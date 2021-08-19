Clayton Mannering is entering Year 2 of his rebuild at his alma mater Lewis Cass.
The Kings went 2-8 last year after enduring heavy losses to graduation from the 2019 Hoosier Conference and Class 2A sectional championship squad.
Once again, the Kings lost some good players to graduation, including Tyson Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Kian Meister and Keegan Lytle.
“There’s no question for the second year in a row we’re pretty young and pretty inexperienced,” Mannering said. “We’ve got improved numbers, but most of those numbers are in the freshman and sophomore class. It’s a group that will be constantly learning and improving, and it’s going to be a race against the other teams to see how quickly we can get up to varsity speed.
“People keep telling me we have a bright future and I agree. So again the question is, ‘When is that future?’ With any young team, by the end of the season we won’t be young because we’ll have guys who have started nine games. So I know that we’re going to improve and we will become a good team, it’s just a question of when.”
The Kings will start a sophomore at quarterback in L.J. Hillis.
“He got a little bit of action right at the end of last year, so he very quickly set himself apart as the starter,” Mannering said. “He’s got a really bright future. He’s a good leader, he’s a good athlete, he throws the ball well. I think once he gets some confidence to him, he’s going to be a really good player.”
The Kings’ offense is rooted in the wing-T.
“Very similar to last year, we are continuing to modernize the offense and spread it out a little bit and working on throwing the football. But at the end of the day if we’re going to win games it’s going to come down to if we can run the football,” Mannering said. “So we will do that out of the wing-T with a little bit of shotgun flavor to it.”
Junior Haden McClain will take over the fullback duties.
“He’s one of the few guys that has starting experience in the backfield. Haden was an all-conference player a year ago, so he will take a good chunk of the carries, especially early on,” Mannering said.
Cooper Frey returns as a starting running back after getting carries last year as a freshman.
Other players in the mix for varsity time at running back include sophomores Wyatt Loos and Eli Martin.
Keaton Lewellen returns as the starting wide receiver.
“Keaton Lewellen started almost every game at wide receiver a year ago, he’s back, he’s a junior now. We expect big things out of him. He’ll also be a defensive starter. He’s had a great summer,” Mannering said.
Senior Luke Davis could see time at running back and tight end.
“Tight end we made a change and probably right now Luke Davis will be our starting tight end,” Mannering said. “Eddie Prince was our starting tight end 10 games last year but we moved him down to guard to give us a little bit of strength and speed at that position.”
The starting offensive line looks to be senior left tackle Erick Hardy, junior left guard Breyton Hensley, junior center Luke Chambers, junior right guard Prince and senior right tackle Brayden Clark.
The Kings will again run a 3-4 defense.
“This will be our second year in that system, so I think we’re coming along. I think we have a chance to be pretty good at the D-line position. We’re going to be a little young at linebacker and we’ll be young at defensive back as well,” Mannering said. “Eddie Prince is the guy that’s had the best summer and offseason on our team. He’s really changed his body, got quicker, stronger, so he’ll be one of the defensive ends.
“Erick Hardy will be the other defensive end and he’s really come a long way, he’s a senior. Luke Chambers is playing center on offense and nose on defense, so he’ll always be close to the football. He’s grown up quite a bit since last season.”
Mannering said sophomores Frey and Martin will start at inside linebacker, with juniors Hensley and McClain starting at outside linebacker.
“Haden McClain will play the position that Tyson Johnson played last year which is where you want a really dynamic player, so we think he can fill those shoes well,” Mannering said.
Hillis and Lewellen will be the safeties. Junior Cayde Ingram will start at one corner while Davis will likely start at the other.
Mannering said his team has worked hard in the offseason.
“I’m extremely happy. We’ve had a good offseason. No. 1, it was good to have an offseason unlike the year before. When you see numbers grow, they’re growing the way I want it. It’s the young guys who are going to get in the weight room for four years,” he said. “This is a really small senior class. We’ve only got five. We’ve got about 18 freshmen right now. The future is bright, there’s no question about that. But if you’re playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores, there’s going to be some growing pains there and we know we’re going to experience a little bit of that this year too.”
The Kings have the right coaching staff in place to lead the rebuild, Mannering said.
“We’ve got an outstanding staff. It’s really unbelievable for a 2A school. Offensively, I’m calling the offense. But Craig Barr, he’s been a head coach at several places, he’s helping with quarterbacks and our throwing game. Jeff Jones, this has to be year No. 30 or so for him coaching, he’s with our O-line. Then on the defensive side of the ball, Sam Carlton is our defensive coordinator and this is really his second year with this defensive system. When I came in I told him I want to run the 3-4, so he’s outstanding and a really dynamic guy.
“We also have Scott Mannering,” Clayton Mannering said, referring to his dad and former Cass coach. “He is coaching the D-line but really his big role is with the JV guys. Sometimes I don’t think the JV guys understand that they get a Hall of Fame high school coach, and that’s been invaluable.”
• Cass’ opener at Pionner on Friday has been canceled because of COVID issues.
