Big plays can win you a sectional championship. Thirty seven unanswered points will pretty much guarantee it.
Kokomo’s football team had both of those things going against Mississinewa at Walter Cross Field Friday night. The No. 7 Kats topped the Indians 44-13, ending a five-year drought between sectional championships and claiming a sectional crown in their inaugural season in Class 4A.
“It’s pretty big,” said Kokomo senior Shayne Spear, who came up with one of those big plays with a first-quarter strip that squashed a Mississinewa momentum-shifting play.
“We haven’t really had much success, this group of seniors, so it’s pretty big coming in and winning the sectional.”
Kokomo (11-1) will travel to Columbia City (11-1), a 27-21 winner over Leo Friday night, for next week’s regional, which will be the teams’ first-ever meeting.
“It’s been a goal since I was a freshman and to come out and get it with this team, it’s really special,” Kokomo senior quarterback Evan Barker said of the win.
“You see the pictures in the hallway. You grew up watching [former players] Kyle [Wade], Jack [Perkins], all of them. It’s just a great feeling to finally get one of your own.”
In Friday night’s first-ever meeting between the Kats and Indians, Ole Miss (8-4) gave the Kats a scare early.
On its second possession, the Indians were looking at second-and-13 from their own 25 when Hayden Nelson broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run to put Ole Miss up 7-0 and seemingly sway early momentum the Indians’ way.
Just 15 seconds later, though, Kokomo tied the game when Reis Beard took the ensuing kickoff return 82 yards to paydirt.
“It was huge,” Barker said when asked about Beard’s big return. “Our defense is the best defense I’ve had. With them giving that score up it hurt a little bit, but we knew special teams would put us in good position and they ended up scoring.”
After a Mississinewa punt, Kokomo opened at its 42 with short field position, marching 35 yards in eight plays to the 23. Following a 5-yard penalty, Jackson Siefert-Barnes’ 45-yard field goal attempt was just short and it looked like Ole Miss was back in business.
On second-an-10 at their own 20, Indians quarterback Nolan Quaderer fired a pass to Deakon Dilts. Dilts ran to the Kokomo 42 for what looked like a momentum-shifting 38-yard gain. But Spear had other ideas, rushing up on Dilts and yanking the ball out of his hands.
“I’m thinking about changing the game,” Spear said about the play. “That’s really what it was. Making a big play. Helping my team.”
And it turned out to be the game-changer the Kats needed.
Two plays later, Barker broke loose for a 48-yard run and Kokomo went up 14-7.
“We preach turnovers all the time,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “They are a huge momentum-shifter in the game, and that was a huge turnover for us right there on one of their big chunk plays.”
After another Mississinewa punt, this one a 78-yard boom, Kokomo put together a big drive, 12 plays and 80 yards over nearly seven minutes, culminating when Barker ran from 17 out for his second TD, dragging Indians players with him the last seven or eight yards, as the Kats went up 22-7 with 3:42 showing in the half.
“Sectional time comes and it’s a different mentality,” Barker said. You just know to get in that end zone and the guys helped me do that.”
Barker finished with 230 yards rushing and four TDs. While he broke loose and was off to the races on two of his scores, he dragged at least a few Mississinewa defenders along with him on the other two.
Barker added touchdown runs from 15 and 50 yards in the second half to cap his big night, which saw him push past 1,000 rushing yards for the season. Junior Story also passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season in the win, running for 127 yards and a score.
“Super exciting,” Colby said of claiming his first sectional title as Kats’ coach. “This is something we’ve been working on for a few years now. It’s taken a lot of time, and lot of times where you’re down but you’ve got to trust the process. This is one of those rewarding experiences when you know you’re doing the right stuff and it pays off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.