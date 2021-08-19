Kokomo football coach Austin Colby was happy to have a more normal preseason.
Colby took the reins of the program last year — and had to play catch-up from the outset. First, COVID took away valuable summer time. On the first day of school, a contingent of skill players went into quarantine. Later, the Kats’ scrimmage was canceled.
“We’re definitely ahead of the game from where we were last year,” Colby said. “Not having the summer to install stuff put us behind the eight ball. This year has been a blessing to be back to at least semi normal. COVID obviously still exists and we’re taking precautions, but it’s great to be back on a semi-normal schedule and to have the guys back in a routine.”
The Wildkats went 4-4 in the 2020 season. COVID reared its head again late in the regular season when the Kats saw two games canceled because of protocols.
Colby sensed a renewed excitement when the Kats began preseason practice.
“We had a lot of guys who were itching to get out and put a helmet on,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who are hungry. We have a lot of first-year starters up front [on both sides] and that comes with growing pains and we’ve definitely had our pains, but guys are very willing to learn and very coachable.”
If the new offensive lines comes together, the Kats have the potential for a strong offense.
There’s playmakers in the backfield with the running back trio of seniors Plez Lawrence (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) and Ta’Shy Stewart (6-0, 185) and junior Shayne Spear (6-2, 225). Lawrence had a breakout 2020 season with 949 yards (118.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns on the ground and another 201 yards and three scores receiving. The All-Area player had a five-TD game in the Kats’ 52-27 victory over Arsenal Tech.
“They’re very dynamic players,” Colby said. “We can do a lot with them. We have the big bruiser in Shayne and then we have the speed in Ta’shy and Plez. They do a great job of complementing each other and they do a great job of blocking for each other. They really bought into that [blocking] this offseason; they’re taking pride in that now.”
The Kats also return junior quarterback Evan Barker, who passed for 703 yards on 60.7% accuracy. He had six touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Senior Trey Marciniak (5-8, 160) and junior Jaquan East (5-10, 175) are fullbacks.
Up front, senior George Montes (5-10, 195) is the only returning starter. He is the left guard. Colby is looking at junior John Curl (6-3, 200) for left end, junior Dakota Gunter (6-4, 250) for left tackle, senior Dre’Veon Lewis (5-10, 250) for center, sophomore Kadin Dempsey (5-10, 225) for right guard, junior Charley Groves (6-4, 305) for right tackle and junior Camden Horner (6-1, 215) for right end. Horner is a move-in from Northwestern.
“I think we have the potential to have some big-time games on offense,” Colby said. “We have a lot of young guys up front, but a lot of good size there and we return a lot of skill, which is going to help early in the year with keeping the younger guys on the right path and helping them in the huddle.”
Defensively, Colby is counting on veteran players like Stewart and Curl to lead the charge. Stewart made the IFCA Class 5A junior-and-under All-State team after a big season that included a team-high four interceptions. He also totaled three passes broken up, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles and 52 tackles. He was No. 2 on the Kats in tackles. Curl was No. 1 in tackles for loss (11) and No. 3 in tackles (37).
“We like to attack on defense and not sit there and be passive,” Colby said. “We have some guys who can play in different spots and different techniques. That’s something that may not be available to you every year. We have a good, solid core of guys with some senior leadership in spots where we’re going to need it.”
Up front, senior Tyreese Tucker (5-9, 220) is a returning starter at tackle. Colby has three candidates for the two end positions in seniors Nate Blackamore (6-3, 220) and Kymani Howard (6-0, 185) and junior Brandon Bennett (6-5, 200).
Junior Dre Kirby (6-0, 180) and sophomore Tracy Dowling (6-1, 200) are outside linebackers and Spear and Barker are inside linebackers. Spear is a returning starter.
Senior Jaylin Cannon (5-10, 175) and sophomore Reis Beard (5-6, 140) are the top cornerbacks with senior Brandon Hansen (6-2, 160) providing depth. Stewart and fellow returning starter Keegan Name, a 5-10, 165-pound junior, are the safeties.
“I think with the size we’re going to have at the linebacking corps and the speed we’re going to have behind it to run guys down, it will hopefully lead to a pretty good year,” Colby said.
Senior Cole Boruff (6-1, 175) is the leading candidate for kicking after making 18 of 22 PAT attempts and 2 of 4 field goal attempts last year. Stewart is the punter.
Kokomo hosts Western in Week 1 before playing three straight road games. Western beat Kokomo 34-19 last year in the first-ever meeting between the teams.
“We’re going to take it week by week,” Colby said. “I know that’s a cliché answer, but with a young team, you’re going to have to do that. I know Western had a great senior class last year, but they’re going to reload and be ready to go. It’s going to be a battle Week 1 and we’re going to be tested right out of the gate.”
