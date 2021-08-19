Changes are all around as Maconaquah’s football team opens its new season. Many of the key figures graduated off last season’s 5-4 squad so there are freshmen and sophomores dotted all around the lineup.
In addition the Braves feature a new coach in Tyler Campbell, and Campbell’s style is in stark contrast to what previous coach Brad Purcell employed last season and what Purcell’s predecessor, Austin Colby, had success with in 2018 and ‘19.
Campbell was hired in May and that meant missing out on some months where he would introduce players to the new elements. They’ve been making up for that on the fly over the summer.
“Our attendance this summer was much better than expected on short notice,” Campbell said. “The kids have really bough into what we’re doing. Our schemes are brand new, the way we lift is brand new, even the way we communicate is brand new. There’s been some growing pains but it’s not like they’re pushing back, they’ve bought into us.”
Campbell is a young coach with an extensive history. The 2015 Attica graduate went to Purdue and quickly got involved in coaching, working with Tecumseh’s middle school program while at Purdue. He was an offensive quality control analyst with Jackson State’s program in 2018, was an assistant at Illinois Wesleyan in 2019, coaching the wide receivers and special teams, and was an assistant with the Dallas Renegades in the XFL’s COVID-shortened 2020 spring season.
He coached Covington High School to a 4-3 record last year and expects Maconaquah to operate a lot like his Covington squad did. Campbell talked about his style of play and emphasis.
“The biggest thing that we want is physicality and effort,” Campbell said. “Defensively, we like to be multiple in our fronts. We think if we can give a lot of different pictures to [the opponents] that helps us. We want them to have to think when they play, not just play. We think our package will be multiple, but also simple enough to allow us to do our job.
“Offensively at Covington, last year we threw 77% of our snaps. We like to throw it around. We don’t necessarily believe in being 50-50 run-pass as much as we believe in balance being getting the ball to all five eligibles equally.”
He’s happy with how the Braves are catching on to a change in style.
“Coach Colby did a phenomenal job running the double-wing system,” Campbell said. “Coach Purcell kind of continued that power run philosophy. My biggest fear was: Will they know how to catch a football? We’ve been really pleased with how they’ve progressed. They’ve caught the ball this summer, their routes are getting better, the quarterback is doing a good job.”
He added that the line play is doing well in protection blocking. Campbell sees a lot of strengths he can build on including several solid, mobile linemen, the athleticism at the skill positions, the play at inside linebacker, the pursuit on the defensive side, and the effort and physicality the team has shown in practice.
The emphasis is to get the ball to athletes on offense. Sophomore Kaleb Shelton (5-foot-9, 140 pounds) is the X receiver, sophomore D.J. Elliott (5-8, 145) is the H receiver, Freshman Fuddy Kile (6-0, 140) is the wide receiver, and senior Brayden Betzner (5-11, 160) is the Z-receiver. Betzner led the team in receptions with 16 and gained 198 yards through the air. The Braves graduated three of their four leading receivers in catches and yards.
Sophomore Ty Galvan (5-7, 150) is the running back, and sophomore Gavin Nethercutt will also rotate in. Sophomore Braxton Birner (5-9, 155) is moving to quarterback after playing as a receiver on the JV squad last season.
On the line are senior left tackle Gavin Love (6-3, 275), sophomore left guard Kolton Pindell (6-0, 230), sophomore center Cody Miller (6-0, 200), sophomore right guard Jacob Isley (6-0, 180), and senior right tackle Braxton Caldwell (6-0, 280). Nethercutt will also rotate in at guard.
On defense, Betzner and Elliott are cornerbacks and Shelton is the free safety. Hybrid safety/linebacker options are senior Matt Ingram (6-0, 195) and freshman Brady Dausch (5-8, 150). Ingram was Maconaquah’s leading tackler last season with 77 stops. Freshman A.J. Kelly (5-10, 140) will also get in the defensive back rotation.
The inside linebacker is senior Cory Bockover (5-7, 160, 54 tackles), and also in the rotation are junior Ayden Jernagan (5-9, 160), freshman Austin Ringeisen (5-9, 165) and senior Nate Myers. Sophomore Wyatt Wood (5-10, 155) is a hybrid linebacker/defensive end. Caldwell, Nethercutt and Love are a three-player rotation at defensive tackle. Senior Nate Arwood (5-10, 280) is another option as an interior defensive lineman.
Specialist roles are yet to be determined.
Campbell isn’t looking ahead at particular goals at this point. His goals are more centered on the way the team plays and the players’ experience.
“I think our kids do a really good job of having a good time,” he said. “It’s important how hard it is completing a full football season. Seeing the joy in hard work is really important and our kids do a good job of that.”
• Maconaquah’s opener against Wabash on Friday has been canceled because of COVID issues at Maconaquah that caused the school to move to online this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.