The way Kokomo football coach Austin Colby views things, there aren’t two seasons — regular and postseason — but three for teams that have put themselves in position to win hardware this weekend.
Kokomo, Tipton, Peru and Carroll are playing for sectional championships tonight.
The Wildkats were last in a sectional championship game in 2018 and last won in 2017 when they marched all the way to the state finals. Tonight, Kokomo visits Zionsville in the Class 5A Sectional 12 title game.
“[Kokomo’s players] know what we’re up against. I told them [Thursday], the regular season is over, the postseason is over, it’s now on to championship season,” Colby said. Every game from here on out is a title game — regional, semistate, state. “It’s win at all costs now and you’d like to think you go out and play a good 48 minutes as a team, and if we can do that, good things will happen.”
KOKOMO (8-2) AT ZIONSVILLE (6-5)
Zionsville entered the postseason with a losing record after a tough regular season schedule that included losses to four Class 6A Top 10 teams — No. 2 Westfield, No. 7 Hamilton Southeastern, No. 5 Brownsburg and No. 10 Fishers.
The last time the Wildkats and Eagles met, Kokomo won 33-21 in the regional round of Kokomo’s run to state in 2017. This season the teams are in the same sectional and Zionsville has already sent two North Central Conference schools packing. Zionsville beat McCutcheon 45-0 in the first round of the five-team sectional, and beat No. 3 Harrison 42-21 in the semis.
“Their last two wins show you can’t judge them on their record,” Colby said. “[Kokomo’s players] know that.”
No. 9 Kokomo split its games with those rivals in the regular season, beating McCutcheon 36-7 and losing to Harrison 35-14. Kokomo reached the sectional final by beating Anderson 35-6 in last week’s semifinal, overwhelming the Indians in the second half after leading 7-6 at halftime.
As a team, Zionsville has rushed for 1,941 yards and Colin Price has run for the lion’s share of that with 1,548 yards himself. He’s scored 22 touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Murphy has made a splash as a sophomore, connecting on 103 of 167 passes for 1,334 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Trey Firestone is the top receiver with 48 catches for 710 yards and eight TDs.
“They have a really strong running game,” Colby said. “Offensively, they do a great job. Up front they’re very well coached and know schematically when they line up each play who they’ve got. [Defensively] they’re not real quick, but they do a good job of knowing where they’re supposed to be and knowing their run fits and making it tough to move the ball.”
Running back Plez Lawrence leads ground-heavy Kokomo. He’s run for 1,363 yards and 18 TDs. Quarterback Evan Barker is second with 420 yards rushing with 11 TDs. Barker has thrown for 373 yards with six TDs and four interceptions.
Colby said that offensively, the Kats have “just got to move the ball. We’ve got a great game plan going into it and if we can get a hat on a hat in the box and continue to get three or four yards and grind out the clock like we do and control the ball offensively, it’ll give our defense a good chance.”
EASTBROOK (10-0) AT TIPTON (10-1)
No. 1 Eastbrook squares off with No. 6 Tipton for the title of Class 2A Sectional 36 and Eastbrook won’t lack for motivation. Tipton was the last team to beat Eastbrook, topping the Panthers 56-39 in a sectional semifinal last season en route to Tipton’s sectional title.
Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said having experience against Eastbrook last year will “absolutely” help this year’s Blue Devils because the Panthers are unique.
“Eastbrook does so many things that are different, or outside the box than your typical high school team,” he said. “The amount of blitzing, the pace of play, those are two things you don’t see every Friday. I do think at least you’ve seen what it looks like in person and you give yourself a chance.”
Eastbrook uses a variety of ball-carriers and has rushed for 3,104 yards. Sophomore Gage Engle leads eight runners with 100-plus yards, having run for 862 yards on 131 carries with 13 TDs. Former Western QB Jett Engle is Eastbrook’s QB. The senior has completed 48 of 66 passes for 982 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception.
They’re an excellent ballclub; very balanced offensively,” Tolle said. “They’re a run-heavy team but they have multiple guys that carry the ball and they also have the ability to throw the ball too, have a lot of different weapons on offense. We will have to be very physical and disciplined to control that.
“Another facet of the game is they play very, very fast. They are no-huddle. They will snap the ball every 15-18 seconds. That puts a whole different spin on things.”
Tipton’s offense counters with an attack that has amassed 2,212 yards on the ground and 1,005 through the air. Eli Carter leads the rushers with 1,507 yards on 148 carries with 27 TDs. Quarterback Vince Hoover has hit on 62 of 95 passes for 995 yards with 14 TDs and two interceptions.
“Defensively they are about as aggressive as they can possibly be,” Tolle said. “They’re counting on if you’re gonna run three plays, they’re going to have a tackle for loss on one of those three. We’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage and negate negative plays offensively. If we can do those things, it’ll be a great ballgame, but that’s a lot to do.”
NORWELL (10-1) AT PERU (8-2)
No. 8 Norwell and Peru clash in the championship of Class 3A Sectional 27, their first meeting since a Norwell victory in 2006.
The Knights and Bengal Tigers have two common opponents this season. Norwell smoked Heritage 49-0 on Aug. 27 and blanked Maconaquah 56-0 to open the sectional on Oct. 22. Peru beat Mac 48-20 on Sept. 17 and beat Heritage 35-8 in the sectional on Oct. 22.
In last week’s semifinals, Norwell shut out Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 27-0 on the strength of the Knights’ running game. Luke Graft and Jon Colbert combined for 277 yards on 44 carries and Graft ran for three TDs.
Peru edged Oak Hill 30-28 last Friday in double overtime to advance to the final. Peru QB Levi Strong has run for 1,137 yards on 165 carries with 20 TDs this season. Running back Brayden Masters has 977 yards on 138 carries and 11 TDs. Strong has completed 44 of 70 passes for 745 yards and six TDs.
CL. PRAIRIE (6-4) AT CARROLL (8-3)
Clinton Prairie beat Carroll 14-12 on Oct. 8, now the Hoosier Heartland Conference rivals meet with higher stakes in the Class A Sectional 42 title game.
Prairie has a balanced air and ground attack. Quarterback Drew Blacker has completed 107 of 188 passes for 1,294 yards, and is CP’s second-leading rusher with 469 yards on 104 carries with a team-high 10 TDs . Drew Duarte has 571 yards in 87 carries, to lead a team that’s rushed for 2,061 overall.
The Gophers got to the final with a 20-8 victory over Clinton Central in the opening round on Oct. 22, and a 44-14 victory over Tri-County in last Friday’s semifinals. Carroll reached the final by beating Frontier 35-0 in the opening round and Traders Point Christian 25-7 in the semis.
Carroll has not won a sectional title since 2003. Prairie has never won a sectional.
