Lewis Cass running back Gabe Eurit carries the ball during the Kings’ 28-7 victory over Tipton in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday night at Walton. Eurit ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber |
Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL: Lewis Cass tops Tipton in top-10 clash
BEAU WICKER
For the Kokomo Tribune
WALTON — After coming up just short against powerful Tipton teams the last three years, the Lewis Cass Kings came out on top Friday night.
The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Kings left little doubt, throttling the Class 2A No. 8 Blue Devils 28-7 at Owens Memorial Field.
Gabe Eurit rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries to lead Cass (4-0 overall, 1-0 Hoosier Conference East Division). Caden Zeck added a 19-yard touchdown run and his 87-yard fumble return for a touchdown gave the Kings a 28-0 lead 6:10 left in the game.
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Gabe Eurit celebrates as he runs toward the goal line for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Gabe Eurit tries to leap over Tipton’s Nate Powell. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Easton Good carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Sam Edwards looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Easton Good outruns a Tipton defender. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Drew Servies takes down Cass’ Gabe Eurit. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Easton Good carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Gabe Eurit outruns Tipton’s Aden Tolle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Joey Humphrey looks to outrun Tipton’s Jayvin Lyons. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Jayvin Lyons runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Caden Zeck runs the ball and pulls away from the pack. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Sam Edwards looks to outrun Cass’ Tyler Johnson. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Gerardo Fortuna tries to get out of the clutches of Cass’ Joey Humphrey. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Cass vs Tipton football
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Gabe Eurit celebrates as he runs toward the goal line for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Gabe Eurit tries to leap over Tipton’s Nate Powell. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Easton Good carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Sam Edwards looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Easton Good outruns a Tipton defender. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Drew Servies takes down Cass’ Gabe Eurit. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Easton Good carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Gabe Eurit outruns Tipton’s Aden Tolle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Joey Humphrey looks to outrun Tipton’s Jayvin Lyons. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Jayvin Lyons runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Cass’ Caden Zeck runs the ball and pulls away from the pack. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Sam Edwards looks to outrun Cass’ Tyler Johnson. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Tipton’s Gerardo Fortuna tries to get out of the clutches of Cass’ Joey Humphrey. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-13-19 Cass vs Tipton football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“They’ve been doing it for three years. They’re both excellent ball players,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “They’ve got a number of guys that are two- and three-year starters, very similar to our team last year, just have a ton of experience, they’ve been in every situation. They’ve got great speed. They’re going to make big plays against most people, to be honest.”
The Blue Devils (3-1, 0-1) are coming off a season where they lost by a touchdown to eventual state champion Western Boone in a sectional game. After heavy losses to graduation, Tolle was happy with how his squad played against a Cass team that has a lot back from a team that lost to state runner-up Eastbrook by two points in a sectional game. Eastbrook is now is Tipton’s sectional field, while Western Boone was moved to a field in the southern part of the state.
“I was really proud of our team,” Tolle said. “We played an excellent ballclub, obviously senior-laden, a top two or three or four team in Class 2A. We honestly had no idea what we had coming into this season. I’m just extremely proud of the way our kids battled. They played a very good team to a one-score game at halftime, and if we don’t give up an 87-yard fumble return it’s a close game in the fourth quarter against a very good team. Don’t like the result obviously, but love the kids’ fight, those are things we can build on.
“We are very young. We graduated 18 seniors last year, so we’ve got 16, 17 new starters. So to go toe-to-toe with them for awhile was a big boost for our confidence and hopefully we can build on that even with a loss.”
Eurit’s one-yard touchdown run gave the Kings a 7-0 lead with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. That play was set up by a 15-yard run by Eurit on fourth-and-1 from the 16.
The score would remain 7-0 at halftime as both defenses had strong showings.
The Kings converted another key fourth down on a four-yard run by Eurit on fourth-and-1 from the 23 midway through the third quarter. On the next play Zeck found paydirt from 19 yards out to give the Kings a 13-0 lead.
The Kings had penalty issues — they had eight penalties for 100 yards to the Blue Devils’ zero penalties for the game — and faced a second-and-25 on their next offensive possession. But Eurit found a hole in the defense and raced 59 yards untouched to the end zone to give Cass a 21-0 lead with one second left in the third.
The Blue Devils finally put a good drive together but coughed up a fumble and Zeck picked it up and outran everyone to the end zone to put the Kings up 28-0 with 6:10 remaining.
Tipton got on the board with 45 seconds left when Sam Edwards found Aden Tolle open in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass.
Edwards was 8 of 17 passing for 59 yards. The Blue Devils rushed for 130 yards, led by Jayvin Lyons’ 84 yards on 19 carries.
“Defensively we really prepared for two separate offenses, the spread and the running game,” Cass coach Jeff Phillips said. “It took us awhile to get a few things straightened out with our run defense, but after halftime I thought we did a good job of controlling the running game.”
The Kings run wing-T and spread offenses, but stuck with the wing-T for most of the night. They rushed for 253 yards total, led by Eurit’s 192-yard game. Zeck added 44 yards on five carries and Easton Good had 38 yards on five carries.
“I thought both Caden and Gabe ran extremely hard,” Phillips said. “The down play was a big play for us with Gabe. We thought they would jump on our jet and rocket plays and we put the down in this week and that opened things up for Gabe. He did a nice job running hard.
“We came into the game with the idea of running a lot of wing-T. For the most part we were able to move the ball most of the night out of it. I thought our offensive linemen as the game progressed got better and better.”
Isaac Chambers was 3 of 6 passing for 43 yards for Cass, with all three receptions going to Joey Humphrey.
The Kings were hurt by three sacks, three fumbles (one lost) and several offensive penalties as well.
“We didn’t make things easy on ourselves, so we’ve got to get those things cleaned up,” Phillips said. “It was a hard-fought win. We knew coming in we’d have to play for four quarters and that’s what we had to do. We didn’t make things easy on ourselves, but we overcame a little bit of adversity throughout the course of the night and we got the win.”
Humphrey led the Cass defense with 14 tackles. Good added an interception.
