ZIONSVILLE — Even though Kokomo and Zionsville begin each season with a scrimmage against each other, they had met only once in a real game before Friday’s IHSAA Class 5A Sectional 12 final. That came in 2017, when the Wildkats came from behind to win their second regional in school history on their way to a state finals appearance.
There would be no repeat performance Friday night.
The Eagles opened up an early 14-0 lead and never looked back as they eliminated the No. 9-ranked Wildkats 42-17 to move on to the regional round.
“This is often a game of inches and the inches were going their way [Friday],” said Kokomo coach Austin Colby. “It’s one of those things that we just can’t get back.”
Things began in a promising way for the Kats as they stuffed star running back Colin Price for a loss on the first two plays from scrimmage. The Eagles then converted on third down, and it was followed by Price breaking loose for a 66-yard TD run just 97 seconds into the game.
The Eagles then quickly forced a three and out and were in the end zone again on their second drive. This one was a more methodical drive as the Eagles went 63 yards in eight plays before Gunnar Hartwig caught a two-yard scoring pass from Luke Murphy to make it 14-0 just over six minutes into the first quarter.
“One of the things that gets glossed over is our scout players that do the job of preparing our guys each week, “said Zionsville coach Scott Turnquist of preparing for Kokomo’s compact offense. “They did an excellent job like they always do and offensively we were prepared for what we expected to see and were able to capitalize.”
On Kokomo’s second drive, the Kats finally had an answer, and it was a more typical Kokomo drive. The Wildkats held the ball for more than eight minutes and went 77 yards in 13 plays. The typical strong ground game was mostly held in check, but Evan Barker was able to get the passing game going with a couple of long completions. Kokomo benefitted from a roughing-the-passer penalty and also converted two fourth-down chances on the drive, the final on a short TD plunge by Plez Lawrence, to make it 14-7 with 8:52 before halftime.
The Eagles answered with a quick scoring drive, but Kokomo just missed on an excellent chance to go into the half down only seven. On a well-designed play, Barker threw a bounce pass to Ta’Shy Stewart on the outside that was legal since it was a lateral. Stewart took advantage of Zionsville pausing due to confusion to throw downfield to a wide open Lawrence. Unfortunately, Lawrence dropped the pass in stride and the Wildkats were forced to punt.
“We designed that play and both the referee and Zionsville’s chain crew thought it was a really cool play,” said Colby. “It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t pull it off there. After that and the next play one of our coaches said, ‘That’s just the wind being taken out of our sails.’”
That next play Colby alluded to was, indeed, a big one. Stewart, this time playing on defense, just missed getting it back on a near interception that would have likely resulted in a touchdown, but instead Zionsville’s Trey Firestone came up with the pass and raced for a 76-yard touchdown.
Kokomo then threw an interception two plays later and Zionsville struck again just one play after that for another score. In roughly two minutes of game time from when it looked like Kokomo would only trail 21-14 it was suddenly down 35-7 and the game was all but over.
After Zionsville scored early in the second half to activate the running clock, Kokomo did manage to get a pair of scoring drives. They got a 40-yard field goal from Diego Giner and Lawrence finally broke a long TD run of 60 yards with just under a minute left. It was one of the few big plays for Lawrence on a night where Zionsville completely held him in check. After averaging 151 yards per game on the ground Lawrence finished the night with only 78 yards rushing on 14 carries, 60 of those yards coming on that final play.
Kokomo closes it season at 8-3, its most wins since the 2017 state finals campaign. Lawrence closed his Kokomo career with two rushing TDs, while Barker was 7-of-13 passing for 90 yards, well above his season averages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.