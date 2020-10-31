LEBANON — You will pardon Western’s football team if it has a sense of déjà vu.
Last season the Panthers saw their season end in the IHSAA Class 4A Sectional 22 semifinal at Lebanon when the host Tigers went for two and got it with 19.4 seconds left to secure a one-point victory.
This year was slightly different, but still painful.
Hunter Crew caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Harker with 1:58 left, then a minute later sealed the game with an interception over the middle as the Tigers once again secured a late victory, 29-25.
“We have been a resilient team all season and we came up just a little short [Friday],” said Western coach Alex Stewart. “We got pressured and Brayden [Bryant] threw the ball away a little bit and their kid made a great break on it.”
Crew’s interception came after the Panthers (8-2) had reached midfield with a minute left, and he returned it all the way inside the 15 yard line, allowing the Tigers to kneel out the clock.
“Western is just so tough,” said Lebanon coach Jeff Smock. “You know that you’re going to have to have the guts to put a drive like that together just like last year. We have a lot of respect for them, and I have never been more proud of a football team in my life.”
Lebanon’s (4-4) game-winning drive was resilient in its own right. After Nathaniel Liddell gave Western a 25-22 lead on a 42-yard end-around with 9:37 left, Western attempted a pop-up onside kick that Lebanon recovered at the 50. The Tigers then converted three fourth-down opportunities on the drive, going the 50 yards in 15 plays and almost 7 minutes, killing time on the clock.
Crew’s touchdown was also the sixth lead change on the night. Lebanon led 7-0 after a 7-yard run from Brayton Bowen on its opening drive. The Panthers answered with a 19-yard pass from Bryant to Jerry Padgett, but the extra point was missed to make it 7-6 Lebanon after a quarter.
The Tigers answered with a drive for a field goal, then Western moved ahead 12-10 with a 45-yard drive that Jerry Padgett capped off on a two-yard run. The extra point was blocked, however.
The Tigers’ next drive was the Jaheem Joseph show, as the junior wide receiver had a 58-yard catch and run before scoring on an 8-yard end-around to make it 16-12 Lebanon at the half.
The Panthers started the second half with some bully ball, rushing on all 12 plays for 72 yards before Bryant scored on a five-yard keeper to make it 19-16 after a successful extra point. Lebanon again had an answer as late in the third quarter, As Joseph caught a 22-yard pass to make it 22-19 after another missed extra point.
The Panthers took over late in the fourth quarter and tried to get the ball into the hands of Liddell, who was a playmaker all night. In addition to breaking a big kickoff return earlier in the game, Liddell used his speed with 9:35 left to score on the 42-yard end around, but that only set the stage for Lebanon’s final drive.
“We have had a great senior class here at Western,” said Stewart. “When I got here we had a senior class that only won eight games in three years. Now this year we won eight games in one year and had only two losses by five points. They really set the stage for the future.”
Padgett had another workhorse effort in his final game, rushing 146 yards on 32 carries, catching two passes for 34 more yards, and scoring a pair of touchdowns. He finished the season with an impressive 2,098 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns.
