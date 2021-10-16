Kokomo cornerback Jaylin Cannon leaps to intercepts a pass during the Kats’ 28-0 victory over Arsenal Tech on Friday night at Walter Cross Field. Cannon had two interceptions and the Kats finished with five takeaways overall.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Shayne Spear takes down a Tech ball-carrier. Spear had eight tackles for the Kats.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
KATS SWARM TECH
FOOTBALL: Kokomo beats Tech, posts first shutout since 2016
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s football team rode a determined defensive effort to a 28-0 victory over Arsenal Tech in a North Central Conference game Friday night at Walter Cross Field to close the regular season.
The Wildkats (7-2, 4-2 NCC) recorded five takeaways to highlight their first shutout since a 24-0 victory over Huntington North in a 2016 sectional game. Jaylin Cannon grabbed two interceptions, Reis Beard also had a pick and Nate Blackamore and Dre Kirby had fumble recoveries. Ta’Shy Stewart forced a fumble and broke up three passes.
Also for the Kats, Shayne Spear collected a team-high eight tackles, Tyreese Tucker had six tackles and Keegan Name had five. Spear, Blackamore and Kymani Howard had 1 1/2 tackles for loss apiece.
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Dre Kirby breaks up an Arsenal Tech pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Evan Barker throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart looks to break through Arsenal Tech's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence celebrates after a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Evan Barker carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart looks to break through Arsenal Tech's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Evan Barker runs in for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Evan Barker throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Keegan Name takes down Arsenal Tech's Reggie Bass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart has a long run for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart and Reis Beard take down Arsenal Tech's ball carrier. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Dre Kirby breaks up an Arsenal Tech pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Evan Barker throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart looks to break through Arsenal Tech's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence celebrates after a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Evan Barker carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart looks to break through Arsenal Tech's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Evan Barker runs in for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Evan Barker throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Keegan Name takes down Arsenal Tech's Reggie Bass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart has a long run for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart and Reis Beard take down Arsenal Tech's ball carrier. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-15-21 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We are built to run around and play football,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said of his defense. “Some years, you’re built like an American muscle, old school car. This year, we are a Ferrari. We are very fast, we can run and we can make plays all over the field. It was fun to watch our guys [do that].”
Tech dropped to 5-4 and 4-2. Kokomo and Tech finished in a tie for third place in the NCC behind champion Harrison and runner-up Lafayette Jeff.
The Kats took advantage of repeated good field position in the first half to build a 21-0 halftime lead. They had six possessions in the half and the first five started on the Tech 33, Tech 49, Tech 46, Kokomo 44 and Tech 25.
Plez Lawrence opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run on the Kats’ second possession. Quarterback Evan Barker had a 13-yard TD run on their fourth possession. After Barker’s score, Beard came up with an interception on the next play from scrimmage. Six plays later, Barker crashed into the end zone on a 2-yard TD plunge.
Kokomo delivered the knockout punch in the third quarter. First, Cannon came up with his second interception to end Tech’s opening drive, which had moved into Kokomo territory. Two plays later, Stewart broke loose for an 83-yard run to the Tech 2-yard line. Two plays after that, Barker scored on a 1-yard run for his third score of the night. Diego Giner’s extra point made it 28-0 at 5:57 of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was played in heavy rain.
“It ended up being a double-wing type of night at the end of the game,” Colby said. “That’s kind of why we do what we do. It worked out where we had to drive the ball and take a knee [to end the game].”
Kokomo finished with 286 rushing yards on 54 carries. Stewart had 107 yards on seven carries. Lawrence had 95 yards on 18 carries. He sat out the final 8:00 of the first half as a precautionary move after a hard tackle, but he came back to play in the second half. Also for the Kats, Trey Marciniak had 46 yards on nine carries and Barker had 34 yards on 10 carries, highlighted by his three scores.
Colby said Tech’s defense aimed to contain Lawrence.
“We’re seeing a lot more of that 3-5 defense and that’s going to limit big plays with Plez because they have so many guys off the ball, so then we have to get guys on the second and third level defenders and make a guy miss,” he said. “It’s a different strategy to make us drive the ball, but it worked [Friday] for Tech.”
Kokomo has next week off before hosting Anderson in a Class 5A Sectional 12 semifinal game on Oct. 29.
“It was a very good regular season,” Colby said. “We definitely improved on last year [4-3 in 2020 regular season] and that was one thing we wanted to do, we wanted to take a step forward. We finished tied for third in the conference, which is a step forward from last year. Now it’s tournament time. Now’s when we want to play our best football and I think we’re playing really good football.”
