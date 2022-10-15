LAFAYETTE — Tears were shed Friday night on Joe Heath Field, but not the happy kind.
Thirty seconds away from a share of the North Central Conference championship and an undefeated regular season for the first time since 2015, Class 4A No. 5-ranked Kokomo had victory snatched away by Lafayette Jeff.
Glenn Patterson’s second touchdown with 25.5 seconds to play rallied the Class 6A Bronchos to a 32-30 victory.
A failed fourth-down gamble by the Wildkats gave the ball to the Bronchos (7-2) with 2:10 remaining at the Jeff 49. Kokomo quarterback Evan Barker, who rushed for a game-high 171 yards, came up less than a yard shy on a running play that had worked for 46 minutes.
Patterson broke free for 40 yards on first-and-20, setting up Jeff at the Kokomo 20. Two plays later, a targeting call at the end of a Patterson 16-yard sprint set up the Bronchos for the go-ahead score at the Kokomo 2.
Kokomo’s defense drove Jeff running back Siah Powers backwards 4 yards on first down. With the clock ticking and no timeouts, the Bronchos went back to Patterson, who fought through the right side of the line to reach the end zone.
Joel Garrido’s extra point try was blocked, leaving Kokomo with a chance to win with a field goal.
Lafayette Jeff fueled the comeback hopes with a deadball personal foul after Patterson’s touchdown, followed by Garrido sending the kickoff out of bounds. That set Kokomo up at midfield with two timeouts and a gusting wind at its back.
But on the first play from scrimmage, Powers’ pass was deflected and intercepted by Josh Milian.
It was a stunning ending to a game that was dominated by Kokomo in many ways.
The Wildkats outrushed the Bronchos 270-173 and controlled the ball for nearly 29 of the game’s 48 minutes.
Kokomo seemed in control when Barker rushed for his third touchdown to cap a 12-play, 80-yard drive. When Barker tacked on his third two-point run, it was 30-14 with 4:08 to play in the third quarter.
Lafayette Jeff’s quick striking offense carved into Kokomo’s lead in less than 90 seconds on a 6-yard touchdown run by Powers. When Powers was stuffed on the two-point try, Kokomo took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Kokomo fumbled the ball back to the Bronchos with 20.2 seconds to play in the third quarter. Jeff needed five plays to go 19 yards, Powers scoring from the 2, to make it 30-26. Garrido’s missed extra point loomed big with 10:18 to play.
Patterson rushed for 120 yards on 22 carries for the Bronchos, who open Sectional 1 play at home against Lake Central.
Kokomo (8-1) gets a second chance starting Friday night when it opens Sectional 20 action at Frankfort.
Kokomo’s power running game, with the help of dumb football by Lafayette Jeff, allowed the Wildkats to take a 22-14 lead into halftime.
After holding the Bronchos on a fourth-and-2 at the Kokomo 28 with 54 seconds to go before the half, Barker almost single-handedly marched the Kats into the end zone.
The quarterback ripped off a 19-yard run on third-and-3, followed two plays later by an 11-yard toss to Keegan Name. Barker sprinted left down the Jeff sideline for 15 yards. He was two steps out of bounds when brought down by a Jeff defender, drawing a personal foul penalty and a first-and-10 at the Bronchos 11.
Lafayette Jeff knew what was coming but was unable to stop a spin move by Barker after taking the snap, needing just two plays to take the lead. The Bronchos blocked the extra point try but were called for an offside penalty. Kokomo coach Austin Colby decided to go for two points, and Barker had no trouble tacking on a two-point run.
Kokomo took a 6-0 lead thanks to a strip sack of Jeff quarterback Ethan Smith by Name recovered by Jaquan East in the end zone with 4:43 to play in the first quarter. A high snap on the extra point try left the Kats’ lead at six.
The Bronchos responded quickly. Three long passes by Smith to Asa Koeppen and Abram Ritchie, the last completion a diving catch at the Kokomo 4, set up Glenn Patterson’s 4-yard touchdown run. Joel Garrido’s extra point kick gave the Bronchos a 7-6 lead with 1:46 to play in the first quarter.
Barker, who rushed for 88 yards in the first half, gave the lead back to Kokomo on a 7-yard run with 9:40 to play in the half. Barker’s two-point run made it 14-7, a lead that lasted just over three minutes.
A 38-yard pass from Smith to Koeppen set up a 15-yard TD pass to Brandon Jackson. Garrido’s kick tied the game at 14 with 6:03 remaining.
