Maconaquah running back Carter Little carries the ball during the Braves’ 43-0 victory over Northwestern in a Class 3A Sectional 27 game Friday night. Little ran for 150 yards and five touchdowns and also had an interception return for a score.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A whole lot of Little
FOOTBALL: Little scores 6 touchdowns; Braves bury Tigers
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
BUNKER HILL — With 5:12 remaining in the first quarter of Maconaquah’s Class 3A Sectional 27 opener with visiting Northwestern Friday night, Braves senior Carter Little capped a quick, five-play drive with a nine-yard rush to paydirt for the first score of the night.
Calling that a sign of what was to come would be a pretty big understatement.
By the time the dust settled at the end of the night in Maconaquah’s dominant 43-0 win over the Tigers, Little had repeated the feat over and over again, accounting for nearly all of the points on the scoreboard aside from a Braves’ safety in the game’s waning minutes.
Maconaquah QB Nolan Kelly throws a pass during the Braves’ 43-0 victory over Northwestern on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Carter Little outruns NW’s A’Marion Conyers. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Carter Little carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football NW’s Cole Cardwell runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Carter Little finds an opening. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Carter Little runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Nolan Kelly runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Carter Little heads to the endzone for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Jared Blake runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football NW’s QB makes a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Jared Blake cheers after making a tackle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Jared Blake drags Northwestern defenders with him as he runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Carter Little looks to outrun NW’s Braden Hershberger. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football NW’s Cole Cardwell carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Nolan Kelly breaks up a pass to Northwestern. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Carter Little runs the ball for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-23-20 Maconaquah vs Northwestern sectional football Mac’s Carter Little outruns NW’s Jake Martin. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Despite a fine rain falling on the turf and strong wind in the early going, Little finished with 150 yards on 22 carries, scoring five rushing touchdowns and adding a 38-yard interception return.
“At first it was a bit rough, but we got that fumble early and kind of got going from there,” the 2019 KT All-Area and Class 3A All-State player said. “The line was blocking really well. I had three holes to choose from. I just had to hit one hard. I thank every one of [the offensive linemen] every game.”
Mac (5-3) moves on to face the winner of No. 7 Norwell vs. Heritage next week. That game is today.
“This time of year, whoever it is will be a good football team,” Braves coach Brad Purcell said. “We just cut 3A in half, so it’s going to be a tough test on the road. We’ve just got to embrace it. We’ve given ourselves the opportunity to practice another week and we’ve earned the opportunity to go on the road and compete.”
Against Northwestern (1-9), which last week snapped a 19-game losing streak dating back to 2018, Mac left little doubt early, leading 14-0 after one quarter and 20-0 at the half as Little had TD runs of nine, three and seven yards while picking up 116 first-half yards.
“After our sectional draw I started talking to some people about him and they had nothing but great things to say about him,” Northwestern coach Austen Robison said of Little. “It’s one thing to hear what everyone says about him and then it’s another thing to see him. I thought we would do a good job of wrapping him up and gang tackling and it took a lot more than what we had.”
Little capped the Braves’ opening drive of the second half with a score from six yards, breaking loose on a 22-yard run on Mac’s next possession and adding the 38-yard pick-six as the Braves built a 41-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.
After losing the first two weeks of the season due to COVID, Mac has slowly found its rhythm over the rest of the season, and the Braves look to be playing their best at the right time of the season. They have won three in a row.
“We’re getting better every game,” Little said. “This game showed how good we are.”
After fumbling on its first possession and punting on its second, Mac found its footing the rest of the way, scoring on six of its final eight possessions.
“The last couple of weeks, we haven’t gotten off to good starts, had to find our way out of holes the last two games, so that was really a point of emphasis, getting off to a fast start,” Purcell said. “We kind of settled down, found our rhythm.”
Quarterback Nolan Kelly finished with 53 yards rushing and completed 2 of 5 passes for 29 yards, while Jared Blake added 41 rushing yards on six carries.
“It takes everybody,” Purcell said. “Obviously Carter is a really special player and he can do a lot of things. I think our offensive line is getting better. That’s all we emphasize is progress, getting better.
“Our defense has been struggling, giving up a lot of points the last few weeks,” Purcell added on earning the shutout. “We’re getting healthy. We’ve had a few guys dinged up and out the past few weeks so it’s nice to get those guys back.”
Bodey Henry led the Tigers with 51 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Robison, who coached his last game with the Tigers after announcing he’d step down at the end of the season, was proud of the effort he’s seen from his squad this season.
“What these kids have gone through, what a lot of people don’t see is we don’t have an attendance problem,” Robison said. “These kids don’t miss practice, they don’t miss workouts during the week in the weight room.”
