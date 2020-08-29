Kokomo’s Torian Smith looks to fend off a Plymouth defender during the teams' game Friday night at Walter Cross Field. Smith scored a touchdown in the Kats' 34-18 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Just like old times
FOOTBALL: Kokomo beats Plymouth for 1st win of season
Wildkats earn 1st victory in new Colby era
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s football team went down early to visiting Plymouth on Friday night but adjusted quickly. The Wildkats took the lead in the second quarter and finished the game on the happy side of the scoreboard with a 34-18 victory over the Rockies.
It was the first win of the season for the Wildkats (1-1) and first win in former player Austin Colby’s tenure as Kokomo’s new coach.
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence runs out of the grasp of Plymouth. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Torian Smith looks to fend off a Plymouth defender during the teams' game Friday night at Walter Cross Field. Smith scored a touchdown in the Kats' 34-18 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kokomoi’s Evan Barker looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kokomo’s Dashaun Coleman carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kokomo’s Torian Smith runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence celebrates with Bronson Smith after Lawrence scored a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart carries the ball after catching an interception. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kokomo’s Myles Lenoir and Ta’Shy Stewart take down Plymouth’s Ivan Winkle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence stays out of the clutches of Plymouth’s Jake Reichard. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-28-20 Kokomo vs Plymouth football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I am so excited for the kids. They’ve worked so hard since we’ve been back, since I got back in December,” Colby said. “There’s not a hungrier group of kids that have wanted to win a football game more than Kokomo High School. To get this one is extra special, just being back home, but hat’s off to our guys. We played well and we earned it.”
Kokomo went three-and-out in the game’s opening possession, and Plymouth (0-2) then drove 67 yards in 11 plays to score and take a 6-0 lead. Kokomo found its stride after that, scoring on its next two possessions and stopping Plymouth’s remaining two possessions of the half for a 14-6 Kat lead at halftime.
Kokomo got on the board on the second play of the second quarter when Torian Smith scampered in from seven yards out. The Kats took a 7-6 lead and never trailed again. Kokomo added a TD with 5:56 before halftime when quarterback Evan Barker got a short pass off to Plez Lawrence just as Barker was about to be hit. Lawrence broke a tackle and wheeled upfield for a 14-6 Kat lead at the break.
“We made a few adjustments [offensively],” Colby said. “Especially in a brand new system, it’s going to take us a little bit to get up to speed, but luckily we got up quick enough and made them pay.”
Ta’Shy Stewart then helped the Kats hold on to the halftime lead with an interception with 58 seconds left in the half after Plymouth drove to the Kokomo 28 yard line.
Plymouth trimmed the Kokomo lead to 14-12 when the Rockies scored on their first possession of the second quarter. Quarterback Jake Reichard — who was consistently dangerous running out of the shotgun after faking handoffs — scrambled 47 yards for a score.
Kokomo responded almost instantly. Three plays later, Lawrence took a short pass from Barker, broke two tackles, then froze the last defender in the secondary with a move and ran in for a 56-yard score with 3:38 left in the third quarter. Kokomo expanded its lead to 27-12 in the fourth quarter on a one-yard Barker sneak. The Kats only had to drive 38 yards on that possession after recovering a Plymouth fumble for the second time.
Colby said the Kats put an emphasis on safeties helping stop the run this week after struggling to contain Western last week. That put more on the shoulders of defensive backs.
“I’m so proud of Dashaun Coleman and Ta’Shy Stewart, those two guys stepped up and played a heck of a game on defense,” Colby said. “And our linebacking corps of John Curl and Myles Lenoir played solid games as well.”
Stewart led Kokomo’s defenders with five solo stops and five assists, and Lenoir had six solos and two assists. The Kats claimed three turnovers.
Kokomo’s last score was came with 4:54 left when Lawrence ran around the left side, stiff armed a defender and surged for a 36-yard TD.
Lawrence led the Kats with 73 yards rushing on 15 carries. Barker completed 4 of 5 passes for 131 yards. Lawrence caught three passes for 108 yards and two TD receptions. Colby credited the offensive line for coming together after making changes. Freshman Kadin Dempsey got his first start at right guard and teamed with Lenoir, tackles Sam Baity and Brook Bufkin, tight ends Noah Smalley and Bronson Smith, and Amir Cummings at center.
“That group gets all the credit in the world,” Colby said. “Plymouth is a physical football team and to come out and out-physical a physical football team is what we want to do and that’s Kokomo football. We did it [Friday] night and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Reichard led all rushers with 151 yards on 17 carries.
