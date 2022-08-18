The Lewis Cass football team took a step forward last year in coach Clayton Mannering’s second year at the helm.
The Kings are looking to take another step forward this season and improve on their 3-6 record from a year ago.
“We felt like we finished last year on a high note,” Mannering said. “We beat Twin Lakes in our crossover game which was really big for us. Then we came back the first round against Delphi [which had a 6-3 record] and threw the ball into the end zone at the end for a chance to tie. Came up short on that one, but there was a lot more good feelings than bad feelings at the end of the year last year. I think we’ve been able to carry that into the offseason.”
The Kings lost just two starters on offense and one on defense.
“With injuries and things we have 11 guys who have started on defense,” Mannering said. “So we feel much more experienced this year.”
The Kings have their starting quarterback back, junior LJ Hillis (6-5, 175), who passed for 545 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and two TDs as a sophomore.
“Last year he did a nice job, but he looked like a sophomore quarterback, and this year he looks like a junior quarterback which is a good thing,” Mannering said.
The Kings have their most experienced backfield back since their 11-2 team in 2019.
They return junior Cooper Frey (6-2, 195), who rushed for 244 yards and four TDs last year. He was also the Kings’ leading receiver with 25 catches for 211 yards.
“He’s the first sophomore in Cass history to be the MVP, so he’s really grown, physically especially,” Mannering said.
Senior fullback Haden McClain (5-10, 165) rushed for 349 yards and four TDs last season. Senior wingback Cayde Ingram (5-8, 135) rushed for 281 yards and a TD. Junior Wyatt Loos (5-10, 185) will also see time in the backfield.
Senior Keaton Lewellen (6-6, 180) returns as a starting wide receiver. Senior basketball standout Tyson Good (6-5, 170) is also out for the football team this year.
Senior Luke Chambers (6-5, 230) is making the move from center on the offensive line to tight end this year. He is getting looks from colleges as a tight end.
“We’ve got a big skill group as far as we look like a basketball team a little bit, so that can make things fun too,” Mannering said.
On the offensive line, the Kings’ centers are sophomore Jesse Sipin (5-8, 220) and junior Kaden Benner (5-5, 260). The tackles are junior Eli Martin (5-8, 190) at right tackle and sophomore Brody Williams (5-11, 190) and junior Owen McBride at left tackle. The guards are seniors Breyton Hensley (6-0, 165) and Eddie Prince (5-11, 190).
“Our two guards, Breyton Hensley and Eddie Prince, started every game last year. They’ll be anchors up front,” Mannering said.
The Lewis Cass coach added the Kings will run their traditional wing-T this year but they also might run some shotgun spread.
“We’re always going to be a wing-T base because we want to keep as simple for our offensive line,” he said. “Skill kids can adjust a little bit easier. But with our talent I think we’re going to have to air the ball out a little bit more. We’ve got a solid quarterback who’s done it and some good receivers who can catch the ball.
“We’ll be wing-T but we won’t always look like wing-T if that makes sense. ... A little bit of shotgun and spreading it out.”
As Mannering mentioned, the Kings have 11 players back who started on defense from a year ago. Hensley and Chambers will start at defensive tackle. Lewellen and Prince will start at defensive end. Martin and McClain are the inside linebackers. Loos and Frey are the outside linebackers. Good and sophomore Trevor Rowe (5-5, 125) are the cornerbacks. Hillis is at safety.
The Kings host Pioneer in Week 1 to open the season in what is an interesting matchup. The Panthers are looking to be state contenders in Class A this season.
“To be honest, we don’t know a ton about them,” Mannering said. “I got to watch them on film a couple times last year, but we didn’t get to play. I know they’re similar to us in terms of roster and tradition and those things. Coach [Adam] Berry does a great job getting them ready to go. I think it’s going to be a fun game. I think our kids are going to be pretty excited for it.”
