Kokomo’s football team is one win away from taking at least a share of its first North Central Conference title since 2016.
Standing in the Wildkats’ way is conference powerhouse Lafayette Jeff.
The Class 4A No. 5-ranked Kats (8-0 overall, 6-0 NCC) visit the Bronchos (6-2, 5-1) tonight to close the regular season. Kokomo and Class 5A No. 6 Harrison head into the night tied atop the league standings. The Raiders close against winless Richmond.
The Class 6A Bronchos are 39-2 in NCC games since 2017 with four straight league titles in 2017-20. Jeff is 5-0 vs. Kokomo during its dominant run. That includes a 34-14 win last year.
“It’s one of those games we’ve had circled on our calendar all year. We knew Jeff was going to be a great opponent — they always are,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “Coach [Pat] Shanley does a great job coaching his guys and they do things the right way. You know you’re going to get a battle every year with them.
“Luckily, it’s right before the tournament so you kind of a get a gauge where you’re at in terms of what needs fixed and what works and doesn’t work [against a strong opponent]. Just hoping to see a good outcome [tonight] and excited for the opportunity.”
The Bronchos score 45.8 points per game and they hold opponents to 16.8. Their two losses came against Class 6A No. 3 Indianapolis Cathedral (43-12) in Week 1 and Harrison (34-27) in Week 6.
“They obviously have a really good offense and defense. They game plan really well,” Colby said.
Jeff quarterback Ethan Smith has played four games. He has completed 44 of 56 passes for 748 yards and 10 touchdowns. Asa Koeppen leads a balanced receiving group with 21 catches for 461 yards and nine scores. Glenn Patterson is the top running back. He has rushed for 618 yards (7.9 per carry).
“What they do offensively in going up-tempo puts teams into a bind. It’s hard to simulate during the week,” Colby said. “Just what they do as a program [also sticks out as a key to their success]. They have great culture over there and culture wins at the high school level.”
Kokomo scores 42.6 points per game and holds opponents to 8.1. Among Class 4A teams, the Kats rank No. 2 in scoring offense and No. 1 in scoring defense.
The Kats’ ground-heavy offense features several different ball-carriers. Junior Story (92 carries, 774 yards, 11 touchdowns), Keegan Name (79-620-6) and QB Evan Barker (78-610-13) are the top options.
Linebacker Shayne Spear leads the defense with 35 tackles. Safety Reis Beard is second with 27. Linebacker Tracy Dowling (23 tackles) has seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Linebacker Dre Kirby has four interceptions.
“I think we’re in a good spot right now,” Colby said. “Our seniors are excited for the challenge. They’ve never been in this opportunity. It’s one of those things where we’re still learning how to handle being in this moment, but we’ve done a great job of preparing this week. I think everyone has been locked in and we’ve had a good week of prep. We’ll see if it pays off [tonight].”
