Kokomo quarterback Evan Barker breaks away from Western’s defense during a Sectional 20 semifinal game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Russiaville. Barker rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the Kats’ 28-8 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kats finish strong
FOOTBALL: Kokomo turns back Western to reach sectional final
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Kokomo’s football team seemed in control against Western in building leads of 12-0 at halftime and 15-0 midway through the third quarter of their Class 4A Sectional 20 semifinal game Friday night.
But when Western made it a one-possession game by scoring a touchdown and converting a two-point conversion to draw within 15-8 in the final minute of the third quarter, it looked like a fight to the finish was brewing.
The Wildkats had other ideas.
Led by Junior Story’s three runs totaling 51 yards, the Kats ripped off a six-play scoring drive to push their lead to 22-8 at 9:59 of the final quarter and they went on to beat the Panthers 28-8.
Kokomo's Jackson Siefert-Barnes and Reis Beard celebrate after a field goal. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Junior Story gets close to touchdown territory as Western's Mitchell Knepley tries to pull him down. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo quarterback Evan Barker breaks away from Western’s defense during a Sectional 20 semifinal game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Russiaville. Barker rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the Kats’ 28-8 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Devon Thomas takes down Western's Kyler Norman. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard runs the ball after kickoff. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Junior Story jumps to try to get past Western's defense. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jackson Siefert-Barnes looks to get around Western defense. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dre Kirby carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker breaks away from Western defense. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kadin Dempsey celebrates with Evan Barker after Barker scores a touchdown.Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Devon Thomas looks to get out of Western's Mitchell Betz's grasp. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keegan Name looks to get out of the grasp of Western's Mitchell Knepley. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keegan Name runs the ball in for a touchdown. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jackson Siefert-Barnes celebrates after kicking a field goal. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Knepley runs the ball. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Devon Thomas runs the ball. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Junior Story weaves through Western defense. Kokomo football defeats Western 28-8 in the second round of sectional play on Friday, October 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“It was a tight football game,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “Right at the end of the third quarter, start of the fourth quarter, we made one adjustment. One adjustment, ran the ball right down the field, answered their score. That was huge. The momentum never left our sideline after that.”
No. 7-ranked Kokomo (10-1) advances to face Mississinewa in the sectional final next Friday at Kokomo. Mississinewa beat Huntington North 62-35 in the other semifinal.
“This means a lot,” Kokomo QB Evan Barker said. “We haven’t had tournament success here of late. With this group, it feels great that everything is coming together.”
Barker fueled the Kats’ offense in the semifinal win. He carried the ball 20 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s one of those guys we’re going to lean on in the tournament. We’ve got to — he’s one of our best players, strongest kids, team captain. Love him to death. We’ll ride him until we can’t,” Colby said.
Nine of Barker’s carries ended in first downs.
“It’s like every time you’re close to getting a stop on third down, you think you’ve got him, and he drags somebody across the line. He ran really hard,” Western coach Alex Stewart said.
Kokomo outgained Western 255 yards to 164 yards — including 284 to 75 in rushing yards. The Panthers came in averaging 327.7 rushing yards per game, but the Kats delivered a stifling performance.
Story backed Barker with 10 carries for 74 yards and one TD. Barker was the workhorse in the first half (10 carries for 98 yards) and Story took that role in the second half (8 for 63).
“We find a weakness and we hit it,” Barker said. “In the first half, it was me taking it. In the second half, it was Junior. We found it and stuck with it.”
Kokomo’s first score was something of a gift as the Kats sacked Western punter Deaglan Pleak at the Panther 7-yard line deep in the first quarter. Two plays later, Barker scored on a 2-yard run.
The Panthers had an opportunity to answer their next drive as they put together a 17-play drive. On the 14th play, QB Mitchell Knepley had a short run to the Kat 2-yard line. But Knepley was tackled for loss on second down and the Kats’ Jaquan East sacked Knepley on third down. On fourth down, from the 16-yard line, Knepley threw an incomplete pass.
“If we score there, I think it’s a different game,” Stewart said.
After the teams traded three-and-outs, the Kats scored right before halftime. Taking possession with 3:20 left in the half, the Kats went 84 yards in nine plays. Barker broke off a 36-yard TD run with :49 left to make it 12-0.
Kokomo had possession to start the second half — and it put together a 16-play, time-consuming drive. Jackson Siefert-Barnes’ 25-yard field goal made it 15-0 with 4:00 remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers followed with their one scoring drive. Facing third-and-seven from the Kokomo 40, the Kats seemed to have stopped the Panthers with a sack, but the Kats made their one mistake of the game. They committed facemask and unsportsmanlike penalties on the play. That gave the Panthers a first down at the Kokomo 16. Three plays later, Pleak scored on a 2-yard TD run and Knepley passed to Trey Stone for the two-point conversion.
Just like that, it was a one-possession game.
But the Kats answered with their quick six-play drive. Barker’s third TD, a 3-yard run, and Siefert-Barnes’ PAT kick made it 22-8 at 9:59.
After the Panthers turned it over on downs at 5:02, the Kats delivered the knockout punch with an eight-play scoring drive. Barker had a 17-yard pass to John Curl on fourth-and-17 to keep the drive going and two plays later, Story scored on a 5-yard run at 1:44.
Barker loved the Kats’ fan support.
“The fans made it a great game,” he said. “Western played good and they had their fans. It was just a great atmosphere.”
Kyler Norman led Western with 42 yards on nine carries. Knepley was held to 27 yards on 22 carries. He completed 4 of 9 pass attempts for 89 yards. Pleak had three catches for 47 yards.
The Panthers finished 6-5. They overcame an 0-3 to start to win the Hoosier Conference’s East Division and win their first sectional game since 2017.
“I’m so proud of our kids for the way that they’ve played all year. They fought hard every game, they got better every week. We started 0-3 and they kept their heads up and pushed through. We finished with our sixth straight winning year,” Stewart said.
“Starting 0-3 sometimes you can lose a team, but our kids battled back. I’m so proud of our seniors and the type of kids they are and their leadership.”
