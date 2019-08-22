After graduating their starting quarterback, the Kokomo Wildkats didn’t have to go looking for a new one, he found them.
Andres Begne joins the Wildkats via Mexico City, after a year-long stop in Idaho where he was an exchange student as a junior.
“He’s an international student for us, taking classes and earning college credit,” second-year Kokomo coach Richard Benberry said. “He contacted Kokomo because of the fact that we had [the international school] and he contacted the IHSAA before he even talked to me about playing football.
“Oh, this kid can throw the football a little bit.”
Begne is one of a host of new faces for the Wildkats this season. The Kats return an experienced offensive line, but are shuffling a few veterans into new spots, and welcome a lot of new faces this season.
“It feels like a totally brand new team, which is a good thing, which could be a bad thing too,” Benberry said. “With the new team comes fresh air and with fresh air comes a different chemistry that you have to get used to.
“We’re excited for Year 2 of our organization, with the guys we have in place and the coaches. The processes have all been refined. We’re ready just to show that Year 2 will start better than Year 1.”
Kokomo finished 5-6 last season. The Kats dropped their first five games, then went on a five-game winning streak before falling to 19-16 to Harrison in a Class 5A sectional final.
On offense, Kokomo’s biggest asset is an experienced offensive line. Four of the five starters return. Junior Chris White (5-foot-10, 232 pounds) is at center. The newcomer, junior Sam Baity (5-11, 245), is at left guard. Sophomore Noah Smalley (6-5, 235) is at left tackle. Junior Mitchell Van Horn (6-1, 231) is at right guard. And senior Deonte Young (5-10, 240) is at right tackle.
“I want to see ball control and I want to see us sustain drives,” Benberry said. “I want to make sure [the linemen] understand we can do nothing without them. I want them to truly own the fact that the offensive and defensive lines are the heartbeat of this football team.”
Taking snaps is Begne. He played at Caldwell High School in Idaho last season. Caldwell is about 30 miles west of Boise and plays in Class 4A, the fourth-biggest of five classes in Idaho. In the eight games where Caldwell’s stats were available, Begne connected on 125 of 237 passes for 1,224 yards and nine touchdowns.
Senior Kohl Beard, who was 7 of 15 for 134 yards and a TD last season, may also mix in at QB but will primarily be a defender and receiver this season.
Moving into the tailback spot is sophomore Plez Lawrence (5-9, 161), with junior Jaden Armfield (6-0, 209) and senior Ethan Marciniak (5-7, 178) also available to tote the ball. That group combined for just five carries last season. Leading rusher Jeremy Baker moved to a new school.
At tight end are junior Trent Price (5-10, 160) and junior R.J. Ogelsby (6-6, 192). Junior Torian Smith (6-0, 171) is the slot receiver, senior Masiyah Dowsey (6-4, 182) is the left receiver and junior Noa Wainscott (5-10, 155) is the right receiver. Wainscott had 11 catches for 225 yards and a TD last season.
Kokomo has some speed on offense, and looks to exploit speed even further on defense.
“Speed is going to be the name of our game,” Benberry said. “We have guys that can run and run well. We’re not going to be as big as we were last year because we lost Javias [Gray] and Jeremiah [Neal], and of course Rylee Burnett being a solid defensive end, but we’re going to have guys that can run with Quinntez Stuckey.”
Stuckey, a 6-6, 184-pound senior, mans a defensive end spot. Senior Davaughn Jones (6-1, 286) and senior Cody Westerman (6-0, 227, 32 tackles) are the tackles, and junior Bronson Smith (6-0, 184) is the other end.
“Those four kids have speed. That’s one thing that we make sure that we focus on when we play New Palestine [on Friday],” Benberry said.
At linebacker are sophomore Miles Lenoir (5-6, 180, 50 tackles last season) and senior Blake Reed (5-9, 179). Playing a hybrid outside linebacker/safety position is senior Tre’ Hizer (6-3, 176, 31 tackles).
In the defensive backfield are strong safety Beard (6-3, 190, 35 tackles). Senior Chris Thomas (6-0, 175) is moving from slot receiver to free safety. Sophomore Ta’Shy Stewart (5-10, 150) and Ja’rece Rogers (6-1, 162) are cornerbacks.
Freshman Dakota Gunter (6-1, 203) can back up either linebacker spot, and Marciniak is another option at linebacker. Junior Bryson Shoemaker (6-1, 234) is a defensive line backup. Freshman Patrick Hardemon (6-2, 162) will mix in at free safety. And Torian Smith will be a backup cornerback.
Senior Anjelo Flores (6-0, 171) handles kickoffs and field goals. Sophomore Cole Boruff (5-11, 181) is the punter. Stewart, Wainscott and Rogers will handle returns. Bronson Smith is the long snapper and Begne the holder.
Kokomo opens the season Friday at home against defending Class 5A state champion New Palestine. The Dragons are ranked No. 1 in the 5A preseason poll. Kokomo’s Week 3 opponent, Marion, is ranked No. 1 in 4A.
“An attainable goal for us would be to start the season strong and that’s where I want to put our focus on,” Benberry said. “As long as we’re a ball control-type team, that’s another goal for us. Another goal for us would be to play ‘next.’ You can’t worry about the last play, you’ve got to keep moving forward.
“If we can do those three things I think it’ll be a pretty good year and then we’ll let the score or the record fall where it may.”
