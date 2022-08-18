Maconaquah’s 2021 football season provided a case in polar extremes. The Braves beat Whitko 46-0 and beat North Miami 72-20 — but the Braves lost their other six games with their opponents beating them by a combined score of 288-44.
“Last year was humbling,” second-year coach Tyler Campbell said. “It was humbling for me as a young coach, I think it was humbling for our players. We had a lot of really young guys playing some pretty key roles. ... I think our guys did a good job embracing their success and not letting last year’s downs hold them down. They did a really good job of buying into the weight room, buying into the offseason program, buying into the summer program.
“We’ll see if it shows up in the win-loss column, but I think we’re a lot better as a football program going into this season.”
The Braves graduated All-Area wide receiver Brayden Betzner, but they return nearly everyone else on offense — and it remains a young unit.
“We started eight freshmen and sophomores last year on offense. Due to some injuries, we significantly played 11 freshmen and sophomores,” Campbell said, noting the Braves likely will have a senior-less offense to open the season.
Campbell brought a scaled-down version of the Air Raid offense to Maconaquah. His triggerman is junior quarterback Braxton Birner (5-foot-9, 155 pounds). All he did last season was rewrite Mac’s passing records by completing 191 of 284 attempts for 1,955 yards (244.4 per game). He had 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.
“Obviously, he had a pretty good year last year,” Campbell said. “He was really good in the offseason about learning the finer points [of the offense]. We’re looking for him to have a really efficient year.”
The Braves’ top receivers are junior Kaleb Shelton (5-11, 155) and sophomores Fuddy Kile (6-2, 160) and A.J. Kelly (5-11, 160). Last season, Kile was second on the team with 38 catches for 441 yards and five touchdowns and Shelton was third with 29 catches for 332 yards and three scores. Kelly, who had 10 catches for 96 yards and one TD, made a splash in the spring by winning the Goshen Regional’s 400-yard dash.
Up front, junior center Cody Miller (5-11, 210) anchors the line.
“He’s a kid who works his tail off,” Campbell said. “He’s in early, he’s one of the last ones to leave, he never misses a workout. He directs a lot of traffic for us up front. He’s a guy that we really lean on.”
Defensively, the Braves run a 4-2-5 scheme, and Campbell is expecting the Braves to make strides from last season.
“Our defensive coordinator, Austen Robison, looked at our defense in the offseason and he did a great job of researching ways to fix the issues we had. I think that, coupled with a great offseason program for our kids, those two things have come together to make us a lot better defensively than we were last year,” he said.
“Our kids are flying to the ball. They understand our schemes better this year than they did last year.”
The Braves return three of their top five tacklers in safety Shelton, junior linebacker Gavin Nethercutt (5-10, 210) and sophomore end Austin Ringeisen (5-10, 195). Shelton also led the team in interceptions with three.
“If you look a the three levels of our defense, those three guys are kind of leaders within their position groups for us,” Campbell said.
The Braves are hoping to ascend the Three Rivers Conference standings after going 2-5 in league play last season.
“We hope to be competitive, certainly more competitive than last year. I think experience and player development will hopefully get that done for us,” Campbell said.
As for the postseason, the IHSAA’s realignment put Maconaquah in Sectional 28, which is top heavy with 15-time state champion Bishop Chatard. The wide-ranging sectional stretches from Chatard in Indianapolis to Tippecanoe Valley in Kosciusko County.
