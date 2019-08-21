The Lewis Cass football team knows all about being battle tested.
The Kings’ five losses last year were to the Class 3A state champion (West Lafayette), the Class 2A state runner-up (Eastbrook), the Class A state champion (Pioneer), Western and Tipton. Those five teams had a combined record of 59-7.
The Kings’ loss to Eastbrook was by a 27-25 score in a sectional championship game.
With a veteran, senior-led group back, the Kings are looking to come out in those showdowns this season.
“The senior class, we have five guys who have started since day one their sophomore season,” said Cass coach Jeff Phillips, who has led the Kings to back-to-back 7-5 seasons. He is entering his fourth year at the helm.
“We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of experience.”
The Kings return senior quarterback Isaac Chambers, who passed 1,643 yards and 15 touchdowns a year ago.
They also return senior fullback Gabe Eurit, a two-time KT All-Area player who rushed for 1,243 yards and 12 TDs last season. He also had 30 receptions for 530 yards and five TDs.
The Kings will continue to run their combination wing-T/spread offense that is coordinated by Ron Shaffer.
“We’ll be a mix and go with whatever has the hot hand,” Phillips said. “Some games last year our spread worked out better for us, other games our wing-T stuff worked out well for us. Hopefully we’ll have some games this year where both of them are working well for us.”
Other standout receivers/athletes for the Kings include seniors Easton Good and Caden Zeck. They’re getting a boost with the addition of junior Tyson Johnson, a transfer from Winamac who is the son of the Kings’ new boys basketball coach Kyle Johnson. Another receiver in the mix is junior Keigan Albright.
Zeck and senior Joey Humphrey are the starting wingbacks when the Kings run their wing-T.
“Joey Humphrey is probably going to see a lot more action on offense this year,” Phillips said. “He’s a big receiver, good blocker for us, Joey’s very athletic as well. So we’ve got a lot of skilled guys, but I feel like we’ve also got a lot of quality linemen as well.”
The Kings return some veterans on the offensive line as well, including senior Eric Bird at center and seniors Kaleb Lewellen and Cayl Garland at guard. Senior Travis Lee will start at one tackle and senior Dylan Loos will start at the other.
“Travis Lee and Dylan Loos are looking like our two offensive tackles this year. They’re seniors, so we expect great things out of them their senior season. They haven’t seen a whole lot of varsity playing time, this is their year to shine,” Phillips said.
Phillips calls the defense for the Kings. Bird and junior Nathaniel Moss are the starting defensive tackles. Garland and Lewellen start at defensive end.
Humphrey, a junior all-state and all-area selection at linebacker last year, returns to his inside linebacker position. Eurit is moving from free safety to an inside linebacker position. Chambers and Zeck are the starting outside linebackers. Junior Tyler Johnson will also rotate in at linebacker.
All-area player Good is moving from cornerback to safety. Johnson and junior Kian Meister will start at cornerback with Albright also in the mix.
The Kings know they will be challenged by their schedule playing in the Hoosier Conference.
“We feel like with the experience we’ve got coming back that we feel like we should be able to line up and compete with about everybody we play,” Phillips said. “Our kids are confident, and they’ve got that experience back along with that confidence, so we’re going to give it everything we’ve got every Friday night.”
The Kings will be challenged right away when they travel to Pioneer on Friday night to open the season. The Panthers are now in Class 2A after back-to-back undefeated state championship seasons in Class A.
“They’re a quality football team. They lost [Jack] Kiser and some other quality seniors off that squad but at the same time they’ve still got plenty of quality coming back,” Phillips said. “It’s been a very successful program as we all know and those kids know how to win. They’re going to keep things going for sure. So I expect a battle Friday night on both sides of the ball. It should be a good game. I think it’s really going to come down to which team executes the best.
“We feel real good about the mix of kids we’ve got. We’ve been working hard and one thing about our guys is you don’t have to worry about coaching effort. They’re out here working hard doing what we want them to do. We’re looking forward to a good season.”
