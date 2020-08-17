It’s often the case in high school football that when a coach leaves following a strong campaign, the successor inherits a program in the midst of a rebuilding phase with the bulk of its talent lost to graduation.
Not the case at all for first-year Maconaquah coach Brad Purcell. He takes over a program that previous coach Austin Colby, now coaching at Kokomo, led to a 16-6 record over the past two seasons that included a 7-3 finish last year. The 2020 Braves squad returns much of the talent responsible for the success.
“It’s a situation I walked into where coach Colby and his staff did a great job, they were extremely systematic, they coached the players up and the players responded to the coaching well and were able to have success,” Purcell said.
“This seemed like a good opportunity,” Purcell added. “When I came here to interview it went really well. [Senior quarterback] Nolan Kelly showed me around the facilities and I met a couple other players. That was pretty impactful. They seemed like good players and good young men and people I wanted to be around.”
Maconaquah’s season is on hold. The school corporation announced Saturday it was suspending athletics until Aug. 27 amid some COVID-19 cases at the school.
Purcell brings 12 years of coaching experience to his first head coaching job with the Braves. He went to school and played football at Indianapolis Chatard, and then got his coaching start there. After three years there, he spent the next three at Guerin Catholic, and has been at Indianapolis Scecina for the past six years.
“So far it’s been really good,” Purcell said of the transition. “We’ve got 13 seniors kind of leading the charge. You kind of feel for the seniors because we’re the third staff that these seniors have played for in four years. I’m a little bit of a different system offensively, probably a little more similar defensively, but they have done a really good job.
“We haven’t had any real push back as far as what we are trying to do as a staff. We’re not trying to come in and change anything, we’re trying to build off what has been established and kind of put our own little wrinkle on it, help the team continue to grow and reach the next level.”
Maconaquah returns nearly all of its firepower from an offense that averaged 35 points per game last season — scoring 40-plus points in six games— in the senior trio of Kelly, Carter Little and Jared Blake.
Little, a 6-foot, 190-pound running back, is one of the area’s top returning players. Last year, he made the Associated Press’ Class 3A All-State team and IFCA Class 3A junior-and-under All-State team. He also was a repeat selection to the KT All-Area team.
Little rushed for 1,619 yards and 16 scores on 230 carries and was also the Braves’ top receiver, snagging 23 receptions for 323 yards and four touchdowns. He added four more touchdowns — two kickoff returns, a punt return and an interception return — and also broke Mac’s single-game rushing record with a 320-yard performance against Peru.
Blake (5-8, 175) finished with 802 yards and 10 scores on 137 carries and picked up another 71 yards along with another TD receiving.
Kelly (5-10, 155), a four-year starter at QB, completed 42 of 90 attempts for 546 yards and six TDs while throwing 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 242 yards and a pair of scores.
Those three should again flourish in Purcell’s offensive scheme.
“Our base formation is a pistol look with two backs in the backfield and then three wide receivers,” Purcell said. “The scheme is a little bit different, but we’re not going to change things a whole lot philosophically. We still want to run the heck out of the football, we want to win the line of scrimmage with the big boys up front. We’re returning some pretty good skilled running backs.”
Junior Matt Ingram (6-0, 180) will play a halfback/tight end role.
Senior Chase Potter (6-6, 170), along with juniors Cory Bockover (5-6, 150) and Brayden Betzner, will see time at wide receiver.
Purcell said his offensive line is a little more fluid than he would like at the moment due to a couple of guys being a little banged up, but will include a combination of seniors Garrett Spohn (6-1, 200), Colin Deckard (5-8, 185), Graham Stoll (6-0, 210) and Wes Warren (6-0, 245), along with juniors Gavin Love (6-3, 270) and Braxton Caldwell (6-0, 280).
Senior Richie Leary (5-8, 185) will handle kicking duties after a record-setting junior season in which he kicked a school-record 38 extra points. He and Little will split punting duties.
Defensively, the Braves will follow a 3-4 scheme.
“The biggest thing defensively is we try to keep it really simple. We want guys running and hitting and not thinking so much. We want to play really fast and try to get 11 guys to the football, force turnovers. Most of our focus is on technique and fundamentals,” Purcell said.
Caldwell, Spohn and Deckard return up front for the Braves, with Warren, Stahl and senior Colton Myers (5-10, 190) seeing time on the front line as well.
Spohn finished last season with 49 tackles including an area second-best 14 tackles for loss. He also had a team-best four sacks.
Blake and Ingram will fill middle linebacker spots. Blake will call the defense. Ingram had 62 tackles last year, including nine for loss.
Bockover and seniors Nate Harding (5-9, 175) and Jade Chadwell (6-2, 180) will man the outside linebacker spots. Harding led the team in tackles (66) last season. He also had three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Kelly and Betzner will fill the cornerback slots, while Potter and Little are set as the safeties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.