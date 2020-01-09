Western’s Blake Banter, Maconaquah’s Carter Little and Cass’ Joey Humphrey were each named to the Associated Press All-State football squads, which were released on Tuesday.
In addition, another 14 local players were named honorable mention.
Banter, a senior two-way lineman on the 6-4 Panthers, made the Class 4A squad as a defensive lineman. He had 31 tackles (14 solos), while also playing a major role offensively as Western’s center. The Panthers rushed for 318.5 yards per game.
Cass senior Joey Humphrey was named the Class 2A squad as a linebacker. The Kokomo Tribune All-Area Defensive Player of the Year had a team-best 136 tackles and snagged two interceptions as the Kings won a sectional title and finished 11-2.
Carter Little, a junior on the 7-3 Braves, was named to the Class 3A squad as an all-purpose player. He ran for 1,619 yards with 16 touchdowns, and had 23 receptions for 323 yards and four more touchdowns. He also had three return touchdowns on special teams.
Kokomo scored two players on the Class 5A honorable mention list – defensive backs Kohl Beard and Ta’Shy Stewart.
For Western, running back Jerry Padgett and offensive lineman Braydon Erb were named honorable mention in Class 4A.
The Class 3A honorable mention list includes Northwestern’s Bodey Henry at linebacker, and Peru’s Daunte Majors at running back.
In Class 2A, the honorable mention list shows: Cass quarterback Isaac Chambers and running back Gabe Eurit; Tipton receiver Drew Pearce and linebacker Jayvin Lyons; and Eastern running back Zane Downing and offensive lineman A.J. Wiles.
Two Carroll players are on the Class A honorable mention list – running back Ayden Ayres and linebacker Luke Marley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.