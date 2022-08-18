The IHSAA in 1985 introduced an all-in format for the football state tournament and expanded to five classes. Kokomo was in Class 5A where it became a fixture. When the IHSAA added a sixth class in 2013 for the state’s largest schools, Kokomo remained ensconced in Class 5A.
Now, the Wildkats are preparing for a new era, as a Class 4A school. Kokomo’s enrollment of 1,510 students makes it the largest school in the Class 4A classification for the next two seasons.
“We’re very excited about the change. We think it gives us a whole new perspective on looking at tournament football,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “If we were in 5A, we’d be [grouped with] Fort Wayne Snider and Fort Wayne Dwenger. Looking at what we’re playing now, the competition obviously is a little different than that.”
Kokomo is in Sectional 20 with fellow North Central Conference schools Marion and Muncie Central. The grouping also has Frankfort, Huntington North, Jay County, Mississinewa and Western.
“We’re still going to have to play really good football to win at that time of the year,” Colby added. “Hopefully we can get there healthy and take advantage of the opportunity.”
Kokomo went 8-3 last season, falling to Zionsville in a sectional final. The Eagles went on to finish as Class 5A state runners-up.
Colby has to replace KT All-Area MVP Plez Lawrence (Indiana State) and some other key players lost to graduation, but the Kats also return a strong core of players.
“We have a lot of experience coming back, but it still starts from square one every year,” Colby said.
Offensively, Kokomo re-established its ground dominance last season. The Kats averaged 249.5 rushing yards per game. While Lawrence (143.8 yards per game, 20 touchdowns)will be hard to replace, the Kats look strong up front again.
“We have a lot of offensive linemen returning so we’re looking to lean on that group,” Colby said. “With what we do on offense, having that offensive line back is a huge help for us. We have one new starter, at center, everybody else is very familiar with what’s going on.”
Sophomore Chance Duncan (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is the center. On the left side, senior John Curl (6-3, 230) is the end, senior Dakota Gunter (6-4, 280) is the tackle and junior Kadin Dempsey (5-10, 200) is the guard. On the right side, senior Charley Groves (6-4, 300) is at tackle and senior Camden Horner (6-2, 235) is at guard. Colby has seniors Shayne Spear (6-2, 225) and Brandon Bennett (6-6, 215) and sophomore Andrew Barker (6-4, 205) in the mix for right end.
Kokomo will have a veteran quarterback behind the veteran line. Senior Evan Barker (6-0, 215) is set for his third season at the position. Last season, he rushed for 466 yards and 11 touchdowns and passed for 463 yards and six scores.
“We’ll look for him to step up and run the ball a little for us this year,” Colby said.
The running backs include seniors Dre Kirby (6-0, 185), Keegan Name (5-11, 180) and Jahsir Brown (6-0, 170) and juniors Reis Beard (5-7, 140), Tracy Dowling (6-3, 210) and Darrian Story Jr. (6-0, 205).
Colby likes the offense’s potential.
“With that offensive line, if we can continue to progress and get better like how I think we should, the sky is the limit.”
Defensively, the Kats are stocked with veteran players at all three levels. Kokomo held seven different opponents to 14 points or fewer last season.
“We’re going to be really fast. We’re going to have guys who can run around and make tackles,” Colby said.
The three-man front includes senior Ralph Mitchell (5-10, 250) at nose tackle with Bennett and Horner, both returning starters, at the ends. Senior Jackson Siefert-Barnes (5-8, 170) and juniors Jeremiah Brooks (6-4, 190) and Logan Harris (5-8, 185) provide depth up front.
Spear anchors the linebacker corps. He recorded a team-high 84 tackles last season. He also had two sacks, six tackles for loss and two fumbles caused. He made the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 5A junior-and-under All-State team and the KT All-Area team.
“When I was in high school, I played for his dad [assistant coach Jason Spear] and Shayne obviously was around a lot,” Colby said. “It’s been cool to see him grow up and now get the chance to coach him and coach with his dad. What a great family, and he’s a great player and has a lot of potential this year.”
Dowling, Evan Barker, Siefert-Barnes and senior Jaquan East (6-0, 185) are other linebackers. Dowling had a team-high four sacks last season along with six tackles for loss. East will miss some time early in the season with an injury.
Kirby can play in the secondary or linebacker. Last season, he was No. 2 on the team in tackles (49), No. 1 in tackles for loss (eight) and tied for No. 1 in fumble recoveries (two).
Beard, Name, senior Devon Thomas (5-10, 160) and junior Rondell Greene (5-7, 140) also figure into the secondary plans. Brown and sophomore Keemarion Pollard (6-0, 150) provide depth.
Andrew Barker is the punter and Barnes-Siefert is the kicker.
Colby sees Harrison and Lafayette Jeff as the top two favorites in the NCC. They finished 1-2 last year with Kokomo and Arsenal Tech tying for third place and Logansport a half-game back in fifth place. As part of the conference’s rotating schedule, Kokomo does not play Harrison or Tech this season.
“We’ll see Jeff Week 9, which will be a great test right before we start tournament play,” Colby said. “Hopefully we can put ourselves in position to have that game be pretty meaningful, but obviously we’ll have to take care of business along the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.