There will be a lot of new on the field this year for the Lewis Cass football team: a new coach with a lot of new players.
But there will also be a lot of familiarity, as the new coach is a Mannering, and the Kings will be running their traditional wing-T offense.
Clayton Mannering, a 2006 Cass grad, has taken the reins of the program. He also will have who he calls the best assistant coach in the state, his father Scott Mannering, who led the Kings for 30 seasons and is a Hall of Fame coach.
Clayton Mannering inherits a Cass squad that went 11-2 and won Hoosier Conference and Class 2A Sectional 34 championships a year ago but is dealing with heavy losses to graduation that included KT All-Area MVP Gabe Eurit and All-Area Defensive Player of the Year Joey Humphrey.
“We’re certainly young,” Mannering said. “We’re trying to figure things out a little bit offensively and defensively. We’re doing a brand new defense and a lot of the offense is new. We look like a young team that’s learning a new offense and defense. But we’ve got great buy-in from the kids. They’re really working hard and so it’s fun to see them improve every day and we’re definitely getting better every day.”
A veteran Kings squad ran a combination of wing-T and shotgun spread a year ago. This year’s squad will be more strictly wing-T. Clayton Mannering will be calling the plays.
“With all the missed summertime with COVID, we’ve had to really skim down the playbook and focus on doing what we do well,” he said. “So that’s been good and bad. But I think a lot of teams are making those decisions this year.”
The Kings do have some key contributors back from last year’s squad. Senior Tyson Johnson (6-foot-3, 185), a defensive starter a year ago, will see time at quarterback this season alongside senior Keegan Lytle (5-9, 160). The plan is to rotate them back and forth from quarterback and wingback, Mannering said.
“Keegan Lytle has had a lot of the wing-T experience. He’s taken a lot of the reps as a backup in years past,” he said. “Tyson Johnson is going to play some quarterback too. He gives us a little bit of athleticism at the position. Both guys when they’re not playing quarterback will be in the backfield as a running back. Both of them will be on the field pretty much at all times. But we plan to use them both.”
Senior Kian Meister (6-0, 170), who made big plays a year ago when given the chance, will be the starting fullback.
“He’s probably our most experienced returner in the backfield and defensively,” Mannering said. “We’ll be leaning on him pretty heavily, especially as the year gets started.”
The wingback rotation will also include junior Dawson Goldsberry (5-10, 170) and sophomores Montez Burns (5-11, 172) and Haden McClain (5-11, 172).
Junior Robert Fitch (6-2, 160) will start at split end. Sophomore Eddy Prince (5-9, 180) will start at tight end.
The Kings also return two starters on the offensive line, senior Nathaniel Moss (6-2, 279), who will start at center, and senior Tyler Johnson (6-1, 200), who will start at right guard.
“Those two are experienced guys, two seniors. They’re also our biggest and strongest guys as well and they’ll anchor our offensive line,” Mannering said.
Junior Erick Hardy (6-0, 200) will start at left guard and the starting tackles are a pair of sophomores, Luke Chambers (6-4, 195) and Breyton Hensley (6-0, 163).
The Kings will run a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Sam Carlton.
“We’re very simple right now, trying to get our kids to play fast and play aggressive is the big focus right now,” Mannering said.
Moss will start at nose tackle. Hardy and Prince will also start on the d-line. Hensley, Chambers and junior Kade Mennen (6-0, 224) will rotate in.
Meister and Tyler Johnson will start at inside linebacker. Burns and Tyson Johnson will start at outside linebacker.
Lytle and Goldsberry will start at safety and McClain and senior Ethan Stine (6-1, 155) will start at cornerback.
The Kings are ranked No. 10 in Class 2A to start the season largely based off of last year’s success. They host No. 5 Pioneer at 7 p.m. tonight to open the season.
The Kings handed the Panthers both of their losses last year, 28-22 in the season opener and 43-8 in the sectional opener.
“We’re going to get tested right off the bat. Pioneer is a really, really solid team,” Mannering said. “They played very well in their scrimmage against Northwestern. Of course they’ve got a lot of team speed, but even more than that, you can tell they’ve been running the offense for awhile with the kids that they’ve got. They come off the ball hard offensively, defensively they’re very aggressive. If I had to describe them as anything I think I’d describe them as fast.
“They’ll be the first big test for us is how can we handle their team speed. But obviously they’re well coached, their kids are used to winning and they’ve got a great program up there. So it’ll be a great measuring stick for us this first week.”
