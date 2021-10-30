Kokomo wingback Plez Lawrence breaks away from Anderson’s defense on one of his three touchdown runs in the Kats’ 35-6 victory over the Indians in a Class 5A Sectional 12 semifi nal game Friday night at Walter Cross Field.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defensive end Nate Blackamore takes down Anderson running back Juwaun Echols during Friday’s sectional semifinal game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL: Kokomo pours it on in 2nd half to rip Anderson
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s football team needed a jolt after a lethargic first half allowed underdog Anderson to hang around in a Class 5A Sectional 12 semifinal game Friday night at Walter Cross Field.
Plez Lawrence provided it.
Up 7-6, Kokomo received the kickoff to start the second half. On the second play, Lawrence exploded for an 80-yard touchdown run. Three minutes later, Anderson lost a fumble — and on the next play, Lawrence ripped off a 49-yard touchdown run.
Just like that, the No. 9-ranked Wildkats had complete control up 20-6, and they went on to beat the Indians 35-6 on a rainy, windy night.
Lawrence’s back-to-back touchdowns righted the ship after the Kats came up empty on their final two possessions of the first half. First, the Kats had an incompletion on fourth and 10 midway through the second quarter. After Anderson scored to draw within 7-6, Kokomo’s final drive of the half ended with an interception.
“We kind of got a little fancy at the end of the half,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “We needed to get back to what we do and that’s running power and that’s running our fullback game and we did it really well in the second half.”
The Kats kept the ball on the ground throughout the second half. They galloped for 309 yards in the half, giving them 443 for the game on a robust average of 9.4 yards per carry.
Lawrence led the charge with 249 yards on just 14 carries. The Kat playmaker scored three touchdowns. Ta’Shy Stewart had 82 yards on seven carries and fullback Trey Marciniak had 33 yards on eight carries.
“I understand we have a lot of stuff in our arsenal,” Colby said, “but if our bread and butter is there, let’s stay with it.”
Kokomo (8-2) advances to face Zionsville (6-5) in the sectional final next Friday at Zionsville. The Eagles rallied from 21-7 down to beat No. 3 Harrison 42-21 in the other semifinal.
Anderson (2-6) gave Kokomo a battle in the first half. The Indians opened the game with a 13-play drive, reaching the Kokomo 12-yard line, before the Kats’ Keegan Name picked off a fourth-down pass. Kokomo followed with a quick eight-play drive that Lawrence capped with a 34-yard touchdown sprint at 1:48 of the opening quarter.
But from there, the Kats sputtered offensively the rest of the half. They turned the ball over on downs on their second possession. The Indians followed with a nine-play scoring drive that was keyed by a fake punt early in the drive. Juwaun Echols’ 20-yard TD run brought the Indians within 7-6 with 2:28 left in the half.
Kokomo’s final drive of the half reached the Anderson 39 with :40 remaining, but Kokomo QB Evan Barker’s shot for the end zone was intercepted.
The teams had nearly identical offensive stats in the first half. The Kats had 136 yards of offense and seven first downs and the Indians had 137 yards and seven first downs. Each had a turnover.
“We told [the Kat players], if we give Anderson a reason to stick around, they’re going to. Everybody’s season is on the line so you have to play like that and I don’t think we came out and played like that in the first half. We thought they were just going to come out and roll over and they didn’t,” Colby said. “We came in and got after them at halftime and our guys responded.”
Colby committed to sticking to the ground game in the second half and Lawrence made the decision look good with his back-to-back scores. Stewart added a 34-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and Name capped the scoring with a 23-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
Kokomo’s defense settled in over the course of the game and shut down the Indians in the second half. Stewart, Name, Dre Kirby and Kymani Howard led the squad with six tackles apiece and Kirby had two tackles for loss. Barker provided a spark in the second half with his play at middle linebacker, and had two tackles for loss. Nate Blackamore had a sack and Tracy Dowling had a fumble recovery.
The Kats held the Indians to 91 rushing yards on 35 attempts.
“Playing assignment football, gap sound. When we do that, we’re tough to run the ball on,” Colby said.
Now, Kokomo turns its attention to Zionsville, which is battle tested after playing in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. The Eagles are the lone Class 5A team in an otherwise all-Class 6A conference.
“We went down there to scrimmage so our guys have been there, they know the atmosphere, they know what it’s going to be like. It’s going to be a great game,” Colby said.
