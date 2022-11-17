Kokomo’s football team comes at opponents with a relentless ground game that is equally capable of breaking off a long run for a quick score or putting together a sustained drive that chews time off the clock and demoralizes the defense.
Left tackle Dakota Gunter has a clear preference.
“Being a lineman on Kokomo’s football team, running the wing-T, pounding the ball constantly, our offense is put together to where no one can take that beating that long so personally I like the long drives,” he said. “I like when we march all the way down the field and assert our dominance and our presence is known.”
For examples of that kind of dominance, let’s look at two games. Against Logansport in Week 3, following a scoreless first half, the Kats smacked the Berries with a 16-play, 88-yard, 8:29 scoring drive for a 7-0 lead and a nine-play, 73-yard drive to cap a 14-0 win. And against Western in a Class 4A Sectional 20 semifinal game, the Kats opened the second half with a 16-play, 71-yard, 8:00 drive that ended in a field goal for a 15-0 lead. The Kats went on for a 28-8 win.
“I feel like when we get those drives, it recharges us as a unit,” Gunter said. “At that point, we can look at [the opponent] and be like, ‘We have this.’”
Right guard Camden Horner said the linemen know when the battle in the trenches tilts in their favor.
“You can really tell, they’ll start getting lazy in their stances and then that’s when you know you can just lay the hammer,” he said.
Fueled by the line’s play, Kokomo’s offense has been laying the hammer to many opponents as the No. 7-ranked Kats have rolled to a 12-1 record and a spot in the Class 4A Final Four. Kokomo hosts No. 6 New Prairie (12-1) in the North Semistate on Friday at Walter Cross Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Kats have rushed for 4,392 yards (337.8 per game) and 70 touchdowns. They score 42.7 points per game. Quarterback Evan Barker has rushed for 1,286 yards and 27 touchdowns, left wingback Junior Story has 1,172 yards and 17 scores and right wingback Keegan Name has 904 yards and seven scores.
“In the Leo game [Week 1], I think we started a little slow, but in the second half, that is when we all came together,” Horner said of the O-line. “As we’ve gone on, I think the senior leadership has shown and the experience has shown in how we’ve been able to adjust through games.
“I think it’s shown in the statistics, too, with almost three 1,000-yard rushers. We take pride in that. We know we’re not going to get a lot of praise in the end of the day, but we take pride in what we do and we love pushing for those guys behind us.”
Gunter said the linemen embrace the fight up front.
“We have that mentality in the program that we have to be physical no matter who we’re going against. A guy can be bigger than us or whatever, we have to be physical. We have that mentality all throughout our line. We have some younger guys and they’ve adapted to the mentality that you have to out-physical the person you’re going against,” he said.
Right tackle Charley Groves pointed to cohesiveness as another ingredient to the line’s success.
“I think we’re connected as a group,” he said. “Just growing up with people, I know how they play. If somebody is struggling with a down block, I can help finish it, or if somebody is better at pulling, I can seal off the hole that somebody can come through. We’re all together enough that we know what’s going to happen and how we can fix what’s going to happen.”
The Kats’ double-wing, tightly packed offense makes for demanding work up front.
“This is a hard offense to run and having guys who believe in it [is key], especially with the foot-to-foot thing,” Horner said. “You have to have quick guys, solid guys, in shape. All of us have put in a lot of time to be in shape and being what [O-line coach] Brett Colby wants for his offense. We’ve all bought into that. We know one of won’t be the main offensive lineman, we all have to be a good offensive unit.”
Gunter, Horner and Groves are all seniors. Along with senior John Curl and junior Kadin Dempsey, they gave the Kats’ line a solid foundation heading into the season as returning starters.
From left to right, the line has Curl at end, Gunter at tackle, Dempsey at guard, sophomore Chance Duncan at center, Horner at guard, Groves at tackle and sophomore Andrew Barker at end.
Brett Colby loves how the unit has come together.
“I’m awfully proud of all of them. They play hard and take their job very seriously,” he said. “I say it every year to my offensive linemen, ‘You’re the funnest group to coach in football because you’re playing football because you love football. You’re never going to get any glory. But you’re playing for the reason I played because I was an offensive lineman.’”
Groves sensed in the summer that the Kats had the makings of a special season.
“I think the amount of people who have bought in, starting from summer day 1, is unreal compared to where we were as freshmen,” he said.
Groves said the buy-in showed in the summer.
“Summer workouts are not easy. They’re meant to be hard and there’s a lot of conditioning and a lot of lifting. Usually you have some people who want to play football who leave day 2 and they don’t come back. I think we maybe lost two people after that first day. We had almost a 100-kid turnout and it was still in the 90s the second day, which was great,” he said.
“I think a lot of it comes from [coach] Austin Colby with his leadership and everybody he has surrounding him staff-wise just does a really good job, and everybody just loves him.”
Kokomo raced to an 8-0 record before dropping a 32-30 loss to Class 6A Lafayette Jeff to close the regular season. That cost the Kats a share of the North Central Conference title — but perhaps gave the Kats a renewed focus for the postseason.
“That hurt a lot being a senior — first loss, a team that I wanted to beat because I haven’t beat them at all in my four years of high school,” Gunter said. “When we took that two-point loss, it clicked in my head and I was like, ‘I want to make something of this team. I want to keep pushing harder and harder and harder.’ Here we are, playing semistate this week.”
