For the third straight week, Kokomo’s football team is facing a first-time opponent, this time with a trip to the State Finals on the line.
No. 7-ranked Kokomo (12-1) hosts No. 6 New Prairie (12-1) tonight in the Class 4A North Semistate at Walter Cross Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
While New Prairie is an unfamiliar opponent, the Cougars play a familiar style. Like the Wildkats, they rely on a strong ground game on offense and they stifle opponents on defense.
The Cougars score 37.2 points per game and hold opponents to 10.8. The Kats, by comparison, score 42.7 and allow 10.5.
New Prairie’s primary offensive weapons are running back Noah Mungia and QB Marshall Kmiecik. Mungia has rushed for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns and Kmiecik has rushed for 1,262 yards and 13 TDs and passed for 1,121 yards and 16 scores.
“They’ve thrown for more yards than we have, but I definitely think they want to run the ball. You look at any team still playing at this time of year, they have a strong run game, for sure,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said.
In talking about New Prairie’s offense, Colby pointed to Western, Logansport and Columbia City as comparisons.
“They obviously do different things than those three teams do, but they’re kind of predicated off the same philosophy of wanting to run the ball and wanting to be physical with you,” he said.
Colby said the Cougars play a 3-5 defense. Tayvion Ortman, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound linebacker, tops the team with 119 tackles. The linebacker group also includes 5-10 senior Nathan Andrisiak (75 tackles).
“It’s a lot like our defense,” Colby said. “They’re going to play downhill and fit well on runs and power. They just make it tough for you. You have to get a hat on a hat and win that battle and it’s tough to do that when there’s three good linebackers fitting the way they should.
“We’re just going to have to go out and execute and know our assignments. If we do that, we’ll hopefully move the ball.”
The Cougars’ defense has 21 interceptions. Six different players have at least two picks apiece.
New Prairie is back in the North Semistate after falling to Northridge 20-14 last year. The Cougars avenged that loss by drilling Northridge 55-7 in a regional last week.
Kokomo whipped Columbia City 42-13 in a regional. Prior to that, the Kats handled Mississinewa 44-13 in the Sectional 20 final. Both were first-time opponents.
Colby said the Kats are enjoying the tournament run.
“It’s been a very cool week,” he said before Wednesday’s practice. “A lot of people have reached out and wished us luck. It’s cool to hear from everybody and it’s exciting for the program to see that everybody is cheering us on. It’s very humbling to get some texts from people that you look up to, for sure.
“Obviously, we’re battling the cold and the elements and stuff, but I don’t think that has put a damper on anybody,” he added.
Kokomo’s ground-heavy offense is led by quarterback Evan Barker (1,286 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns) and wingbacks Junior Story (1,172 yards, 17 TDs) and Keegan Name (904 yards, seven TDs). Linebackers Shayne Spear (70 tackles), Jaquan East (62 tackles) and Dre Kirby (five interceptions) lead the defense.
The defense has recorded 18 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries, helping the Kats to a plus-26 advantage in turnover differential.
At 12-1, Kokomo has matched the school record for wins in a season. The 2015 team finished 12-1. That team won the first regional in program history.
While the statistics speak for themselves, the Kats’ team chemistry has fueled the season in general and the tournament run in particular.
“That loss against Jeff [to close the regular season] really showed what kind of close-knit bunch this really is,” Colby said, referring to a 32-30 loss to Class 6A Lafayette Jeff that cost the Kats a share of the North Central Conference title. “You felt like you lost something near and dear to your heart that we thought we had won. For us to come back from that, we had to come together and regroup and we definitely did that the week of [sectional round 1] and haven’t looked back since.”
