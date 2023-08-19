Kokomo quarterback Reis Beard carries the ball against Leo in a Week 1 game Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Walter Cross Field. Beard and the Kats rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Lions 16-14.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
KATS FIGHT BACK
FOOTBALL: Kokomo stings Leo with late rally to win opener
BRYAN GASKINS | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s football team roared back from a 14-3 deficit early in the fourth quarter to stun Leo 16-14 in a season opener Friday night in front of a big home crowd at Walter Cross Field.
“It was an amazing game. Never gave up, kept fighting,” two-way standout Reis Beard said.
The Kats’ comeback began with a defensive stop early in the final quarter. Leo had picked up three first downs on the drive and looked ready to pick up another when running back Brett Fuller took a handoff on third and five from the Leo 46-yard line — but Beard roared in from the secondary for a tackle for loss. That led to the Lions punting.
Kokomo took over on its 27-yard line. Following a penalty and a short loss, Beard ignited the comeback with a 79-yard touchdown pass to Eric Thomas. Beard took a high snap, settled himself and fired a perfect pass for the speedy Thomas to race under as he went down the Kats’ sideline. He scored with 7:46 remaining.
“I just let it go and let my receiver do his thing,” Beard said. “I got trust in him, he got trust in me. I knew he was going to get there. All we needed [after that] was one stop and I knew our D could get it and that’s what we did.”
Indeed, Kokomo quickly regained possession as Leo fumbled on third down and the Kats’ Tracy Dowling recovered with 6:08 remaining.
From there, Kokomo embarked on the game-winning drive. The Kats marched 69 yards on a steady 13-play drive. Beard scored on fourth-and-goal from the Leo 3-yard line for a 16-14 lead with :27 left.
“I had to give it everything I got to get in there,” Beard said. “I want to give a few shout-outs to my O-line. A lot of them are brand-new players. I appreciate them and they’re going to keep getting better every week.”
Facing fourth down, Kokomo coach Austin Colby wanted the ball in Beard’s hands on the do-or-die play.
“You think of players not plays when it comes down to the wire,” he said. “We had to get the ball in his hands, we knew he was going to make a play.”
Leo blocked the extra point, but Kokomo had the win after stopping Leo to end the game.
“It’s all about playing 48 minutes and we did that,” Colby said. “It wasn’t the prettiest of first halves, but it’s all about how you finish and we finished better than them.”
Leo had control early. Kokomo went three and out to open the game and Leo followed with a six-play, 39-yard scoring drive for a quick 7-0 lead.
Kokomo finally cracked the scoreboard when sophomore kicker Adrian Reyes drilled a 37-yard field goal at 1:41 of the second quarter — but Leo’s Kaden Hurst had an immediate response as the Ohio recruit returned the kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.
The Kats seemed in trouble when they failed to score on their opening drive of the second half. They went 15 plays to the Leo 3-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
Kokomo’s defense kept the Kats in the game throughout. Tracy Dowling had six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Beard had five tackles and three tackles for loss. Keemarion Pollard and Brixton Morris had four tackles apiece.
Offensively, Beard was brilliant in his first start at QB. He had 20 carries for 93 yards and the winning score and he completed 5 of 6 pass attempts for 129 yards and a score.
“Amazing win,” Beard said. “Happy, but exhausted.”
Darrian Story Jr. led the ground game with 24 carries for 119 yards. Andrew Barker had two catches for 67 yards.
Kokomo outgained Leo 349-167 including 220-53 on the ground. The Kats also had a nice edge in time of possession (31:17 to 16:43).
The Kats used a shotgun spread on the winning play.
“I like to have that room to get to the outside,” Beard said of attacking from the spread. “The double wing, it’s not hard to get there, but [the spread is] easier to read and I wanted to have that running start and do what I do.”
Kokomo went 12-2 last season. Colby noted the new season has a different feel.
“Last year, we got beat two times, [both] in the final 30 seconds of the games. This year we win the first game in the final 30 seconds,” he said.
