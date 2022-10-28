The anticipation for this one has been building since the spring when the IHSAA announced new football sectional assignments.
Kokomo, for the first time, had dropped to Class 4A — putting it in the same sectional grouping as Western.
What was seemingly inevitable at the time comes to fruition tonight as the local rivals clash in the postseason for the first time.
No. 7-ranked Kokomo (9-1) visits Western (6-4) for a Sectional 20 semifinal game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The teams met for the first time in 2020 when they met in a season opener at Walter Cross Field. Western won that inaugural clash 34-19. They squared off again last year, also in the first week at Walter Cross, with the Kats prevailing 28-14.
Now, they are meeting in the do-or-die world of the state tournament — and they’re playing at Western for the first time.
“Everybody knows the game is going to be packed. It’s going to be one of the bigger crowds that our kids have ever played in front of,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “It’s an exciting time — it’s the second round of the the tournament. Half the teams in Indiana are done playing football right now and we get to keep playing.”
Kokomo coach Austin Colby said the buzz for the game has been growing.
“There’s a lot of kids that have class at the Career Center with Western kids and Western football players in particular so they see them all throughout the week. There’s definitely things you hear,” he said. “A lot of the guys are friends or have personal relationships with guys out there. We have a couple guys on our team who have moved in from the district into our district and play for us now. There are just a lot of different connections.
“When you’re playing somebody so close like that, your guys are going to be fired up and so are [the Panthers].”
Not surprisingly, both coaches said their teams have been locked in for the challenge ahead.
Stewart said: “It’s been a phenomenal week of practice. One of the best weeks that we’ve had. The kids have come out with a lot of intensity and focus.”
Colby said: “We’ve had a great week of prep.”
Offensively, the teams are as strikingly similar. Both average 44.1 points per game and both feature relentless ground games. The Kats rush for 340.8 yards per game and the Panthers rush for 327.7 yards per game.
“Obviously, with the style both teams have, it’s about being hard-nosed and physical in the trenches,” Stewart said.
Kokomo’s defense is strong against the run (opponents average just 78.4 yards per game), but Colby said the Panthers are far from a normal opponent with their power scheme. Quarterback Mitchell Knepley (1,347 yards) and running backs Deglan Pleak (857) and Kyler Norman (772) are Western’s primary ball-carriers.
“It requires a unique game plan,” Colby said. “If you’re not ready to go and don’t have something ready to go, you’re going to get exploited. It’s why we do what we do [offensively].”
Indeed, the Kats have a ground game that often gives opponents matchup problems. Running back Junior Story (884 yards), QB Evan Barker (817) and running back Keegan Name (736) are the Kats’ go-to players. Story is a former Western player.
“Kokomo is an extremely well-coached team. Offensively, they’re hard-nosed and tough. They’re going to do what they do. They’re going to run the ball, they’re going to use their play-action passing game. They’ll run their stuff. They run it efficiently,” Stewart said.
Defensively, Shayne Spear leads Kokomo with 49 tackles and he also has 7.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Kokomo has 15 interceptions as a team with Dre Kirby responsible for a team-best five. For Western, Carter Jarvis leads the way with 144 tackles and 12 tackles for loss.
Both coaches pointed to avoiding turnovers and other mistakes as the biggest key.
“You can’t go out there and beat yourself,” Colby said. “They’re going to have success, we’re going to have success. You have to take advantage of when you have momentum. High school football is such a momentum-driven game that when you have it, you have to take advantage of it and you want to keep it as long as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.