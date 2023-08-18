The Braves have been waiting for this.
Maconaquah’s football team is heavy on experience and no longer young. The Braves return the bulk of their starters from a 6-4 season and all their weapons on offense, directed by senior quarterback Braxton Birner.
“My first year at Maconaquah we started 18 freshmen and sophomores,” third-year coach Tyler Campbell said. “Last year we started 20 to 22 juniors and younger. This year we finally have a junior- and senior-heavy starting lineup, which is exciting. I think our guys’ game experience is really going to help us.”
The Braves test that out immediately.
“Our first game is against a defending conference champion,” Campbell said of tonight’s date at Southwood, one of three teams that shared the Three Rivers Conference title last season. “And our second game is against the 11th-ranked team in 3A [Knox].
“Our first two games, we’re going to find out who we are real quick.”
Maconaquah again will look to attack through the air and the potent arm of Birner (5-foot-9, 155 pounds). He completed 238 of 366 passes last season for 2,779 yards and 31 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Junior Fuddy Kile (6-2, 160) was the top target with 84 receptions for 1,203 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior A.J. Kelly (5-11, 160) was right behind with 81 catches for 914 yards and nine TDs. Senior Kaleb Shelton (6-1, 170) added 51 catches for 516 yards and five TDs as a receiver, but is moving to running back this season.
“It’s no secret that we like to throw the ball,” Campbell said. “That won’t change a whole lot. We feel really good about the weapons we do have. We’ve moved a few pieces around to give us a lot more depth at running back so we do hope to continue to build on our running game.
“We’re really pleased with our receiving corps. Their speed and ability to get the ball in rhythm from the quarterback has been really, really good. If [Birner] can continue to play as he has and improve as a senior, we feel good about running things through him and taking what they give us.”
Up front on offense, senior Issac Pearce is the right tackle (5-10, 255), junior Zaiden Butler is at right guard (6-1, 325), sophomore Joe Butcher is at center (5-10, 280), senior Cody Miller is at left guard (6-0, 230), and senior Jacob Isley is at left tackle (6-1, 210). Other options on the line are senior Chris Mitchell (5-10, 265), sophomore Eli Price (5-10, 195), junior Austin Ringeisen (5-11, 205), senior Christen Stuber (6-3, 225), and freshman Dakoda Dauenhauer (5-10, 185).
Another receiving option is senior D.J. Elliott (5-10, 165), who started as a sophomore but missed last season due to injury. Joining Shelton in a two-man backfield is senior Ty Galvan (5-7, 155), who rushed for a team-high 426 yards in 2022.
“We bring every starter back from our offense last year,” Campbell said. “Offensive line, we feel we’ve made some major, major strides this offseason. We feel like we have a really good skill group and our offensive line has been the key when we’re really cooking, and when they don’t play well we struggle at times. We kind of emphasized to that position group that you guys are going to be the thermostat of our team and they really bought into that.”
On defense, Price and Ringeisen (57 tackles) are ends. Senior Wyatt Wood is the nose guard (6-0, 185). And sophomore Gibson Daily (6-0, 210) and Dauenhauer are contesting for a tackle spot.
At inside linebacker are senior Gavin Nethercutt (5-11, 195) and sophomore Carsten Hollars (5-7, 140). Nethercutt missed half of last season due to injury. His physicality and range are key to the Braves’ defense. At strong safety is junior Brady Dausch (5-9, 170, 58 tackles)). Also at safety are Shelton (60 tackles) and Elliott. Other options at safety are freshman Marcel Sims (5-8, 150) and senior Jackson Garber (5-10, 175).
Cornerbacks are Kelly (56 tackles) and junior Oakley Reeser (6-1, 175). Other options at cornerback are Kile, Anderson and Sims.
The Braves return nine of 11 defensive starters from the first week of last season. The Braves’ base defense is a 4-2-5.
“We feel like we can sit in a base defense and make teams earn their way down the field, but we also feel like we have the ability to bring some pressure to do some things there and try to force the issue,” Campbell said. “It all comes down to get off the blocks, be physical at the point of contact, be fundamentally well and get more than one guy to the football.”
The Braves want to take another step forward after posting a four-win improvement last year.
“I think our program expects to compete for a conference championship this year,” Campbell said. “We knew we’d be better last year than we were two years ago, but we weren’t sure how much better. Going to Tippecanoe Valley Week 7, we were tied for first in the conference, so that gave our kids a wake-up call that, ‘Hey, you guys are a lot closer than you think to championship aspiration.’
“We unfortunately did not finish the season well, but our kids got a taste of what those big games mean and what they can do.”
The TRC has a new look this season. Traditional league power Tippecanoe Valley left for a new conference. Lewis Cass joined the TRC as Valley’s replacement.
