifth grade, taking inspiration from the high school Kings every Friday night.
“Someone I really idolized a lot was Sheldon Slusser,” Eurit said. “He always played with a lot of heart and he always played hard.”
Seven years down the road, the young players in the school system spent this fall watching Eurit show what it is to be a King. A running back, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior ran for 1,522 yards with 30 touchdowns, and added another five scores receiving and on defense. He also caught 23 passes for 445 yards.
For his work this fall, Eurit was named the Kokomo Tribune All-Area MVP.
Outgoing Cass coach Jeff Phillips said Eurit runs with “two different styles. He’s a hard-nosed runner, he’s going to hit the hole fast and hard and he’s a physical runner. At the same time he’s got some good lateral cuts and quickness. If he makes a guy miss, he’s going to have a big gain out of it. But if he needs to run a guy over, he would do that.”
Eurit helped lead the Class 2A Kings to another 11-2 season (Cass’ best record since 2012), a Hoosier Conference title (won by beating defending Class 3A state champ West Lafayette), time at No. 1 in the state poll, and another sectional title (the first since 2012). Also like 2012, the season ended at the hands of Andrean, in the regional.
“My freshman year we had a rough year. We had a new coaching staff coming in. Everybody was expecting a lot. It didn’t really happen that year,” Eurit said, recalling the Kings’ 1-9 record in 2016. “My sophomore year we got used to the coaches and turned things around. Everything got better from then on.”
The Kings went 7-5 in 2017 and again in ‘18 to set the stage for their big 2019 season.
“I think we had a lot of guys that we all grew up watching our brothers and all the good Cass alumni that everyone is still talking about. We idolized them and wanted to be like them. We pushed ourselves,” Eurit said.
As ever with a Cass squad, the way to victory is on the ground. But now, the ground game gets a healthy complement from the air corpse. Cass ran for 2,785 yards and passed for another 1,880. (Eurit contributed to that passing total, connecting on his one attempt for 39 yards.)
“I think one of the biggest reasons that I was able to get as many yards as I did was our line,” said Eurit, who made the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A senior all-state team.
“Our line stepped up a lot. We had a lot of guys that put in a lot of work in the offseason for us to get better. We didn’t just run the ball, we threw the ball too and that opened things up for me to gain yards.”
The Kings can wear down opponents with physical play.
“Yeah, I believe we do,” Eurit said. “We’re not a very big team, but we’re strong and we play fast and we play disciplined, and that’s how we win games. Some games we’d come out in the first half and we’d be down and in the second half we’d make a run because we were conditioned and disciplined and we’d wear teams down.”
Standing behind the line, Eurit could see when opponents were breaking down.
“When I’m lined up back there and I look up and see the linebackers panting, I like that,” he said. “It drives me to run even harder.”
Getting Cass back in the mix on the state scene was satisfying, and the night Cass got back on top of a conference was the highlight of the fall. When the Kings beat the Red Devils 49-42 in the HC championship game on Oct. 18 at West Lafayette, it avenged a heavy loss to the Devils two weeks earlier, and gave the Kings their first league title since moving to the HC.
“It’s hard to pick one out but one [highlight] I really liked about this season was being conference champs,” said Eurit, who had 225 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the win.
“Nobody expected us to win really. I loved it. We went in and played hard. We had our die-hard fans behind us, but there weren’t a lot of people that had a lot of faith in us and we went out and showed a lot of people wrong.”
Eurit pushed himself to be available any play, every play. Defensively he played linebacker and was third on the team with 80 tackles. He also had three interceptions.
“He never came off the field,” Phillips said. “I remember the West Lafayette game for example, in the conference championship. There was a total of 198 plays and Gabe didn’t come out one single play.”
Eurit played special teams in addition to offense and defense.
“He had a lot of big hits on kickoff,” Phillips said. “Game 1 against Pioneer we kick the ball deep and Gabe flies down there. It looks like the guy might have a big gain and the next thing you know Gabe’s burying him in the dirt. He’s a big-play guy no matter where you put him.”
Eurit wins the All-Area MVP as an individual, but he doesn’t work in a vacuum. Without a team full of unified players, his play wouldn’t stand out as clearly. The Kings have developed bonds that allow them to be stronger collectively than individually.
“I think our biggest strength was we all grew up together, we knew each other really well, we had each other’s backs,” Eurit said. “Everybody knew that they had to do their part for us to be successful.”
Eurit closes his career as a three-time All-Area player. He totaled 3,554 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns.
