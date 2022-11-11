Ask Kokomo quarterback Evan Barker about what he’s looking forward to tonight when the Wildkats head to Columbia City for a one-game Class 4A regional and you get a one-word answer.
“Winning.”
Care to elaborate, Evan?
“I’m ready to win,” he said. “That’s the goal. We’re going to go and win and get out.”
The Wildkats have developed a taste for winning. They’re 11-1 on the season — the same record as Columbia City — and won a sectional title last Friday for the first time since the 2017 team went all the way to state. The current seniors were seventh graders then and haven’t experienced anything like that sectional championship previously. It made quite an impression.
“It was amazing actually,” Wildkat outside linebacker Shayne Spear said. “It was pretty jumpy. First sectional championship we’d won as a group of seniors, nobody else [currently in the program] has really done, we were just up, amped.”
The level of excitement was more intense than Spear had expected.
“Yeah more, way more,” he said.
Barker felt the same.
“We were all pumped, we were all jumping around, having fun with each other because we haven’t had this level of success in a while,” Barker said.
Spear and Barker are key players on each side of the ball for the Kats. Both are seniors and captains. Spear leads Kokomo’s defense in both total tackles (65) and solo stops (38). Barker leads Kokomo’s offense in rushing yards (1,168) and touchdowns (24).
Spear moved to Kokomo as an eighth grader, a season after the Kats’ run to state. Barker was already in the middle school program and lived the intensity of that season as a fan.
“I went to every game,” Barker said. “I felt like I was playing. I was nervous in the stands. I knew they were ready because coaches had got them ready, but I was definitely feeling like I was playing.”
Compared to now, there’s a similar excitement, but not the same nervousness.
“Same kind of feeling [now], but a lot more confident than I was, because I know what we’re doing works,” Barker said.
“We play for each other, we don’t play for selfish accolades or anything like that. We’re all one team and one unit.”
It’s taken five years for Kokomo to build itself back to a level where it’s a player on the state stage again.
“It’s been amazing, it’s crazy how hard we’ve worked,” Spear said. “Coming from nothing really — this group of seniors — and then having success is amazing.”
Spear noted the amount of leaders the current senior group has as making a positive difference for this season’s team.
“Now, everybody, as seniors, we have a lot of leadership going on,” he said.
“Scout team guys take ownership, starters, special teams, everybody takes ownership.”
Kokomo coach Austin Colby talked about how attitude of all the players has impacted the season.
“You’ve got to be able to stay locked in each week and come to practice — and doing some of the same stuff we’ve done since June, it does kind of get monotonous, but I don’t think it’s gotten monotonous with our guys,” he said. “They’ve done a good job of coming out and preparing each day and having a good attitude. It’s a good group and fun group to be around.
“A lot of times, when you have a good group like that, they make for fun years and memorable years.”
The Kats aim to extend a memorable season another game when they face Columbia City tonight. The Eagles lost a Week 2 matchup against Delta and haven’t lost since. They beat Leo in Week 8 and again in the sectional final last Friday. That’s the only common opponent with Kokomo. The Wildkats beat Leo in the first week of the season.
“They want to run the ball,” Colby said of Columbia City. They’re a wing-T, flexbone-styled offense. They have the ability to throw the ball and hurt you throwing the ball. They can do both things. I don’t know if they want to throw the ball, but they can so that makes them dangerous and you’ve got to be able to defend the whole field.”
Colby pointed to a couple critical Eagles players that Kokomo has to contain — senior quarterback Colten Pieper and sophomore receiver Stratton Fuller. Pieper has thrown for 1,182 yards and 19 touchdowns to balance out a ground attack that has run for 3,316. Fuller is a big-play target with 42 catches and a dozen TDs. On the ground, four backs have between 517 and 791 yards and have combined for 29 TDs.
“It’s been a good week of prep,” Colby said. “We had to put in a game plan that kind of meets and matches what Columbia City does. If you’re not prepared for what they do offensively, they’re going to make you look foolish. Our guys have been locked in.”
Columbia City averages 36.5 points per game and allows just 13.5. Kokomo averages 42.8 points and allows 10.3. Just as it’s difficult for Columbia City’s opponents to deal with the Eagles, the Kats make themselves hard to face. The Kats’ ground-heavy game has run for 3,813 yards with Junior Story running for 1,085 yards and Keegan Name another 809.
“I mean, you can’t. You’ve got to practice all year round for it,” Barker said of opponents handling Kokomo’s attack. “You just have to be a tougher team, and it doesn’t get much tougher than this.”
Spear talked about what Kokomo has to do to make it through another round.
“We need to get downhill, run the ball, and our defense has to be sound and read our keys,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.