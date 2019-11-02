LEBANON — Western’s football season came down to a single play. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they were unable to make the defensive stop needed to advance to next week’s IHSAA Class 4A Sectional 22 championship.
Lebanon quarterback Garrett Harker rolled out left on a beautiful fake end-around and found a wide open Michael Reese for a 2-point conversion with 19.4 seconds left to give the host Tigers a come-from-behind 32-31 in the sectional's semifinal round Friday night.
“We were in man coverage and they kind of squeezed by us off the line,” said Western coach Alex Stewart. “They just made the catch.”
The play came after running back Easton Williamson scored from a yard out to cap a 15-play, 59-yard drive that took almost five minutes off the clock. Lebanon coach Jeff Smock left little doubt he was going to go for two and the victory as well.
“There was no question we were going for two,” said Smock. “Part of it was that we did not like the look from earlier in the game when they blocked our first extra point attempt. We weren’t confident they weren’t going to block it and I would rather the ball be in my quarterback’s hands there.”
It was the only successful conversion attempt the Tigers (5-5) had all night, as they had one kick blocked and they failed on three other PAT passing attempts on earlier touchdowns. The Panthers had similar struggles; they had their first PAT blocked and they failed on a second passing attempt in the second quarter.
Early on it looked as if Western (6-4) was going to run away from Lebanon behind running back Jerry Padgett. The junior had a huge night, rushing for 291 yards and four touchdowns. After a scoreless first quarter, he capped a 13-play, 93-yard drive with a 21-yard run to make it 6-0.
The Tigers came back and tied it with an 80-yard drive of their own where Williamson scored from 31 yards out, but on the very next play from scrimmage Padgett broke free for a 54-yard score. Riley Western’s two-point conversion made it 14-6 with 9:11 left in the first half, and after a defensive stop Padgett scored again to make it 20-6 with 7:01 left in the half.
Lebanon was able to get six back on an eight-play, 59-yard drive where Williamson scored on a 7-yard run, but the Panthers drove for a Skyler Zavala field goal as time expired to take a 23-12 lead into the locker room.
After the break, however, the Panthers struggled to move the ball as Lebanon’s defense stiffened considerably.
“They really came after it and made some adjustments in the second half,” said Stewart. “I just don’t have a lot of other comments. I do just want to thank my seniors though. They played their tails off for four quarters and I love those guys.”
Lebanon got right back in the game less than a minute into the second half when Harker hit J.C. Reese for a 64-yard TD right over the middle to make it 23-18. After a defensive stop Lebanon then took the lead at 24-23 on a 44 yard run by Williamson.
The Panthers turned the ball over twice on downs in the second half after lengthy drives, but finally put together a seven-play, 58-yard drive to take the lead back with 5:13 to play. Padgett scored his fourth touchdown from 6 yards out and Braeden Bryant made it 31-24 with the two-point conversion catch from Engle.
A major bugaboo for Western was penalties, as the Panthers were whistled for 13 infractions for 109 yards. One of the largest came on a third-down scramble by Harker on the final drive, as he broke loose for 20 yards on his only rush of the night and got an additional 10 for a horse-collar tackle, giving the hosts the ball at the Western 14.
From there Lebanon had the luxury of working the clock while setting up its final score. Western was able to run a pair of plays from its own 42 after the kickoff, but its multi-lateral play came up well short as time expired.
