Kokomo’s football team has dealt with a mix of challenges as the Wildkats prepare for the 2020 season.
Like every team, their preseason work was affected by the sports and school shutdown when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. That meant months of workouts and study from home as they looked to implement changes offensively and defensively of new coach Austin Colby.
The shutdown affected preparation, and since then, the Kats have been playing catch-up.
“It’s basically shortened everything drastically,” Colby said. “It’s given us a third of the amount of days in the summer that we would have had in the past. It’s put everything on a fast track and when you’re trying to install a new offensive and defensive scheme it puts you into crunch time.
“I thought we had a good jump on things from the beginning of July to the start of practice which was Aug. 3. We got to practice Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, then we had a setback where we did have a positive [COVID] test. That’s one of those things that a lot of teams are going to have to face this year. We lost about 25 guys that couldn’t come to practice every day following that.”
Those players had to isolate for a period of time in case of infection, then returned to practice late this week.
Once games get moving, Colby expects the strength of the team to be on the lines.
“I think up front we have a good base core of guys, who are senior-dominated,” Colby said. “We are senior-dominated up front both offensively and defensively. That’s going to play to our strength, especially when it comes to tournament time.
“I think there’s a lot of skill guys coming back who have a lot of varsity playing time who have played as freshmen and sophomores. I’m looking forward to seeing those guys get their opportunity this year as upperclassmen.”
The Kats are changing coaches and changing gears, but many are not unfamiliar with Colby’s ideas. Colby is a former Wildkat standout and later an assistant when his father, Brett Colby, coached the Kats. The younger Colby took over Maconaquah two seasons ago and led the Braves’ resurgence, compiling a 16-6 record. Brett Colby stepped down from Kokomo at that time to assist his son at Maconaquah, and former assistant Richard Benberry coached the Kats the last two years.
Now Austin Colby is taking over at Kokomo and brings a lot of familiar elements.
“We’ll be tight,” he said of Kokomo’s offense. “Tight end to tight end, two wings and a fullback, real tight, that’ll be our base formation. We do have a shotgun formation as well.
“I expect our guys to be very physical and that’s something we hang our hat on is going out and being the more physical team. With a bunch of seniors up front, you expect physicality.”
The right tight end is senior Noah Smalley (6-foot-7, 255 pounds). Senior Bryson Shoemaker (6-1, 250) and senior Sam Baity (5-11, 265) will man the right tackle spot. Senior Mitchell Van Horn (6-1, 215) is the right guard. Senior Amir Cummings (6-1, 280) is the center. Senior Miles Lenoir (5-7, 185) is the left guard. Junior George Montes (5-10, 215) will also vie for time at the guard spots. Senior Brook Bufkin (6-2, 265) is the left tackle. Senior Bronson Smith (6-0, 200) and junior Nate Blackamore (6-3, 255) man the left tight end spot.
Sophomore Evan Barker (6-0, 215) is at quarterback. Sophomore Shayne Spear (6-2, 230) and junior Tyreese Tucker (5-9, 230) are the fullback options. Juniors Plez Lawrence (5-10, 175) and Ta’Shy Stewart (6-0, 185) are the wingbacks, with seniors Torian Smith (6-0, 171) and Dashaun Coleman (6-0, 165) other options at those spots.
“I think they’re all the way bought in,” Colby said of the offensive changes. “The seniors were freshmen when my dad was there. They kind of had a base understanding of it. I think everybody bought in. It’s something we talked about and preached about since the first day of summer practice. I think that will in turn lead to success on the field.”
Lawrence was the leading rusher for the 2-8 Kats last season with 73 carries for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Torian Smith added 255 yards and three scores on 44 totes. Barker completed 22 of 48 passes for 235 yards a TD and an interception while appearing in six games last season.
Defensively Colby said “our main strength is speed for sure. We are very fast. Getting to the football is not going to be a problem and once we get to the football we have guys who can tackle and tackle well in space.
“Schematically we’ve changed it up a little bit. We’re a 3-4 team but a lot of the calls are similar from when [Benburry and Brett Colby] coached together, then then again we’ve added a bunch of new stuff too.”
Shoemaker, Tucker, Van Horn, Blackamore, and Baity will handle defensive line spots. Spear, Bronson Smith (44 tackles), Lenior (49 tackles), senior Trent Price (6-0, 175), and sophomores John Curl (6-2, 210), Deundre Kirby (6-0, 190) and Keegan Name (5-9, 155) form the linebacking corps.
The defensive backs are Coleman, Torian Smith, Stewart (36 tackles), senior Noa Wainscott (5-11, 165), junior Jaylin Cannon (5-10, 160), and Lawrence.
Junior Cole Boruff (6-1, 165) will handle kickoffs and kicks. Boruff, Barker or Coleman are candidates for punter. Bronson Smith is the long snapper and Barker the holder.
In addition to the Kats’ compressed preseason schedule, the scrimmage against Zionsville was canceled. Not getting physical contact with an opponent means the first game of the season is a trial run that counts. It’s another wrinkle to an unpredictable year.
The team’s goals include staying healthy, getting to complete a season, and playing their best at the end of the season. Getting to have a season at all will be a big positive for the players after spring sports were canceled.
“I don’t think they understood what [sports] meant to them until it was taken away from them last March,” Colby said. “When they sat at home for four or five months and they came back and were so excited to see each other and see their coaches; to see them so present in the moment was really awesome.
“They know what it’s like to lose it and they understand that saying of ‘play every down like it’s your last’ because they’ve experienced that.”
Kokomo hosts Western Saturday to open the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.